Fashion People Wear Jumpers in This Classy Colour When They Want to Look Mega Rich
If you look through my wardrobe, it won't take you long to notice that I'm very loyal to a certain few shades and very opposed to many others.
It's not that I don't think wearing varied colours is chic—quite the opposite in fact—it's that I find a more pared-back colour palette much easier to wear day-to-day, and I loathe buying items that I don't get much use out of. Because of this, I have a few colours locked in the forefront of my mind whenever I go shopping to make the trip go a little smoother. Recently, however, a new favourite neutral has entered my style rotation. A little brighter and fresher than the black and greys I typically reach for, this season, camel jumpers are the item I'm searching for the most.
With a golden tone, this versatile colour adds warmth to an outfit in ways few other neutrals can. Styling well with black, brown and beige but also bolder hues such as red, green and, well, to save time, just about any other colour I can think of. Basically, rest assured that you'll get plenty of wear out of this knit.
Inherently refined, a camel jumper has an expensive-looking payoff that can well exceed the actual price tag. Part of the reason they look so luxe—and will make you appear mega-rich by proxy—is because they share the same DNA as classic camel coats. Just looking at the shade makes me think of premium brands like Max Mara, Loro Piana and The Row, all of which create some of the best camel coats on the market. Thanks to this association, I'd go as far as to say that a camel jumper is one of the best investments you can make this winter, especially if looking high-end is high on your agenda.
Whilst I think there's nothing chicer than a camel knit paired with classic blue jeans, it also looks so good worn with white or cream denim, as well as black tailored trousers, gemstone-hued slip skirts, or even leggings. Saturating the market right now, this elegant jumper is backed by so many brands. H&M has produced several chic versions that will undoubtedly sell out by December, whilst Victoria Beckham's wool turtleneck has also caught my eye.
Convinced? I thought you might be. Scroll on to see our edit of the best camel jumpers to shop now at every price point.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CAMEL JUMPERS:
The cashmere composition gives this such a cosy finish.
I own & Other Stories' Mock-Neck Sweater in three colours already—it's a staple.
Style with brown trousers for a chic, wintery look.
My colleague owns this, and she tells me it's incredibly soft on the skin.
Fashion people always come back to Sézane for its elevated knits.
This lightweight jumper is perfect for layering.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
