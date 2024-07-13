5 Expensive-Looking Colour Trends the High Street Is Backing in a Big Way for 2024

In over a decade as a fashion editor, it's only been the last couple of years that I've really noticed one colour in particular dominating an entire 365 days. Summer 2022 to 2023 was all about pink (who could ever forget #Barbiecore?), then red took over from summer 2023 with style insiders wearing red socks, tights and top-to-toe looks at any given opportunity. While red is still sticking around for summer 2024, the colour trends have finally broadened this season to create an array of key hues that everyone is trying out. And I for one am happy that it's not just one blanket colour spotted in all of the shops.

When I was on Oxford Street last week, I popped into Arket, Cos, Zara and Mango, and five colours stood out more than most. There were 2K khaki trousers, butter yellow dresses and tops that go perfectly with blue baggy jeans, and on the subject of blue, I spotted a fresh new shade all over the high street. Keep scrolling to shop the colours I've already seen some of the most stylish women on Instagram wearing.

1. Khaki

Adenorah wearing khaki dress

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: A lot of us will remember wearing a khaki dress in the early '00s, and now it's back. Adenorah shows how to do it the 2024 way by adding an oversized shirt, crochet bag and ballet flats.

Shop the Look:

Buttoned Knit Top
MANGO
Buttoned Knit Top

Hello, holiday top.

Cotton Trim Detail Trouser | Khaki
Jigsaw
Cotton Trim Detail Trouser

There's also a matching jacket!

The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition
Melie Bianco
The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

A great alternative to a summer basket bag.

Topshop Satin Bias Maxi Skirt in Khaki
Topshop
Topshop Satin Bias Maxi Skirt

All about that to-the-floor length.

Alpaca-Wool Blend Vest - Dark Green - Arket Gb
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Vest

Because let's face it, knits are essential this summer!

2. Butter yellow

Danielle wearing butter yellow

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Wearing that Sienna Miller x M&S ruffled butter yellow dress (shop it below), Danielle shows how to make a girly colour look grown up by pairing with simple black accessories.

Shop the Look:

Ruffle Maxi Dress
M&S X SIENNA MILLER
Ruffle Maxi Dress

Danielle's exact dress is still in stock in all sizes.

cos shirt
cos

To wear with jorts, or just over a bikini.

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

These also come in six other colours.

Yellow Tailored Waistcoat
Nobodys Child
Yellow Tailored Waistcoat

Naturally I want the matching blazer, too.

Large Ostrich-Embossed Tote
& Other Stories
Large Ostrich-Embossed Tote

One to fit your laptop in for the office.

3. Cool blue

Anouk wearing blue shirt

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: This blue shade feels so fresh, doesn't it? Make like Anouk and keep the look super summery by keeping the rest of the look light and neutral. Psst, this colour also looks exceptionally good with silver jewellery.

Shop the Look:

Fitted Linen Blend Short Sleeve Blazer
ZARA
Fitted Linen Blend Short Sleeve Blazer

Literally no one will believe this linen blazer is from the high street.

Tie-Detail Puff-Sleeved Dress
H&M
Tie-Detail Puff-Sleeved Dress

Nope, I couldn't believe the price, either!

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Flat Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Flat Pumps

Cinderella vibes.

cos top
cos

A "nice top" to wear with baggy jeans.

Reiss, Cotton Poplin Shirt
Reiss
Cotton Poplin Shirt

I would size up twice for a relaxed fit.

4. Red

Nnenna wearing red dress

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Yes, red is sticking around for yet another season. And I'm not mad about it. The high street has come through with so many stunning red dresses (just like Nnenna's, above), nice tops and bold accessories to add to an otherwise simple look.

Shop the Look:

cos dress
cos
Pleated Racer-Neck Maxi Dress

This dress will work for events all year round.

Oval Sunglasses
MANGO
Oval Sunglasses

Injecting fun into any outfit.

Ruched Off-Shoulder Top
& Other Stories
Ruched Off-Shoulder Top

I'm seeing this as a holiday dinner look.

Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Mesh Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are sticking around for summer.

Leo Linen Waistcoat
ALIGNE
Leo Linen Waistcoat

It's not surprising this has been a fashion insider-favourite.

5. Brown

Dawn wearing brown jacket

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: If you're more of a minimalist, brown might be your colour of choice out of all five spotted most on the high street. It's all about rich, chocolately shades, as seen with Dawn's suede jacket. For this hue, I suggest pairing with gold jewellery and natural material woven or basket bags.

Shop the Look:

One-Shoulder Midi Dress
& Other Stories
One-Shoulder Midi Dress

So chic.

Oversized Linen Shirt
& Other Stories
Oversized Linen Shirt

I usually find my favourite summer shirts in men's sections, but I love this one.

Suede Driving Shoes
H&M
Suede Driving Shoes

Miu Miu's boat shoes have made an impression on the high street.

Dark Brown Relaxed Shirt
New Look
Dark Brown Relaxed Shirt

Size up and layer over a vest top with shorts.

Petite Anna Dress
Whistles
Petite Anna Dress

You can get this winner of a dress in either regular or petite.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

