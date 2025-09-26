J.Crew Just Partnered With the Luxury Afrofuturist Jewelry Brand You Should Know About—6 Gorgeous Pieces From the Capsule Collection

J.Crew has collaborated with Jameel Mohammed, the founder of the Afrofuturist luxury brand Khiry, for its latest jewelry collection. The sculptural Afrofuturist brand celebrates the art and future of Black life and culture. Mohammed is an award-winning, self-taught designer and founded Khiry in 2016. Partnering wit h J.Crew, the capsule collection features sculptural earrings, rings, necklaces, and cuff bracelets that are inspired by the beauty and heritage of the African diaspora.
(Image credit: Courtesy of
J.Crew
)
Khiry is known for its expert movement and curvature and draws on these elements for six gorgeous pieces, which long to be worn together—true to the brand's stackable character. Crafted from gold-plated recycled brass, each design is polished to perfection.
Khiry's dynamic design language is a meaningful voice in
modern jewelry craftsmanship. If you consider yourself a fashion insider, Khiry is a name you should know and a designer you should be wearing.
(Image credit: Courtesy of
J.Crew
)
Shop the
Khiry X J.Crew capsule collection below, starting with the corded Two-Talon Necklace that features a pavé crystal orb at its center.
(Image credit: Courtesy of
J.Crew
)
Two-Talon Necklace
Khiry X J.crew
Two-Talon Necklace With Pavé Crystal Orb
With the adjustable-length leather cord, you can style this sculptural pendant in several ways.
Two-Talon Ring
Khiry X J.crew
Two-Talon Ring With Black Enamel
A standout piece from the collection, the dual-tone ring is a conversation starter if there ever was one.
(Image credit: Courtesy of
J.Crew
)
Talon Earrings
KHIRY X J.Crew
Small Talon Drop Earrings With Black Enamel
Here is another dual-tone piece from the collaboration. The delicate curvature of the open earring back complements the drop silhouette beautifully.
Khiry X J.crew
Talon Coalition Earrings With Pavé Crystal
An elegant use of negative space.
(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew)
Two-Talon Cuff Bracelets
Khiry X J.crew
Medium Two-Talon Cuff Bracelet
Cuff bracelets are a popular trend among the fashion set. The Two-Talon Cuff is available in medium and large sizes.
Khiry X J.crew
Large Two-Talon Cuff Bracelet
Opt to style the cuffs together for a bold look, and just watch as the compliments roll in.