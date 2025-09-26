J.Crew Just Partnered With the Luxury Afrofuturist Jewelry Brand You Should Know About—6 Gorgeous Pieces From the Capsule Collection

An elegant collaboration with Khiry's Jameel Mohammed.

Khiry X J.Crew capsule collection.
(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew )
By
published
in News

J.Crew has collaborated with Jameel Mohammed, the founder of the Afrofuturist luxury brand Khiry, for its latest jewelry collection. The sculptural Afrofuturist brand celebrates the art and future of Black life and culture.

Mohammed is an award-winning, self-taught designer and founded Khiry in 2016. Partnering with J.Crew, the capsule collection features sculptural earrings, rings, necklaces, and cuff bracelets that are inspired by the beauty and heritage of the African diaspora.

Khiry X J.Crew capsule collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew )

Khiry is known for its expert movement and curvature and draws on these elements for six gorgeous pieces, which long to be worn together—true to the brand's stackable character. Crafted from gold-plated recycled brass, each design is polished to perfection.

Khiry's dynamic design language is a meaningful voice in modern jewelry craftsmanship. If you consider yourself a fashion insider, Khiry is a name you should know and a designer you should be wearing.

Khiry X J.Crew capsule collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew )

Shop the Khiry X J.Crew capsule collection below, starting with the corded Two-Talon Necklace that features a pavé crystal orb at its center.

Khiry X J.Crew capsule collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew)

Two-Talon Necklace

Two-Talon Ring

Khiry X J.Crew capsule collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew )

Talon Earrings

Khiry X J.Crew capsule collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of J.Crew)

Two-Talon Cuff Bracelets

Explore More:
Josephine Hadjiloucas
Assistant Shopping Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸