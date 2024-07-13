5 Expensive-Looking Colour Trends the High Street Is Backing in a Big Way for 2024

In over a decade as a fashion editor, it's only been the last couple of years that I've really noticed one colour in particular dominating an entire 365 days. Summer 2022 to 2023 was all about pink (who could ever forget #Barbiecore?), then red took over from summer 2023 with style insiders wearing red socks, tights and top-to-toe looks at any given opportunity. While red is still sticking around for summer 2024, the colour trends have finally broadened this season to create an array of key hues that everyone is trying out. And I for one am happy that it's not just one blanket colour spotted in all of the shops.

When I was on Oxford Street last week, I popped into Arket, Cos, Zara and Mango, and five colours stood out more than most. There were 2K khaki trousers, butter yellow dresses and tops that go perfectly with blue baggy jeans, and on the subject of blue, I spotted a fresh new shade all over the high street. Keep scrolling to shop the colours I've already seen some of the most stylish women on Instagram wearing.

1. Khaki

Style Notes: A lot of us will remember wearing a khaki dress in the early '00s, and now it's back. Adenorah shows how to do it the 2024 way by adding an oversized shirt, crochet bag and ballet flats.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Buttoned Knit Top £26 SHOP NOW Hello, holiday top.

Jigsaw Cotton Trim Detail Trouser £180 SHOP NOW There's also a matching jacket!

Melie Bianco The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag £135 SHOP NOW A great alternative to a summer basket bag.

Topshop Topshop Satin Bias Maxi Skirt £32 SHOP NOW All about that to-the-floor length.

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Vest £57 SHOP NOW Because let's face it, knits are essential this summer!

2. Butter yellow

Style Notes: Wearing that Sienna Miller x M&S ruffled butter yellow dress (shop it below), Danielle shows how to make a girly colour look grown up by pairing with simple black accessories.

Shop the Look:

M&S X SIENNA MILLER Ruffle Maxi Dress £89 SHOP NOW Danielle's exact dress is still in stock in all sizes.

cos SHOP NOW To wear with jorts, or just over a bikini.

H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £20 SHOP NOW These also come in six other colours.

Nobodys Child Yellow Tailored Waistcoat £79 SHOP NOW Naturally I want the matching blazer, too.

& Other Stories Large Ostrich-Embossed Tote £225 SHOP NOW One to fit your laptop in for the office.

3. Cool blue

Style Notes: This blue shade feels so fresh, doesn't it? Make like Anouk and keep the look super summery by keeping the rest of the look light and neutral. Psst, this colour also looks exceptionally good with silver jewellery.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Fitted Linen Blend Short Sleeve Blazer £60 SHOP NOW Literally no one will believe this linen blazer is from the high street.

H&M Tie-Detail Puff-Sleeved Dress £16 SHOP NOW Nope, I couldn't believe the price, either!

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Flat Pumps £80 SHOP NOW Cinderella vibes.

cos SHOP NOW A "nice top" to wear with baggy jeans.

Reiss Cotton Poplin Shirt £98 SHOP NOW I would size up twice for a relaxed fit.

4. Red

Style Notes: Yes, red is sticking around for yet another season. And I'm not mad about it. The high street has come through with so many stunning red dresses (just like Nnenna's, above), nice tops and bold accessories to add to an otherwise simple look.

Shop the Look:

cos Pleated Racer-Neck Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW This dress will work for events all year round.

MANGO Oval Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW Injecting fun into any outfit.

& Other Stories Ruched Off-Shoulder Top £47 SHOP NOW I'm seeing this as a holiday dinner look.

& Other Stories Mesh Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW Ballet flats are sticking around for summer.

ALIGNE Leo Linen Waistcoat £119 SHOP NOW It's not surprising this has been a fashion insider-favourite.

5. Brown

Style Notes: If you're more of a minimalist, brown might be your colour of choice out of all five spotted most on the high street. It's all about rich, chocolately shades, as seen with Dawn's suede jacket. For this hue, I suggest pairing with gold jewellery and natural material woven or basket bags.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories One-Shoulder Midi Dress £87 SHOP NOW So chic.

& Other Stories Oversized Linen Shirt £77 SHOP NOW I usually find my favourite summer shirts in men's sections, but I love this one.

H&M Suede Driving Shoes £60 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's boat shoes have made an impression on the high street.

New Look Dark Brown Relaxed Shirt £28 SHOP NOW Size up and layer over a vest top with shorts.