Forget the Black Maxi Dress—This Is What an Expert Packer Wears on Vacation in Italy
I recently reported that Margaret Qualley was in Rome, which admittedly isn't groundbreaking in the least. But she was wearing the ideal outfit to pack for an Italian vacation: a pretty maxi dress and flat shoes. I stand by that reporting, as it’s a classic, simple vacation outfit, but after seeing what Diane Kruger was just photographed wearing in Rome, I’m also here to endorse a completely different kind of vacation outfit.
Sure, a simple black maxi dress is lovely, but Kruger’s outfit is elegant in a different, more fashion person-coded way. It consisted of black flared skinny pants, a black tunic, and black heeled sandals. The outfit is a smart choice for a European vacation suitcase because it takes up as little room as a maxi dress, it works for a variety of daytime and evening activities, and you can mix and match the two pieces with plenty of other items in your suitcase. Oh, and she looks ridiculously elegant.
Keep scrolling to see Kruger's look for yourself and shop pieces in the same vein.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
