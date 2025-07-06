Forget the Black Maxi Dress—This Is What an Expert Packer Wears on Vacation in Italy

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

I recently reported that Margaret Qualley was in Rome, which admittedly isn't groundbreaking in the least. But she was wearing the ideal outfit to pack for an Italian vacation: a pretty maxi dress and flat shoes. I stand by that reporting, as it’s a classic, simple vacation outfit, but after seeing what Diane Kruger was just photographed wearing in Rome, I’m also here to endorse a completely different kind of vacation outfit.

Sure, a simple black maxi dress is lovely, but Kruger’s outfit is elegant in a different, more fashion person-coded way. It consisted of black flared skinny pants, a black tunic, and black heeled sandals. The outfit is a smart choice for a European vacation suitcase because it takes up as little room as a maxi dress, it works for a variety of daytime and evening activities, and you can mix and match the two pieces with plenty of other items in your suitcase. Oh, and she looks ridiculously elegant.

Keep scrolling to see Kruger's look for yourself and shop pieces in the same vein.

Diane Kruger wearing a black tunic, black flare pants. and high-heel black sandals in Rome

(Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Get the Look

Joan High-Neck Linen Top
Faithfull the Brand
Joan High-Neck Linen Top

Neoprene Flare Legging
Commando
Neoprene Flare Leggings

Shyla Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Shyla Heeled Sandals

Shop Similar Pieces

Miaou Alia Pants
Miaou
Alia Pants

Willa Two Piece
Reformation
Willa Two Piece

High Rise Ponte Capris
Gap
High Rise Ponte Capris

Tunic Tube Top
Open Edit
Tunic Tube Top

Tie-Back Linen Top
COS
Tie-Back Linen Top

Everlane, The Dream Maxi Skirt
Everlane
The Dream Maxi Skirt

MANGO, Asymmetrical Draped Top With Straps
MANGO
Asymmetrical Draped Top With Straps

Emma Linen-Blend Vest
Posse
Emma Linen-Blend Vest

Kumquat Pant
Reformation
Kumquat Pants

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸