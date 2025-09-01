Fashion’s Best Kept Secret Right Now Is Ralph Lauren’s Polo Shoes

The other day I ran into a stylist friend downtown. She was wearing a white pony hair high-top sneaker with a split sole. They were the kind of sneakers that would sway even me, someone who is typically sneakers-averse. When I asked her where they were from, nothing could have prepared me for the answer: Ralph Lauren Polo.
It's not that I wouldn't expect Ralph Lauren Polo to make great things, it's just that I can't remember the last time I've ever considered the brand as a destination for cool footwear. For the perfect worn-in looking cable knit sweater or elegant denim maxi dress, sure. But shoes? Especially ones that looked like a fuzzy cross between a ballerina flat and a boxing shoe? Definitely not.
I immediately went home and checked out the footwear section of the brand's website. The high-top pony ballerina sneakers that made me swoon were there but nearly sold out in every size. I was upset by the fact that I couldn't own them anytime soon but even more so by the fact that seemingly everyone knew about them but me.
As it turns out, after a little digging, I saw that designer Mari Giudicelli, who used to have her own fantastic cult loved IYKYK shoe line, is now with the brand. It all started to make sense. The only thing I am still confused about is how these shoes all haven't gone viral. If I'd have to guess it's that the fashion girls in the know are gatekeeping. Considering plenty of options are sold out, they're valid for that.
But if you want to get ahead of what I'm sure will be everywhere in no time, invest in some pairs of Ralph Lauren Polo shoes now.