It's True—Spring Has a New Cult Shoe and It’s Practically Perfect in Every Way

By Natalie Munro
published

If you stand in just the right spot in the Who What Wear office and listen very closely, you might just hear a buzz that sounds an awful lot like "Prada satin mules". I wouldn't suggest an ear test, nor tell you you heard it wrong, because this is a topic that's been on repeat in the office since Prada's S/S '24 runway show back in September last year.

Satin mules feature on Prada's spring/summer 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The word "obsessed" barley describes our current infatuation with the square toe mule. With a striking cut and mini triangular heel, the satin mule offers a playful alternative to the pointed-toe kitten-heels that have been saturating the market as of late. Introduced in Prada's September collection and recently made available for purchase, we've seen that some of our favourite stylists and celebrities have been within the first to snap it up.

Prada satin mules in black and brown.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

With a bold yet minimal design this new season shoe is showing real cult-buy potential. Tapping into growing mule trend ahead of the curve, Prada's satin shoes appeal to the enduring flat-shoe and low-heel trend whilst offering a fresh and spring-ready take.

Rochelle Humes styles Prada satin mules.

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Recently styled by singer Rochelle Humes who wore heres with split-hem leggings and a grey boxy blazer, the elevated shoe is set to ripple through fashion circles this spring. Available in classic black, warm brown, vivid orange and apple green, the elegant shoe is bound to be a frequent guest at stylish weddings this summer time.

Read on to shop Prada's satin mules here and discover our other favourite mules below.

SHOP THE PRADA SATIN MULES HERE:

Prada satin mules.
Prada
Satin Mules

The dark black shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Prada Satin Mules
Prada
Satin Mules

The brown colour trend continues to bloom this spring.

Prada Satin Mules
Prada
Satin Mules

This might be my favourite way to add a pop of colour.

Prada Satin Mules
Prada
Satin Mules

Style with denim or wear with a white cotton skirt.

DISCOVER OUR OTHER FAVOURITE MULES HERE:

Pointed Toe Leather Shoes - Women
Mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

Trust me, these will sell out very soon,

mules
Vagabond Shoemakers
Wioletta

Style with straight leg jeans or wear with stirrup leggings.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

The burgundy accessories trend is taking off this spring.

The Mule Black
Toteme
The Mule Black

These sleek mules are an easy way to elevate your style in spring.

Flat Leather Mules
Arket
Flat Leather Mules

These feature a slightly squared toe for a neater effect.

Pierced Mule
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule

These are at the top of my new-season wishlist.

Leather Mules
Arket
Leather Mules

These might just be the perfect summer shoe.

+ Net Sustain Elys Satin Mules
Loulou Studio
Elys Satin Mules

Wear with your favourite jeans or cotton dress.

Prada
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

