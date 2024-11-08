My Job Is Finding Expensive-Looking High Street Buys—27 H&M, Zara and Mango Winter Pieces You Need to See
I can't be the only one who can't quite believe we're already in November. The darker days have fast become normal, the cool winter breezes have settled in and in response, our wardrobes are working harder to juggle staying warm with looking chic. Thankfully, the new month declares the arrival of the winter collections, so if your wardrobe needs a little support in acclimatising to the new temperature, you're in for a treat.
Upon my daily scroll of the new-in sections, I found myself drawn to three brands in particular. H&M, Zara, and Mango have stocked their digital shelves with winter heroes, all of which are ready to see us well into 2025. This trifecta of high-street stores effortlessly combines the necessary warming compositions alongside sleek designs and timeless silhouettes, and this season, these affordable buys have even more of an expensive-looking feel.
From knitwear to outerwear and gloves to handbags, this is a refined edit of the very best winter pieces from H&M, Zara and Mango. You'll find classic neutrals ready to blend in with your timeless favourites or bolster bolder prints, whilst soft knits are primed to take on the chill and maintain a polished edge. Of course, there's also some stellar footwear in the mix to ensure we put our best foot forward over the coming months.
Whilst each brand has its own feel for its winter collections, they all have a focus on quality and elegance this season. Look to the sumptuous alpaca-blend fabrics at H&M, the sharp pleating of Mango's tailored trousers or the soft draping of Zara's midi dress, and you'll see that the pieces below are as considered as they are timeless.
To save you time, patience and scrolling, here are the 30 best winter buys from Zara, Mango and H&M.
SHOP THE MOST EXPENSIVE-LOOKING WINTER BUYS FROM ZARA, H&M AND MANGO:
ZARA
Add a polished edge to all your looks with this sleek knitted cardigan.
Yet to add a pair of knee-high boots to your winter wardrobe? These are versatile and comfortable.
Bring a boho feel to your winter wares with this ruffled blouse.
Zara's take on the scarf-coat movement is seriously impressive.
If you frequently turn to tailored trousers, why not try a chocolate-brown pair?
H&M
Paired with jeans or an elegant evening dress, you'll definitely be cosy in this jacket.
Winter is prime time to play with fabrics, and this leather-look pair of trousers will bring contrast to your day and night looks easily.
A ribbed-knit dress is highly elegant, easy to style and endlessly chic.
Invest a little more in a premium alpaca-blend knit you'll treasure forever.
MANGO
Mango is doing so many great scarf coats this season, but this one is my favourite.
An elegant pop of burgundy for dresses or peeking out under trousers.
Deep brown and soft suede? Yes, please.
A classic slip skirt will always be an elegant addition.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
