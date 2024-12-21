Trust Me, Your Outfits Aren't Complete Until You've Seen These Elegant New Watch Trends for 2025

watch trends 2025
(Image credit: @threadsstyling)
Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

As Who What Wear UK's Fashion Editor, I take great pride in finding you new and exciting trends that will instantly update your wardrobe, but just as important is spotlighting the timeless investment buys that will truly last you a lifetime too. Ready-to-wear trends may come and go quicker than you can say "mob wife", but we will always have an appetite for the accessories we wear time and time again, and nothing is more special than fine jewellery and watches. Don't believe me? Just take a look back at the evolution of the watch from timepiece to smart device and you'll see just how much value and importance we place on our arm candy as the ultimate accessory.

watch trends 2025

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

From Tiffany's cocktail watches to Rolex and Cartier classics, watches have become status symbols in their own right. And, as the luxury watch market continues to rise and rise, the resale market grows too, with savvy shoppers looking for quality watches at even better prices. Not since the Hermés Birkin or Cartier Love bracelet have the style-conscious wanted to invest in iconic pieces that have the longevity to span generations. With the quiet-luxury and old-money aesthetics bringing watches back to the forefront yet again, our feeds are suddenly full of editors and influencers who have made the watch an integral part of their signature style, but there are plenty of watch styles that channel high luxury in 2025, even if you're working with a tighter budget.

We spoke to Jack Stephens, in-house watch expert at pre-owed watch specialist Watchfinder & Co. to find out which watch trends are about to surface in 2025 in order to help you get one step ahead of the fashion crowd. So, from new colours to old favourites, keep scrolling to the top five watch trends that made the final list.

1. Vintage Appeal

watch trends 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Looking for a piece that will stand the test of time? Our advice is start shopping around vintage, antique and secondhand sellers. “Vintage watches have had a resurgence in 2024, and continue to grow in popularity into 2025," notes Stephens. "Brands such as TAG-Heuer are finding huge success in re-releasing watches from their archives, and smaller, independent brands without therich back catalogue to draw from also have found huge popularity in drawing inspiration from popular watchmaking eras like the '60s and '70s."

Shop Vintage Watches:

Rolex Datejust Lady 69173
Watchfinder & Co.
Rolex Datejust Lady 69173

Vintage Loewe Gold Plated Bracelet Watch
The Hosta
Vintage Loewe Gold Plated Bracelet Watch

Vintage Fendi Gold Plated Watch With Black Croc Leather Strap
The Hosta
Vintage Fendi Gold Plated Watch With Black Croc Leather Strap

Christian Dior, Gold Watch
Christian Dior
Gold Watch

Grays Antiques, Must de Cartier Ronde Watch
Grays Antiques
Must de Cartier Ronde Watch

Grays Antiques, Cartier Tank Americaine
Grays Antiques
Cartier Tank Americaine

2. Bold Colour and Texture

watch trends 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Sorry, wallflowers. According to the experts the next 12 months are all about statement pieces that are impossible to ignore. “In 2025, I predict more vibrant colours and unique textures in new models," suggests Stephens. "This trend is already being championed by brands like Tudor, TAG Heuer, and H. Moser & Cie., who have demonstrated that there is a strong market for bold and innovative colourways, moving away from the standard offerings of blue, black, or silver dials. With this trend, we can expect to see new innovations including watches with dials made from materials like wood or stone, as well as those featuring vibrant and eye-catching colours.”

Shop Colourful Watches:

Heure H 25mm Small 18-Karat Rose Gold, Alligator, Malachite and Diamond Watch
HERMÈS TIMEPIECES
Heure H 25mm Small 18-Karat Rose Gold, Alligator, Malachite and Diamond Watch

Polo Date Automatic 36mm Stainless Steel and Leather Watch
PIAGET
Polo Date Automatic 36mm Stainless Steel and Leather Watch

Tag Heuer Aquaracer Waf141b.ba0824
Watchfinder & Co.
Tag Heuer Aquaracer Waf141b.ba0824

G-Frame Watch, 21x34mm
Gucci
G-Frame Watch, 21x34mm

Malte Hand-Wound 34.4mm 18-Karat Pink Gold and Alligator Watch
VACHERON CONSTANTIN
Malte Hand-Wound 34.4mm 18-Karat Pink Gold and Alligator Watch

Boucheron Mec Cobra Mec Cobra
Boucheron
Boucheron Mec Cobra Mec Cobra

Tiffany Hardwear Watch
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Hardwear Watch

3. The Cartier Reign

watch trends 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

If there's one name synonymous with luxury watches, it has to be Cartier, and despite their 120 year legacy, they are still just as sought after as they were when they were first released. “By continuously innovating while staying true to their heritage, Cartier is poised to maintain its dominance within not only women’s watch market but the industry as a whole,' adds Stephens. Their ability to anticipate and respond to the desires of their clientele, paired with their timeless, elegant, iconic designs and strategic use of social media to engage with a global audience, has solidified Cartier’s position as a leader in the luxury watch sector.”

Shop Cartier Watches:

Baignoire 23.9mm Small 18-Karat Rose Gold, Alligator and Diamond Watch
CARTIER
Baignoire 23.9mm Small 18-Karat Rose Gold, Alligator and Diamond Watch

Tank Américaine Mini 28mm 18-Karat Rose Gold Diamond Watch
CARTIER
Tank Américaine Mini 28mm 18-Karat Rose Gold Diamond Watch

Ballon Bleu De Cartier 28mm Stainless Steel and Diamond Watch
CARTIER
Ballon Bleu De Cartier 28mm Stainless Steel and Diamond Watch

Tank Louis Cartier 22mm Small 18-Karat Gold and Alligator Watch
CARTIER
Tank Louis Cartier 22mm Small 18-Karat Gold and Alligator Watch

Panthère De Cartier 22mm Small 18-Karat Gold and Stainless Steel Watch
CARTIER
Panthère De Cartier 22mm Small 18-Karat Gold and Stainless Steel Watch

Crwgba0018 Baignoire Small 18ct Yellow-Gold Quartz Watch
CARTIER
Crwgba0018 Baignoire Small 18ct Yellow-Gold Quartz Watch

4. Genderless Styles

watch trends 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Supersized or slimmed-down? However you prefer your watches, you needn't worry about what category they fall under. According to Stephens, fluid, unisex styles are crossing over to watchmaking too. “Over the past year, the gender gap within the watch industry has noticeably narrowed, and I predict this trend will continue. Women are gravitating towards larger cases, appreciating the bold and substantial presence they offer. Simultaneously, men are showing a preference for smaller, more understated designs driven by the resurgence of vintage pieces. As a result of this I think we will see more brands producing watches closer to 40 MM, watches everyone can enjoy regardless of gender."

Shop Unisex Watches:

Panthère De Cartier Watch, Large Model, Quartz Movement, Yellow Gold, Steel
Cartier
Panthère De Cartier Watch, Large Model, Quartz Movement, Yellow Gold, Steel

Koppel Wrist Watch - Quartz Stainless Steel Black Calfskin
Georg Jensen
Koppel Wrist Watch - Quartz Stainless Steel Black Calfskin

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date 115234
Watchfinder & Co.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date 115234

Pre-Loved Omega Constellation Pie Pan 18ct Yellow-Gold and Leather Automatic Watch
RESELFRIDGES
Pre-Loved Omega Constellation Pie Pan 18ct Yellow-Gold and Leather Automatic Watch

5. Quality and Value

watv=ch trends 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

It goes without saying that you can find stunning watches for four figures and above, but what about those working with a more conservative budget? The answer is in smaller, up and coming brands says Stephens.“Watch lovers are increasingly looking for brands who offer strong value for money, not just a big name. Seiko and Christopher Ward, along with innovative microbrands such as Studio Underdog, are setting high standards in this area. It’s becoming essential for larger watch brands to consider how they can offer the best possible product for the best price."

Shop Affordable Watches:

Martina 18ct Yellow Gold-Plated Stainless-Steel and Cubic Zirconia Watch and Bracelet Set
SIF JAKOBS
Martina 18ct Yellow Gold-Plated Stainless-Steel and Cubic Zirconia Watch and Bracelet Set

Women’s Watch Divine
THOMAS SABO
Women’s Watch Divine

Presage Cocktail Time 'white Lady' Diamond Twist Ladies Watch
Seiko
Presage Cocktail Time 'white Lady' Diamond Twist Ladies Watch

T137.210.33.021.00 Prx Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
TISSOT
T137.210.33.021.00 Prx Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

Explore More:
Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸