5 Expensive-Looking Colour Trends the High Street Is Backing in a Big Way for 2024
In over a decade as a fashion editor, it's only been the last couple of years that I've really noticed one colour in particular dominating an entire 365 days. Summer 2022 to 2023 was all about pink (who could ever forget #Barbiecore?), then red took over from summer 2023 with style insiders wearing red socks, tights and top-to-toe looks at any given opportunity. While red is still sticking around for summer 2024, the colour trends have finally broadened this season to create an array of key hues that everyone is trying out. And I for one am happy that it's not just one blanket colour spotted in all of the shops.
When I was on Oxford Street last week, I popped into Arket, Cos, Zara and Mango, and five colours stood out more than most. There were 2K khaki trousers, butter yellow dresses and tops that go perfectly with blue baggy jeans, and on the subject of blue, I spotted a fresh new shade all over the high street. Keep scrolling to shop the colours I've already seen some of the most stylish women on Instagram wearing.
1. Khaki
Style Notes: A lot of us will remember wearing a khaki dress in the early '00s, and now it's back. Adenorah shows how to do it the 2024 way by adding an oversized shirt, crochet bag and ballet flats.
Shop the Look:
A great alternative to a summer basket bag.
2. Butter yellow
Style Notes: Wearing that Sienna Miller x M&S ruffled butter yellow dress (shop it below), Danielle shows how to make a girly colour look grown up by pairing with simple black accessories.
Shop the Look:
3. Cool blue
Style Notes: This blue shade feels so fresh, doesn't it? Make like Anouk and keep the look super summery by keeping the rest of the look light and neutral. Psst, this colour also looks exceptionally good with silver jewellery.
Shop the Look:
Literally no one will believe this linen blazer is from the high street.
4. Red
Style Notes: Yes, red is sticking around for yet another season. And I'm not mad about it. The high street has come through with so many stunning red dresses (just like Nnenna's, above), nice tops and bold accessories to add to an otherwise simple look.
Shop the Look:
5. Brown
Style Notes: If you're more of a minimalist, brown might be your colour of choice out of all five spotted most on the high street. It's all about rich, chocolately shades, as seen with Dawn's suede jacket. For this hue, I suggest pairing with gold jewellery and natural material woven or basket bags.
Shop the Look:
I usually find my favourite summer shirts in men's sections, but I love this one.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.