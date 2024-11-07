Fashion People Wear Jumpers in This Classy Colour When They Want to Look Mega Rich

If you look through my wardrobe, it won't take you long to notice that I'm very loyal to a certain few shades and very opposed to many others.

It's not that I don't think wearing varied colours is chic—quite the opposite in fact—it's that I find a more pared-back colour palette much easier to wear day-to-day, and I loathe buying items that I don't get much use out of. Because of this, I have a few colours locked in the forefront of my mind whenever I go shopping to make the trip go a little smoother. Recently, however, a new favourite neutral has entered my style rotation. A little brighter and fresher than the black and greys I typically reach for, this season, camel jumpers are the item I'm searching for the most.

With a golden tone, this versatile colour adds warmth to an outfit in ways few other neutrals can. Styling well with black, brown and beige but also bolder hues such as red, green and, well, to save time, just about any other colour I can think of. Basically, rest assured that you'll get plenty of wear out of this knit.

Inherently refined, a camel jumper has an expensive-looking payoff that can well exceed the actual price tag. Part of the reason they look so luxe—and will make you appear mega-rich by proxy—is because they share the same DNA as classic camel coats. Just looking at the shade makes me think of premium brands like Max Mara, Loro Piana and The Row, all of which create some of the best camel coats on the market. Thanks to this association, I'd go as far as to say that a camel jumper is one of the best investments you can make this winter, especially if looking high-end is high on your agenda.

Whilst I think there's nothing chicer than a camel knit paired with classic blue jeans, it also looks so good worn with white or cream denim, as well as black tailored trousers, gemstone-hued slip skirts, or even leggings. Saturating the market right now, this elegant jumper is backed by so many brands. H&M has produced several chic versions that will undoubtedly sell out by December, whilst Victoria Beckham's wool turtleneck has also caught my eye.

Convinced? I thought you might be. Scroll on to see our edit of the best camel jumpers to shop now at every price point.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CAMEL JUMPERS:

H&M Jumper in Dark Beige £25 SHOP NOW The ribbed cuffs and hem make this look much more expensive than it is.

Massimo Dutti 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater in Camel £169 SHOP NOW The cashmere composition gives this such a cosy finish.

Lisa Yang Sony Knitted Cashmere Sweater in Camel £610 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

& Other Stories Mock-Neck Sweater in Caramel £47 SHOP NOW I own & Other Stories' Mock-Neck Sweater in three colours already—it's a staple.

H&M Fine-Knit Jumper in Camel £19 SHOP NOW The wide neckline gives this a slouchy, casual energy.

Victoria Beckham Wool Turtleneck Sweater in Light Brown £520 SHOP NOW Style with brown trousers for a chic, wintery look.

Whistles Camel Alana Wool Mix Crew Neck £99 SHOP NOW My colleague owns this, and she tells me it's incredibly soft on the skin.

Sézane Otis Jumper in Camel £110 SHOP NOW Fashion people always come back to Sézane for its elevated knits.

Free People Luna Pullover in Camel Heather £140 SHOP NOW This slouchy knit is perfect for off-duty styling.

Sézane Lauren Jumper in Camel £150 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS–XXXL.

Reiss Alicia Wool Blend Funnel Neck Jumper in Camel £98 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and grey.

H&M Oversized Jumper £38 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

Nobody's Child Beige Crew Neck Knitted Jumper £55 SHOP NOW This is made from 62% organic cotton.