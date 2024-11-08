My Job Is Finding Expensive-Looking High Street Buys—27 H&M, Zara and Mango Winter Pieces You Need to See

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

I can't be the only one who can't quite believe we're already in November. The darker days have fast become normal, the cool winter breezes have settled in and in response, our wardrobes are working harder to juggle staying warm with looking chic. Thankfully, the new month declares the arrival of the winter collections, so if your wardrobe needs a little support in acclimatising to the new temperature, you're in for a treat.

Collage of H&M, Mango, Zara Winter Buys

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Upon my daily scroll of the new-in sections, I found myself drawn to three brands in particular. H&M, Zara, and Mango have stocked their digital shelves with winter heroes, all of which are ready to see us well into 2025. This trifecta of high-street stores effortlessly combines the necessary warming compositions alongside sleek designs and timeless silhouettes, and this season, these affordable buys have even more of an expensive-looking feel.

From knitwear to outerwear and gloves to handbags, this is a refined edit of the very best winter pieces from H&M, Zara and Mango. You'll find classic neutrals ready to blend in with your timeless favourites or bolster bolder prints, whilst soft knits are primed to take on the chill and maintain a polished edge. Of course, there's also some stellar footwear in the mix to ensure we put our best foot forward over the coming months.

Whilst each brand has its own feel for its winter collections, they all have a focus on quality and elegance this season. Look to the sumptuous alpaca-blend fabrics at H&M, the sharp pleating of Mango's tailored trousers or the soft draping of Zara's midi dress, and you'll see that the pieces below are as considered as they are timeless.

To save you time, patience and scrolling, here are the 30 best winter buys from Zara, Mango and H&M.

SHOP THE MOST EXPENSIVE-LOOKING WINTER BUYS FROM ZARA, H&M AND MANGO:

ZARA

Double-Faced Jacket With Toggles
ZARA
Double-Faced Jacket With Toggles

The latest style to join the list of best sellers.

Knit Cardigan With Golden Buttons
ZARA
Knit Cardigan With Golden Buttons

Add a polished edge to all your looks with this sleek knitted cardigan.

Wide-Heel Boots
ZARA
Wide-Heel Boots

Yet to add a pair of knee-high boots to your winter wardrobe? These are versatile and comfortable.

Ruffled Shirt With Tie Detail
ZARA
Ruffled Shirt With Tie Detail

Bring a boho feel to your winter wares with this ruffled blouse.

Draped Midi Dress
ZARA
Draped Midi Dress

Draped dresses are flattering and refined in equal measure.

Zw Collection Wool Blend Scarf Coat
ZARA
Wool Blend Scarf Coat

Zara's take on the scarf-coat movement is seriously impressive.

Trousers With Double Pleat
ZARA
Trousers With Double Pleat in Chocolate Brown

If you frequently turn to tailored trousers, why not try a chocolate-brown pair?

Zw Collection 100% Wool Coat
ZARA
100% Wool Coat

Chic, refined and ready to work hard in your wardrobe straight away.

Ballet Flats With Animal Print
ZARA
Ballet Flats With Animal Print

A pop of print that feels seriously wearable.

Soft Knit Sweater
ZARA
Soft Knit Sweater

Simple pieces done well are always a smart addition.

H&M

Straight Tailored Trousers
H&M
Straight Tailored Trousers

The drape of these tailored trousers is sublime.

Wool-Blend Cable-Knit Jumper
H&M
Wool-Blend Cable-Knit Jumper

You'll turn to this classic knit year after year.

Fluffy Jacket
H&M
Fluffy Jacket

Paired with jeans or an elegant evening dress, you'll definitely be cosy in this jacket.

Leather Gloves
H&M
Leather Gloves

Cosy up in a pair of soft lined leather gloves.

Coated Trousers
H&M
Coated Trousers

Winter is prime time to play with fabrics, and this leather-look pair of trousers will bring contrast to your day and night looks easily.

Pointed Knee-High Leather Boots
H&M
Pointed Knee-High Leather Boots in Brown

I predict these will move quickly.

Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat in Dark Beige

A coat that will always feel on-trend.

Rib-Knit Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Dress

A ribbed-knit dress is highly elegant, easy to style and endlessly chic.

Wide Jeans
H&M
Wide Jeans

No matter the season, I always come back to H&M's excellent wide jeans.

Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
H&M
Alpaca-Blend Cardigan

Invest a little more in a premium alpaca-blend knit you'll treasure forever.

MANGO

Knitted Coat With Detachable Scarf - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Knitted Coat With Detachable Scarf

Mango is doing so many great scarf coats this season, but this one is my favourite.

Crocodrile Kitten-Heel Shoes - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Crocodile Kitten-Heel Shoe

An elegant pop of burgundy for dresses or peeking out under trousers.

Wool Suit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Wool Suit Trousers

The sharp pleats are truly exquisite.

Handmade Oversized Wool Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat in Medium Brown

I can't stop thinking about this premium shade.

Oversized V-Neck Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Oversized V-Neck Sweater in Ecru

Add a smattering of gold necklaces and your favourite jeans.

Double Handle Suede Leather Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Double Handle Suede Leather Bag in Chocolate

Deep brown and soft suede? Yes, please.

Long Denim Jumpsuit - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Long Denim Jumpsuit

Ease is top of my list for winter, and a jumpsuit is a ready-made outfit.

Straight Micro-Houndstooth Tailored Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Straight Micro-Houndstooth Tailored Jacket

Sharp tailoring always brings a polished edge.

Satin Long Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Satin Long Skirt

A classic slip skirt will always be an elegant addition.

Backless Top - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Backless Top

Just wait until you see the back.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸