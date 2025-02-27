From Fresh It Bags to Hot Brands, These Are the Moments, Trends and Items Defining Luxury This Spring

The mood in luxury fashion right now feels more dynamic than it has in years. After several seasons of pared-back elegance and the rise of “quiet luxury,” we’re seeing a shift. Boldness is creeping back in—not just in colour and silhouette but in the way brands are expressing identity. Yet even as some houses embrace playfulness and experimentation, others are doubling down on timelessness and restraint.

(Image credit: www)

At a time when fashion feels expressive and exciting, analysing its impact on the luxury market feels especially compelling right now. The industry is in a fascinating place, particularly as brands look for fresh ways to connect with their customers, both legacy and new. So, what does luxury shopping look like for spring 2025 and beyond? I thought it was high time we took a closer look...

WHAT LUXURY LOOKS LIKE FOR SPRING 2025 (AND BEYOND)

TOP-BILLING BRANDS

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Loewe; Alaïa, Loro Piana, Bottega Veneta)

Duality is shaping the industry in 2025, creating a balance between heritage and innovation, minimalism and personality. At the forefront of this evolution are brands like Bottega Veneta, Alaïa, Loewe, The Row and Ferragamo—each leading in its own distinct way. Loewe continues to blur the line between art and fashion, with Jonathan Anderson’s sculptural shapes and unexpected textures keeping the brand at the centre of cultural conversation.

The Row remains an unwavering symbol of refined simplicity, with pieces so perfectly cut and crafted they feel almost beyond trend, but yet still manage to feel distinct and tethered to the brand—when you see The Row out in the wild, you know it's The Row. Bottega Veneta has maintained its status as a powerhouse of modern luxury, with directional staples like the Andiamo bag and woven leather pieces that feel both classic and fresh.

Only time will tell what Bottega Veneta will look like now that Matthieu Blazy has handed the reigns over to its new creative director, Louise Trotter. This is something I'm sure discerning luxury shoppers will be keeping a close eye on, too, as will be Blazy's move to Chanel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's also interesting is how brands are managing to engage different kinds of customers without diluting their identity. Coach, which Lyst ranked as the fifth hottest brand of 2024 (following Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Prada and Loewe), is a perfect example: the runway collections are bold and inventive, appealing to the fashion set, while the core offering still attracts a more traditional customer. This ability to cater to both worlds without losing credibility is becoming a marker of true success in luxury—and it’s no small feat.

At the same time, some houses are thriving by staying firmly in their lane. The enduring appeal of ultra-luxury brands like Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana lies in their commitment to craftsmanship and quality, even as prices rise to reflect inflation. It’s the kind of investment dressing that resonates more than ever: pieces made to last a lifetime, with no need for logos or gimmicks. In a moment when the industry is embracing both fun and formality, it’s clear there’s room for both the unique and the timeless.

Shop:

Prada Rush Stitch Skirt With Belt £2300 SHOP NOW This Prada skirt sparked a flashbulb frenzy when it hit the spring/summer 2025 runway.

Saint Laurent Jacket in Wool Chiné in Moutarde £2465 SHOP NOW If you're looking for sharp tailoring, Saint Laurent is the answer.

Loewe Shirt in Cotton £1200 SHOP NOW Loewe can always be count on to reinvigorate wardrobe staples.

THE SPRING 2025 LUXURY WISH LIST

If one thing has remained consistent in the world of luxury, it’s the demand for pieces that feel like true investments. Over the past year, certain categories have emerged as undeniable frontrunners: cashmere, leather goods and elevated everyday essentials. Again let's look at The Row and its Margaux bag—it continues to top wish lists, its simple yet distinctive silhouette making it a quiet status symbol. Saint Laurent's patent slingbacks have enjoyed a similar level of desirability, proving that a well-made, understated piece can hold just as much appeal as a more directional designer item.

Cashmere, too, has seen a renewed sense of importance. Brands like Loro Piana and Khaite have turned elevated knitwear into a cornerstone of the luxury wardrobe, with relaxed jumpers and sculpted cardigans becoming key buys. The appeal is obvious: these are pieces that combine comfort with polish, making them the ultimate in wearable luxury.

And then there are the bags—always the most telling indicator of where luxury is headed. Loewe’s Puzzle bag remains a bestseller, while Ferragamo’s Wanda has quietly become a new classic. Even Coach’s slouchy shoulder bag, which managed to capture the imagination of both high-fashion enthusiasts and more mainstream shoppers, proving the power of a well-executed design. This helped it rank as the number one hottest product of 2024, also according to Lyst.

Shop:

LORO PIANA Cashmere Sweater £1800 SHOP NOW Luxury is Loro Piana cashmere. I won't hear any different.

COACH Brooklyn Shoulder Bag £495 SHOP NOW Lyst's hottest item of 2024.

Saint Laurent Lee Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather in Marron Glace £955 SHOP NOW These shoes have graced all of my favourite Instagram feeds this season.

SPOTLIGHT ON ACCESSORIES

In 2025, the most coveted luxury pieces aren’t necessarily the loudest. We’re seeing a move away from overt logos and obvious branding in favour of recognisable silhouettes and subtle signatures. It’s why accessories like Alaïa’s Le Teckel shoulder bag have become so in-demand—they signal taste and discernment without shouting for attention. I predict Alaïa's latest bag, the Click, will experience a similar popularity surge.

Watches are also having a major moment, stepping out of their traditional role as rarefied collector’s items and becoming more integrated into everyday style. The Cartier Baignoire, with its distinctive oval face and vintage feel, has seen a surge in popularity. In the same way that a well-chosen handbag can elevate an entire look, a luxury watch now feels like an essential part of the style conversation.

(Image credit: www)

Wearability is a key factor here, too; take Khaite's Benny belt, for example. Fashion people have been reaping the benefits of this investment in a significant way, owing to the fact it pairs so well with the most everyday of staples: jeans. I see spring 2025's league of luxury accessories following a similar suit.

Shop:

ALAÏA Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag £1900 SHOP NOW The Le Teckel inspired the entire east-west bag movement we're seeing this season.

Cartier Baignoire Watch £12400 SHOP NOW The Baignoire is just as iconic as the Cartier tank watch.

KHAITE Benny Studded Leather Belt £520 SHOP NOW Use this to make any spring jeans outfit feel much more current and luxurious.

TRENDS THROUGH THE LUXURY LENS

Any trend can be seen through the lens of luxury, but some of the most common ways we see luxury manifest are through the grounding principles of design: colour, fabric, volume and tailoring.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Roksanda; Max Mara; Ferragamo; Sportmax)

The continued exploration of elegant fashion has seen more traditional, classic and neutral-adjacent colours come to the fore over the past couple of years. Up until winter 2023, you could argue that brown was relatively uninspiring, forever taking a backseat to black. Then, with extreme focus placed upon classicism, it's suddenly the most luxurious colour you can wear. Softer, pastel tones dominate the spring/summer 2025 collections; these defused colours are honed enough to feel high-end and luxurious by association, especially when you contrast them to brighter hues that can look gaudy by comparison.

This season, volume was evident across the runways of Roksanda, Loewe and Bottega Veneta; the excess of fabric serving as a visual and tangible representation of luxury. Of course, the materials themselves play a role in how luxury trends are manifest—silks, sumptuous wools and leathers come together and add to the affluence of runway looks.

MODEL INFLUENCE

It’s impossible to talk about luxury fashion without acknowledging the influence of celebrities, namely models. With their insider access and close ties to the industry, figures like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Adut Akech, and Bella Hadid often get their hands on the most-wanted pieces before they hit the mainstream—and the effect is immediate. A single sighting of Elsa Hosk in a Bottega Veneta coat or Jasmine Tookes carrying a Hermès bag can spark a shopping frenzy, turning niche items into instant sell-outs.

Designers know this, of course, which is why they’re increasingly dressing their muses both on and off the runway. The result is a kind of symbiotic relationship—one that keeps the fashion conversation moving at a rapid pace and ensures certain pieces become cultural touch points almost overnight.

Shop:

STELLA MCCARTNEY Belted Leopard-Print Recycled-Shell Trench Coat £1790 SHOP NOW Elsa Hosk's leopard print coat is from Bottega Veneta's autumn/winter 2019 collection, but there are plenty of other luxury alternatives on the market.

Hermès Preloved Birkin 35 Leather Handbag £8667 SHOP NOW For many, owning a Hermès Birkin is the ultimate luxury dream. Jasmine Tookes has several.

ALAÏA Pleated Jersey and Stretch-Knit Mini Dress £2800 SHOP NOW Rosie Huntington-Whiteley practically lives in Alaïa dresses.

NOT-SO-QUIET LUXURY

For seasons, the fashion world was dominated by elegance and simplicity. But as we move into 2025, there’s a growing appetite for pieces with personality—items that feel unique, expressive and deeply personal. Miu Miu and Prada have been leading this charge, with collections that embrace bold colours, quirky prints and eclectic styling choices. It’s a welcome shift, injecting a sense of fun and individuality back into luxury after years of beige minimalism.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Prada; Miu Miu; Loewe; Marni)

This approach playing out across the runways, where we’re seeing more experimental silhouettes and head-turning accessories. Brash bags, weird shoes and jaunty hats (my favourite being Marni's) are set against clashing and uncoordinated outfits that suggest they've been thrown together, though we know the reality is very different.

It would seem designers are eager to break free from the constraints of quiet luxury, offering pieces that invite self-expression without sacrificing on your fashion credentials. It’s a reminder that true style often lies in the mix—combining timeless investment pieces with items that spark joy and conversation.

Shop:

Burberry Burberry Graphic-Print T-Shirt | Browns £690 SHOP NOW A graphic T-shirt is the ultimate anti-elegant fashion item.

ACNE STUDIOS Leather Shoulder Bag £1400 SHOP NOW This bag is a guaranteed conversation starter.

ARCH4 Xander Ribbed Cashmere Bucket Hat £145 SHOP NOW Add an unexpected hat to your look to give it an offbeat twist.

LUXURY'S RELATIONSHIP WITH GEN Z

As Gen Z continues to shape the industry, their influence on luxury fashion is becoming impossible to ignore. This is a generation that craves individuality and authenticity, seeking out pieces that feel both unique and culturally relevant. It’s why brands are digging into their archives, reissuing iconic designs like Maison Margiela’s Tabi shoes and collaborating with artists (Louis Vuitton's partnership with artist Takashi Murakami comes to mind) on playful, limited-edition collections.

Breaking down the latest bag charm craze, it's easy to see why this look is appealing to Gen Z: you get all the clout of carrying a designer bag, but adorning it with iconography that represents you makes it all the more bespoke and personal. It tells the world who you are but also affirms your social standing.

But it’s not just about the product—experience matters too. Luxury brands are investing heavily in activations and events designed to engage younger audiences, from immersive pop-ups to exclusive community-building initiatives. It’s a strategy that’s paying off, ensuring these heritage houses stay relevant to a new wave of consumers.

Shop:

Anya Hindmarch Nurofen Charm £195 SHOP NOW I have one word for you, Anya Hindmarch: bravo.

Miu Miu x New Balance 530 Sl Deco Calf Leather Mules £850 SHOP NOW Nothing appeals to Gen Z more than an eyebrow-raising shoe.

Gucci Denim Jacket With Lasered Gucci Detail £2200 SHOP NOW Logos come back into play here, as Gen Z enjoy wearing them via clothing over bags.

ACCESS ALL AREAS

Speaking of events, one of the more storied developments in luxury fashion has been its increasing alignment with the world of sport. Tennis and Formula 1, in particular, have become key arenas for brand visibility, with luxury houses sponsoring events and dressing athletes in equal measure. Lewis Hamilton’s various designer pit looks and Jannik Sinner’s now-iconic Gucci carry-all are perfect examples of this crossover—blurring the lines between performance and style in a way that feels fresh and exciting.

Even the act of attending these events has become a fashion statement, with spectators dressing in their most polished designer pieces; Zendaya's tour de force on her Challengers promo tour showcased this for what it is—a fine art.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And then there’s Ferrari’s unexpected foray into fashion, which as showcased a very elegant collection during Milan Fashion Week for the past eight seasons—a clear signal that the overlap between sport and luxury is only growing stronger.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LUXURY FASHION?

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Miu Miu)

That's the $245 billion dollar question, isn't it? As we look ahead, one thing feels clear: the future of luxury lies in balance. It’s about investing in pieces designed to last, but also having fun with fashion. It’s about celebrating heritage while embracing innovation. And above all, it’s about shopping mindfully—choosing items that reflect your personal style and bring lasting joy.

Brands are already responding to this shift, hosting experiential events and creating moments that foster deeper connections with their customers. With Generation Alpha poised to step into the luxury space soon enough, the move towards personality-driven style and thoughtful consumption feels more important than ever. And who knows what technology will being in the meantime, as virtual luxury gameplay continues to expand by way of platforms such as Drest. Ultimately, the question now isn’t just what we’ll buy this spring—it’s how those purchases will shape the way we express ourselves, both in real life and digitally, in the years to come.