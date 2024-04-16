Surprise! Y2K's Biggest Jewellery Trend Is Back, and I'm 100% Into It

Trends come and go but great jewellery is forever. Able to a last lifetime (and beyond), your favourite jewels should offer you an easy way to speak to your personal style everyday. This is why I take the curation of my own jewellery collection very seriously. When I shop for jewellery I like to make sure I have a mixture of refined pieces that layer well and look elegant on their own, as well as more playful items that bring a smile to my face and add a fresh twist to my daily looks.

Bridging these two is the growing charm jewellery trend. Peppering classic necklaces and bracelets with jovial trinkets, the charm jewellery trend offers a lighthearted way to enliven your day-to-day styling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The appeal of the charm jewellery trend lays in the possibilities for personalisation. Available in an extensive range of designs, you don't have to look far to come across a design that perfectly encapsulates your taste.

Any fashion person around in the '00s will tell you that the charm jewellery trend was the easiest way to showcase your personal interests or travel adventures, Now, the jewellery trend is set to regain its status in 2024. Available in both sleeker and more humorous designs than its '00s predecessors, 2024s charm jewels feel fresh, vibrant and so easy to wear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Backed by so many of our favourite jewellery designers, the charm jewellery trend is taking off this season. To get behind the growing trend seek out unique charms on your travels and stack them up on your favourite chains. Otherwise, read on to discover our favourite pre-designed charm jewellery items to shop this season.

From Astrid & Miyu's dainty take to Alex Monroe's animal-embellished style, read on to discover our edit of the best charms and charm jewellery to shop this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CHARMS AND CHARM JEWELLERY:

Missoma Key to Your Heart Charm Necklace £495 SHOP NOW Change up your charms whenever your wish.

Pacharee Spirit Animal Gold-Plated Pearl Charm Bracelet £520 SHOP NOW Style with a stack of bracelets or wear on its own.

Roxanne Assoulin Rainbow Fringe Gold-Tone Crystal Anklet £105 SHOP NOW Add a sparkle to your step.

Pandora Freshwater Treated Cultured Pearl Sun Bracelet Set £180 SHOP NOW Add on any many charms as you want or keep it simple with the singular charm.

Kate Spade Reef Treasure Charm Necklace £129 SHOP NOW The perfect summer bracelet.

Thomas Sabo Charm Necklace £149 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other colour ways.

Martha Calvo 14ct Gold-Plated Studio Charm Bracelet £180 SHOP NOW This playful accessory is bound to bring a smile to your face.

ALIGHIERI Summer Night Gold-Plated Necklace £195 SHOP NOW Shop a relaxed take on the growing jewellery trend.

Astrid & Miyu Crystal Charm Necklace in Gold £85 SHOP NOW Layer with with other gold necklaces or style on its own.

Vendor Personalised Birthstone Heart Charm £50 SHOP NOW Personalise your jewels with a birthstone charm.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Id Oval Charm Adjustable Bracelet £178 SHOP NOW Let each charm addition tell as story.

Gabi The Label Heart Locket Charm Necklace - Glass Flowers by Gabi the Label £113 SHOP NOW This pretty necklace features handblown glass flower pendants.

Oliver Bonas Olivia Looped Charm Chain Bracelet £26 SHOP NOW This bracelet comes decked out in playful charms.

Alex Monroe Crocodile Amulet Linked Chain Blue Topaz Bracelet £225 SHOP NOW This chain bracelet comes in gold and silver.