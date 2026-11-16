"My life hasn't changed," says Lando Norris when I ask him about the aftereffects of winning his first Formula One World Championship in 2025. "I don't want it to." Norris—who drives for McLaren, one of the oldest, most successful, and most storied teams in the pinnacle motorsport—has been racing for nearly two decades, and he's only just turned 27. Winning a championship in F1 is the ultimate goal, but when, as Norris put it, you're already lucky enough to do all the things you love, you don't want achieving that target to mean your entire life shifts. You just want to keep doing what you're doing—that is, all the stuff that allowed you to triumph at the highest level in the first place. For the Brit, that means spending time with his friends, playing golf, and traveling as much as he can. Plus, winning, of course, which he's already done thrice this year, in Hungary, the Netherlands, and most recently, in São Paulo, at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
I caught up with the 14-time F1 race winner one week before the kickoff of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix to talk about what happens after you achieve your lifelong dream; his creative ventures outside of the sport he's dedicated his life to, including Quadrant and LN4; and his experience working with Tumi, a brand he's collaborated with for as long as he's driven in F1. "[Lando is] competitive, curious, and always looking for that next improvement," says Tumi's creative director, Victor Sanz. The two have spent countless hours together, creating and shooting campaigns for the brand, experiences that taught Norris, in part, how to become the master marketer he is today. "[His] mindset is very aligned with how we approach design and all of our products and experiences," Sanz continues. Off the track, Norris is just as skillful and determined as he is on it, something that became clear during our conversation.
When I bring up the next race in Sin City to Norris, he shares his excitement, something I can only assume is heightened when you're coming off a victory like the one he executed in Brazil. If the last three years on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit have taught us anything, it's that you never know what'll happen when the lights go out. While we wait for the F1 circus to touch down in Nevada, read my conversation with Norris below.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
You're approaching the year mark since your 2025 championship title was announced; how has your life changed?
My life hasn't changed. My life is exactly the same for many different reasons. One, I don't want it to change at all. I was already very happy, and I don't need changes, and I don't necessarily want changes. I think you have some of the natural effects that come from winning a world championship and obviously being in-demand a little bit more and having more fans—more supporters—so being a little bit busier from that side of things. But in my personal life, nothing's changed, because I don't want it to. I still have all the same friends, I still work with all the same people, and I still do all the same things, which is trying to be with my friends as much as possible, playing golf, and traveling. I'm doing the stuff I did before because I'm already lucky enough that I get to do all of those things. So it's changed from the social side, let's say, from the fans and media and things like that, which is not by choice, but that's just the effect of the world championship. So in a way, it's a good thing because it's all positive stuff. But my life otherwise has not changed, which is exactly how I would want it.
Has checking off your first title removed some of the pressure? I imagine it's been building up, whether intentionally or not, ever since you started competing seriously in motorsport at a young age.
Well, that was my dream and my goal since I was a kid. It certainly makes me feel like all of the work and time that I and everyone I worked alongside—all the sacrifices we made—were worth it. So I think a huge amount of it is just a sense of accomplishment for every hour of every day, and the weeks and months of traveling and working that all paid off, and I think that's an amazing thing. It's not like you work for a day and you see how it goes. I worked for whatever it's going to be, almost 20 years of my life, or 18 years of my life, to reach and accomplish that one thing. So there's certainly a massive sense of accomplishment. I wouldn't say pressure, because there's desire to do it more than there's pressure to do it. It's my own choice. So I don't think there is pressure that I have to do it or there's an expectation. There was just an opportunity, and I made the most of that opportunity. Therefore, I feel like I accomplished my goal. And yeah, I guess there's maybe an expectation from the outside, but that's got nothing to do with how I feel about it. This was my one opportunity to win a world championship, and we did. So for me, it's an accomplishment. It doesn't matter how you do it. It doesn't matter how easy or hard it might be. You've done it. So I would say that the pressure doesn't feel any less because every time I go out on track now, I still feel like there's pressure.
Clearly, it's a winning mentality.
Yes.
You've really established yourself as an athlete brands want to work with, something Tumi clearly recognized early on. What have you enjoyed about working with the brand over the last several years, and what makes your partnership work year after year?
The thing that makes it work always is the people and the ideas—the concepts you create together and the story you want to write together. I've worked with Tumi for many years now, and the first question you asked was, "What's changed?" I guess more people want to work with me now, but I think the thing I'll always appreciate is the people that I've worked with since before I was winning and before I had a world championship. They were just as much a part of my story as I'm a part of theirs, and you get to create your own [story] together. So working with the people that I've managed to work with in all forms of my life, then you just create cool stories together, and you bring things to the public and your fans that have a lot more meaning behind [them] rather than just being a product. That's something I've always enjoyed being part of and I love. I also love the creative side of a lot of what I do. So when there's ever a chance to be involved in those types of things too, then I always enjoy it.
When Tumi and McLaren announced their partnership in 2019, you were still very new to F1. The sport has grown exponentially since then. How did working with Tumi prepare you for the heightened marketing demands that are expected of a championship-winning driver like yourself in a team like McLaren?
I mean, in a lot of ways, the biggest thing is just responsibility. You're working with some of the biggest brands in the world, and that was obviously something that was fairly new to me. So it went a little bit more from obviously just being a driver to learning how to have a slightly different side of yourself in terms of portraying me as a person rather than me just as a driver. So I got to learn a little bit more about that, and they were a fantastic team to introduce me to that side of the world, something very different to what I was used to. So I think I had a perfect introduction to it, and I think that's also why it's worked so well.
Going off that, how has that design side that you've learned from working with brands since you joined McLaren come into what you're doing with your own brands, LN4 and Quadrant, and those ventures outside of the sport?
Yeah, I mean, actually, that's one of the best things because you get to learn from a lot of different designers and creative people, so you get to understand a little bit more about the aesthetics of things and how things tie into whatever the domain is that you're publicizing. When I was younger, a lot of stuff, even with the Quadrant things that we've done, and even with my own LN4 stuff that I've done, has changed quite a bit since the very beginning. One, because of, I guess, the audience, but two, because of what I like—what I like to wear, what's typical for me to kind of wear when I go out—and also because of working with different people, whether it's people who create bags and suitcases or simply clothing or helmet designs. Everything's quite specific. But you learn, and you get different creativity from each one. So I think it has been a very valuable part that's then turned into change on my side of [my] style.
I love it. Thank you so much. I really appreciate you taking the time, and I'm excited about Vegas.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.