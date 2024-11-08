My Job Is Finding Expensive-Looking High Street Buys—27 H&M, Zara and Mango Winter Pieces You Need to See

I can't be the only one who can't quite believe we're already in November. The darker days have fast become normal, the cool winter breezes have settled in and in response, our wardrobes are working harder to juggle staying warm with looking chic. Thankfully, the new month declares the arrival of the winter collections, so if your wardrobe needs a little support in acclimatising to the new temperature, you're in for a treat.

Upon my daily scroll of the new-in sections, I found myself drawn to three brands in particular. H&M, Zara, and Mango have stocked their digital shelves with winter heroes, all of which are ready to see us well into 2025. This trifecta of high-street stores effortlessly combines the necessary warming compositions alongside sleek designs and timeless silhouettes, and this season, these affordable buys have even more of an expensive-looking feel.

From knitwear to outerwear and gloves to handbags, this is a refined edit of the very best winter pieces from H&M, Zara and Mango. You'll find classic neutrals ready to blend in with your timeless favourites or bolster bolder prints, whilst soft knits are primed to take on the chill and maintain a polished edge. Of course, there's also some stellar footwear in the mix to ensure we put our best foot forward over the coming months.

Whilst each brand has its own feel for its winter collections, they all have a focus on quality and elegance this season. Look to the sumptuous alpaca-blend fabrics at H&M, the sharp pleating of Mango's tailored trousers or the soft draping of Zara's midi dress, and you'll see that the pieces below are as considered as they are timeless.

To save you time, patience and scrolling, here are the 30 best winter buys from Zara, Mango and H&M.

SHOP THE MOST EXPENSIVE-LOOKING WINTER BUYS FROM ZARA, H&M AND MANGO:

ZARA

ZARA Double-Faced Jacket With Toggles £50 SHOP NOW The latest style to join the list of best sellers.

ZARA Knit Cardigan With Golden Buttons £36 SHOP NOW Add a polished edge to all your looks with this sleek knitted cardigan.

ZARA Wide-Heel Boots £60 SHOP NOW Yet to add a pair of knee-high boots to your winter wardrobe? These are versatile and comfortable.

ZARA Ruffled Shirt With Tie Detail £28 SHOP NOW Bring a boho feel to your winter wares with this ruffled blouse.

ZARA Draped Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW Draped dresses are flattering and refined in equal measure.

ZARA Wool Blend Scarf Coat £169 SHOP NOW Zara's take on the scarf-coat movement is seriously impressive.

ZARA Trousers With Double Pleat in Chocolate Brown £30 SHOP NOW If you frequently turn to tailored trousers, why not try a chocolate-brown pair?

ZARA 100% Wool Coat £189 SHOP NOW Chic, refined and ready to work hard in your wardrobe straight away.

ZARA Ballet Flats With Animal Print £28 SHOP NOW A pop of print that feels seriously wearable.

ZARA Soft Knit Sweater £36 SHOP NOW Simple pieces done well are always a smart addition.

H&M

H&M Straight Tailored Trousers £33 SHOP NOW The drape of these tailored trousers is sublime.

H&M Wool-Blend Cable-Knit Jumper £120 SHOP NOW You'll turn to this classic knit year after year.

H&M Fluffy Jacket £40 SHOP NOW Paired with jeans or an elegant evening dress, you'll definitely be cosy in this jacket.

H&M Leather Gloves £23 SHOP NOW Cosy up in a pair of soft lined leather gloves.

H&M Coated Trousers £35 SHOP NOW Winter is prime time to play with fabrics, and this leather-look pair of trousers will bring contrast to your day and night looks easily.

H&M Pointed Knee-High Leather Boots in Brown £150 SHOP NOW I predict these will move quickly.

H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Coat in Dark Beige £190 SHOP NOW A coat that will always feel on-trend.

H&M Rib-Knit Dress £33 SHOP NOW A ribbed-knit dress is highly elegant, easy to style and endlessly chic.

H&M Wide Jeans £33 SHOP NOW No matter the season, I always come back to H&M's excellent wide jeans.

H&M Alpaca-Blend Cardigan £110 SHOP NOW Invest a little more in a premium alpaca-blend knit you'll treasure forever.

MANGO

MANGO Knitted Coat With Detachable Scarf £90 SHOP NOW Mango is doing so many great scarf coats this season, but this one is my favourite.

MANGO Crocodile Kitten-Heel Shoe £46 SHOP NOW An elegant pop of burgundy for dresses or peeking out under trousers.

MANGO Wool Suit Trousers £80 SHOP NOW The sharp pleats are truly exquisite.

MANGO Handmade Oversized Wool Coat in Medium Brown £140 SHOP NOW I can't stop thinking about this premium shade.

MANGO Oversized V-Neck Sweater in Ecru £36 SHOP NOW Add a smattering of gold necklaces and your favourite jeans.

MANGO Double Handle Suede Leather Bag in Chocolate £150 SHOP NOW Deep brown and soft suede? Yes, please.

MANGO Long Denim Jumpsuit £80 SHOP NOW Ease is top of my list for winter, and a jumpsuit is a ready-made outfit.

MANGO Straight Micro-Houndstooth Tailored Jacket £90 SHOP NOW Sharp tailoring always brings a polished edge.

MANGO Satin Long Skirt £46 SHOP NOW A classic slip skirt will always be an elegant addition.