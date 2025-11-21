The weather is officially freezing, and it's time to bundle up. Our warmest accessories of scarves, hats and gloves have returned to our daily rotations, and personally, I've been looking out for some cold-weather outfit inspiration. On my search, I kept coming across one pairing that is ready to bring a considered edge to winter layering—a matching knit and scarf. Currently, the combination taking over my feed right now is the Cecily cardigan and scarf from Damson Madder, and I've just found it in the Black Friday sale!
Since September, patterned knits have quietly regained their spot in stylish wardrobes everywhere. Starting with the light jacquard cardigans that saw us through autumn, the cooler days have welcomed back a variety of fair isle and alpine patterns alongside, and now, Damson Madder is leaning in. The Cecily cardigan feels like a sweet, nostalgic piece, patterned with a bunny outline on the back with diamond and zig-zag motifs accenting both sides. The focus on small details regularly denotes that a piece is from Damson Madder, from the scarf ties on a trench coat to sweet ruffles on a slip skirt. For this knit, it's the Peter Pan collar that brings the touch of whimsy we've come to know and love.
On its own, the sweet cardi is primed to bring a playful joy to cold-weather dressing, and that's before the matching scarf has been layered in. Over the past few years, scarf jumpers with integrated scarves have been on the rise, offering a fresh way to wear knitwear. The brilliance of Damson Madder's style is that the two can be worn together and separately, for multiple styling options. The scarf itself is a sumptuous, oversized style, ready to take on the coolest winter days as both pieces are crafted from 100% Responsible Lambswool. Right now, you can snap up this cold-weather pairing for less in the Black Friday sale!
Keep scrolling to shop the Damson Madder cardigan and scarf, and shop more patterned knits we adore!
Shop the Damson Madder Cecily Cardigan and Scarf
Damson Madder
Cecily Collar Lambswool Cardigan - Bunny Intarsia
I'm planning to add this immediately into my winter outfit rotation.
Damson Madder
Cecily Bunny Lambswool Oversized Scarf
The fringed edge is such a nice touch!
Shop More Patterned Knits
&Daughter
Ava Argyle Crewneck in Navy With Brown
This playful &Daughter knit also has a matching foulard available below.
&Daughter
Argyle Cashmere Foulard in Navy and Brown
Crafted from 100% Scottish-spun cashmere.
& Other Stories
Mohair-Blend Cardigan
I adore the bold buttons on this & Other Stories style.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation's beloved Clara cardigan has had a playful pattern update.
Sezane
Thomas Cardigan - Sézane X Baziszt
It's easy to see why Sézane's knitwear is so adored.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Jacquard Knit Sweater
I expect this will be another sell-out style for Massimo.
DOEN
Clarke Cardigan -- Burgundy Olympia Fair Isle
The cosy knit you'll pull out every single winter.
The White Company UK
Blurred Fair Isle Jumper With Alpaca
An ideal companion now that the temperatures have dropped.
KHAITE
Charli Calf Hair-Trimmed Argyle Cashmere and Mohair-Blend Cardigan
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.