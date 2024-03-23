It's True—Spring Has a New Cult Shoe and It’s Practically Perfect in Every Way

If you stand in just the right spot in the Who What Wear office and listen very closely, you might just hear a buzz that sounds an awful lot like "Prada satin mules". I wouldn't suggest an ear test, nor tell you you heard it wrong, because this is a topic that's been on repeat in the office since Prada's S/S '24 runway show back in September last year.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The word "obsessed" barley describes our current infatuation with the square toe mule. With a striking cut and mini triangular heel, the satin mule offers a playful alternative to the pointed-toe kitten-heels that have been saturating the market as of late. Introduced in Prada's September collection and recently made available for purchase, we've seen that some of our favourite stylists and celebrities have been within the first to snap it up.

With a bold yet minimal design this new season shoe is showing real cult-buy potential. Tapping into growing mule trend ahead of the curve, Prada's satin shoes appeal to the enduring flat-shoe and low-heel trend whilst offering a fresh and spring-ready take.

Recently styled by singer Rochelle Humes who wore heres with split-hem leggings and a grey boxy blazer, the elevated shoe is set to ripple through fashion circles this spring. Available in classic black, warm brown, vivid orange and apple green, the elegant shoe is bound to be a frequent guest at stylish weddings this summer time.

Read on to shop Prada's satin mules here and discover our other favourite mules below.

SHOP THE PRADA SATIN MULES HERE:

Prada Satin Mules £820 SHOP NOW The dark black shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Prada Satin Mules £820 SHOP NOW The brown colour trend continues to bloom this spring.

Prada Satin Mules £820 SHOP NOW This might be my favourite way to add a pop of colour.

Prada Satin Mules £819 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a white cotton skirt.

DISCOVER OUR OTHER FAVOURITE MULES HERE:

Mango Pointed Toe Leather Shoes £90 SHOP NOW Trust me, these will sell out very soon,

Vagabond Shoemakers Wioletta £100 SHOP NOW Style with straight leg jeans or wear with stirrup leggings.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW The burgundy accessories trend is taking off this spring.

Toteme The Mule Black £450 SHOP NOW These sleek mules are an easy way to elevate your style in spring.

Arket Flat Leather Mules £169 SHOP NOW These feature a slightly squared toe for a neater effect.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule £410 SHOP NOW These are at the top of my new-season wishlist.

Arket Leather Mules £189 SHOP NOW These might just be the perfect summer shoe.