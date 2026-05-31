There are a few ways an It bag earns its title. Some are slow and steady, gaining pace over the years to grow their popularity and earn their beloved status. Others burst onto the scene, immediately taking the fashion world by storm and nestling into great wardrobes instantly. That's exactly what has happened with the Prada Route bag, now the most coveted bag of summer 2026.
The first sighting of the Prada Route bag appeared on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, and overnight sightings of the bag in motion began to roll in. From London to Paris, fashion people swiftly noted the brilliance of Prada's latest It style, balancing poise and practicality like no other.
After years of subtlety and clean lines, the Prada Route bag is breaking the mould, placing practicality at the centre of its design. This return to maximalism comes in the most refreshing form, still void of bold logos but punctuated with exterior pockets to bring a utilitarian feel to the style, from the canvas to the leather iterations. Returning the focus to function has been slowly growing over the past few years, as elongated handles and spacious interiors demonstrated a shift away from micro bags and simply great design, turning back to the wearer themselves. Now, Prada takes it to a whole new level.
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The functionality of the bag isn't restricted to simply the plethora of utilitarian pockets which punctuate the exterior. The Route bag is offered in leather and canvas iterations, along with a series of sizes to suit all preferences. Better still, the endless sightings of the Prada bag on the go have shown that it's a bag that can keep up with all aesthetics. In Paris, Julie pairs slinky trousers and a knit with her Prada Route bag, whilst London style icon Alexa Chung opts for a sheer lace skirt and cardigan. For a more sporty feel, Elsa Hosk's bold bag is paired with track pants and a camo Tee, whilst Aimee Song's canvas version paired seamlessly with a minimalist look in Seoul.
Now, the Route bag is set to join Prada's extensive It bag roster, from the underrated Buckle bag to the enduring Re-Edition 2005. If you're ready to add the style to your forever collection, scroll on.
Shop the Prada Route Bag:
Prada Route Large Tote
Prada
Route Large Leather Tote Bag
Spacious yet sleek.
Prada
Route Large Canvas and Leather Tote Bag
The canvas version is proving to be incredibly popular.
Prada
Route Large Leather Tote Bag
Plenty of space for all your daily essentials, and more.
Prada
Route Large Canvas and Leather Tote Bag
The canvas and leather mix is such a nice touch.
Prada
Route Leather Tote Bag
I just know this brown version will sell fast.
Prada Route Medium Tote
Prada
Route Medium Leather Tote Bag
The smaller version is just as impactful.
Prada
Route Medium Leather Tote Bag
Currently at the top of my wish list.
Prada Route Large Bag
Prada
Route Leather Bag
The Prada Route also comes in this easy silhouette.
Prada
Route Large Leather Bag
This bag will easily translate from city to seaside as needed.
Prada
Route Large Leather Bag
Year after year, you'll depend on this practical style.
Prada Route Top Handle Bag
Prada
Route Large Leather Top-Handle Bag
The top handle version features a more refined shape.
Prada
Route Large Leather Top-Handle Bag
Carry in hand or use the longer strap for crossbody wear.