These 6 Summer Jewelry Trends Are Highly Coveted By Cool People with Taste

This summer, personal style is getting its sparkle back. After seasons of stripped-down minimalism and quiet luxury aesthetics, the fashion set is leaning into something richer, more expressive, and undeniably more fun. Jewelry—once the finishing touch—is stepping into the spotlight, transforming warm-weather outfits with layers of personality and polish. Whether it's a delicate glint at the collarbone thanks to a sea-shell tassel necklace or a bold, diamond-encrusted timepiece meant to catch the light (and the eye) during a golden hour aperitivo, accessories are no longer an afterthought—they’re the main event.
From beachside brunches to rooftop evenings, the most stylish among us are embracing a new wave of fine jewelry and statement pieces that feel effortless yet intentional. It’s a return to adornment that speaks to confidence, individuality, and a desire to feel dressed (even in the heat!)
Ready to tap into the season’s most coveted jewelry moments? Shop the edit and discover the jewelry pieces worth making room for in your summer rotation.
Nautical Motifs
Anchors, shells, rope details, and maritime symbols are sailing back into style—only this time, they’re more elevated than kitschy. Think gold shells layered on delicate chains or enamel sardine-inspired details that give a nod to the French Riviera rather than a beachside gift shop
Pinkie Rings
Once reserved for aristocrats and old-money family crests, the pinkie ring has made its way into the jewelry boxes of the fashion-forward. From tiny gold signets to pavé-covered initials, these low-profile rings pack a big personality. This is your sign to put a massive rock on your tiniest finger!
Modern Diamond Studs
Forget the basic round studs—this season’s diamonds are sharper, cooler, and more sculptural. Think radiant cut pairs, fluid bezel-set diamonds or mixed-shape clusters that feel fresh without losing that classic sparkle. After Sofia Richie-Grainge posted in a pair of thin-bezel east-west oval diamond studs, I've been eyeing investing in a pair of my own.
Tassel Necklaces
Once a boho staple, tassel necklaces are getting a glow-up. Swishy strands of chain, silk, or beads are now being styled in more tailored ways—draped over sleek tanks, button-downs, and strapless linen bandeaus. Popularized by the cool Substack crowd, this underrated accessory is here to stay (that is, until comb necklaces take over.)
Gold and Diamond Tube Necklaces
Sleek, minimal, and quietly expensive-looking, the curved tube necklace has emerged as a subtle flex. Featuring a bezel-set diamond of your preferred cut, this cooler, chicer take on a diamond necklace is all but dominating our Instagram feeds in 2025.
All hail the tiny timepiece. Micro mini watches and elaborate cocktail watches are having a resurgence now. After the Cartier Baignoire took over luxury lovers' brains rent-free last year, the small but mighty watch has been popping up on celebrities and content creators alike. Oval and square watch faces are high up on our most coveted list.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.