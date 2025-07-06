Forget the Black Maxi Dress—This Is What an Expert Packer Wears on Vacation in Italy

I recently reported that Margaret Qualley was in Rome, which admittedly isn't groundbreaking in the least. But she was wearing the ideal outfit to pack for an Italian vacation: a pretty maxi dress and flat shoes. I stand by that reporting, as it’s a classic, simple vacation outfit, but after seeing what Diane Kruger was just photographed wearing in Rome, I’m also here to endorse a completely different kind of vacation outfit.

Sure, a simple black maxi dress is lovely, but Kruger’s outfit is elegant in a different, more fashion person-coded way. It consisted of black flared skinny pants, a black tunic, and black heeled sandals. The outfit is a smart choice for a European vacation suitcase because it takes up as little room as a maxi dress, it works for a variety of daytime and evening activities, and you can mix and match the two pieces with plenty of other items in your suitcase. Oh, and she looks ridiculously elegant.

Keep scrolling to see Kruger's look for yourself and shop pieces in the same vein.

(Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Get the Look

Shop Similar Pieces