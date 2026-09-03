They're Here: The 7 Designer Bags That Will Define Fall 2026

We're only mere days into September, but the fall/winter 2026 collections are already hitting stores, which means one thing is officially underway: the season's most-anticipated bags are starting to materialize. We first spotted many of these shapes on the runway last spring, but now that luxury labels are beginning to release them, it's becoming clear to me which specific designer bags are about to take over and become "It". Some have just barely hit shelves, but I'm already confident these seven styles will end up defining the season. Judging by the early buzz from celebrities, fashion insiders, and shopping experts alike, these picks are already overflowing with It-item potential.
From The Row's nearly-sold-out Brian Tote to the celebrity-favorite Coach Chelsea Bag that was recently seen on both Bella Hadid and New York's fashion set, this season's most-wanted bag lineup is taking shape. Keep scrolling to discover each of the seven It bags poised to define what good style looks like for the upcoming season—and already are.
Just when I thought nothing could top the Coach Brooklyn Bag in terms of style, functionality, and "cool" factor, the brand goes ahead and pulls out follow-up to its viral shoulder bag that I personally think is on the same meteoric trajectory. The Chelsea Bag is a roomy shoulder style that, like the Brooklyn, can carry a lot but features a front flap for a more modern feel. It's notably already been on the arms of Bella Hadid and NYC fashion editors alike, so prepare to only see and hear more about this rising It style.
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Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 36
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 36
There are very few seasons where Pradaisn't behind one of the most in-demand bags, and fall 2026 is simply no different. While brand-new bag silhouettes came down the fall/winter 2026 runway, it was actually the downsized versions of Prada's Buckle Bag that had me zooming in. The petite size immediately spoke to me and while it's already shoppable in smooth leather, I know fashion people will lose it once the bag arrives with crocodile embossing.
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Bag
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Bag
Leave it to The Row to make something as everyday as a canvas tote feel cool and elevated. One of the newest bags to arrive is the Brian Tote, an east-west shape with thick double straps and two earthy colorways, a chocolate brown and a beige. Fashion people including Morgan Stewart are already all over the style and it's unsurprisingly selling out at lightening speed.
The Row
Medium Brian Tote Bag
The Row
Medium Brian Tote Bag
For fall, Michael Kors pivoted from last season's boho energy to an ultra-sophisticated, elegant, and evening-ready mood. That meant furry stoles, polished pumps, and most notably soft foldover clutch bags finished in heavy satin. The bags were far from loud—devoid of logos or brand motifs—and that timelessness is exactly why they'll become one of the standout styles of the season.
Michael Kors
Isabella Satin Foldover Clutch
Michael Kors
Isabella Satin Foldover Clutch
If Polo Ralph Lauren isn't yet on your radar as one to watch, well, consider this my formal advice. The label is behind some of the coolest and most innovative styling techniques of any brand in fashion right (my opinion, at least) and because of it, key accessories have risen to cult status over the past few seasons. The item I'm most excited about from the fall/winter 2026 collection? The western belts, yes, but also the Blaze Bag. It's a new silhouette that's arriving in a few different iterations, but it's the large shoulder bag style I'm anticipating will become the biggest hit. Inspired by equestrian motifs, the carryall feels both modern and like a heritage piece worthy of owning for a lifetime.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Blaze Large Shoulder Bag
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Blaze Large Shoulder Bag
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Blaze Large Shoulder Bag
Woven bags for fall? If Tory Burch says so! On her fall runway, the designer sent out a number of looks that paired autumnal codes like corduroy pants and thick wool sweaters with basket totes of all things. It's one of those combinations that shouldn't work in theory but somehow just does, and now that the bags have landed in stores, I predict we'll see them on fashion people throughout the fall with the most unexpected-but-cool outfits.
Tory Burch
Large Handwoven Basket Tote
Tory Burch
Large Handwoven Basket Tote
Savette just took its cult-popular Trapeze bag and gave it a soft, unstructured update for fall. The result is an east-west bag that has all the sophistication and polish of its beloved top-handle styles but with a shoulder carry and roomier size. I predict we'll see fashion people adopting it as their new everyday bags soon enough.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.