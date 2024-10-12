Nothing Beats a Designer Bag, But This High-Street Brand’s Styles Feel Just as Special

When it comes to shopping on the high street, I consider myself to be somewhat of an expert. Day in and day out, I search through hundreds of pages, whittling down everything in the new-in sections into concise edits of the very best pieces. From this, I've learnt that whilst treasures can be found in many high-street stores, some really excel in particular categories.

Arket's knitwear continues to be the best around, M&S does great jeans; and if you're after an affordable coat this season, H&M and Mango have you covered. Over the past few months, my ultimate high-street favourite, COS, has carved out a name for itself with its designer-passing handbags.

Of course, there are benefits to investing in designer bags, from high-quality fabrics to intricate craftspersonship and identifiable designs. But if you're looking for something on more of a budget, in my opinion, COS is the place to start. With just one peek at its handbag category, I'm sure you'll agree that the brand is excelling in this department. Of course, we knew that there was potential, with one of its most iconic pieces being the Swing Crossbody bag; a style that is practical, refined and ready for the everyday. Since then, COS' expertise in all things accessories has grown.

The Cavatelli was next to pique my interest, reflecting COS' identifying qualities of a refined silhouette with a practical design and premium edge. Named after the soft pasta shape, the clutch bag has a tactile, doughy texture thanks to the supple leather that just makes you want to squeeze it. Naturally, it sold out almost immediately, but popularity has brought it back in fresh new shades.

Then came a flurry of excellent styles, from the quilted bag I spy practically every time I step out my door to the very premium-looking fold that has also experienced enough demand to call for a restock. Most recently, the Bowling Bag joined the line-up of coveted handbags and has become almost as difficult to track down as its designer counterpart: The Row's Margaux.

Having successfully created a foundation of soon-to-be iconic handbags, the brand's accessories prowess continues to rise. The classics are being reinvented in new shades and sizes, and alongside, fresh instant best-sellers have emerged. So if you're in the market for a new bag, looking for gifting ideas that are sure to impress or simply want to see look at what's on offer, scroll on to explore the best COS handbags.

SHOP THE BEST COS HANDBAGS:

THE SWING CROSSBODY BAG

Style Notes: Previously named The Crossbody Bag, the newly titled Swing Crossbody is a do-it-all style. Featuring sleek leather, a half-crescent shape and a surprisingly spacious interior, this bag has become a trusted companion for many followers of fashion. True to COS' design ethos, the piece is refined and minimalistic without studs or accents, letting the quality of the fabric and design shine through.

The style comes in black, beige, cream, khaki and red, though the last two are currently sold out. For autumn 2024, COS has introduced a highly covetable brown suede style that I predict will be the next to sell out. Thanks to the adjustable strap length, it can be worn crossbody or simply slung over the shoulder, as you prefer. The bag comes in three sizes: micro, regular and oversized.

Shop the Swing Crossbody:

COS Swing Micro Crossbody – Leather £95 SHOP NOW The micro version is an easy handsfree option when you're just taking the essentials.

COS Swing Crossbody – Suede £110 SHOP NOW All our editors have been eyeing up the new brown suede version.

COS Swing Crossbody – Leather £110 SHOP NOW Trust me: You'll be surprised at how spacious this neat bag is.

COS Swing Crossbody - Leather £110 SHOP NOW Camel shades are easy to pair with everything you own.

COS Swing Oversized Crossbody - Leather £155 SHOP NOW Over-packers, rejoice! This bag will carry essentials, extras, and plenty more.

THE FOLD TOTE

Style Notes: I'm not the only one who is impressed by COS's handbag selection, as the stock tends to fly when these very best styles hit. The Fold was one such instant sell-out last autumn, thankfully returning a year later to give us a second chance to secure the timeless tote. The large body features a canvas lining and inner zipped pockets to keep your essentials close to hand. To retain the shape, the bag closes with a simple magnet, and rising from the body is the circular handle that adds to the striking shape of this bag. There are two sized to choose from—regular and micro—with both sizes available in black and the smaller now available in a playful leopard print.

Shop the Fold bag:

COS Fold Micro Tote - Leather £110 SHOP NOW The elegant silhouette is ready to take on daytime and evening plans alike.

COS Fold Shoulder Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW Carry by the handles or wear over your shoulder.

COS Leopard Fold Micro Tote - Pony Hair £135 SHOP NOW The pop of leopard print is seriously fun.

THE BOWLING BAG

Style Notes: The COS Studio Bowling Bag released at the start of September, and immediately flew. With such demand, the brand consistently restocks the piece, which again moves quickly. As of writing this, the bags are sold out, but something worth keeping in your tabs and refreshing every chance you get, its just that good. The suede finish brings a premium coat to this understated bag. With soft curves, the design nods to classic bowling bag silhouettes, boasting copious space to support daily commutes or weekends away alike. Currently, the bag is offered in a brown regular size, and grey smaller size, that is if you can find it in stock.

Shop the Bowling bag:

COS Small Studio Bowling Bag - Suede £180 SHOP NOW Restocks do come, so check back if you've set your sights on this beauty.

COS Studio Bowling Bag - Suede £225 SHOP NOW Dark brown and soft suede? Yes, please.

THE CAVATELLI CLUTCH

Style Notes: As our managing editor, Maxine, shows, the Cavatelli clutch is seriously chic. A plump silhouette crafted to reflect the shape of Cavatelli pasta, this clutch is set apart from the rest with its roomy design. The smooth leather adds to the high-end feel of the bag, and its supple nature allows the piece to mould in shape depending on how you choose to wear it. Of course, you can keep it in hand as a classic clutch, or tuck under the arm like Maxine. The regular-sized styles also come with a detachable strap, offering crossbody and on-the-shoulder wear. Currently, the mini style comes in black and white, whilst the larger size is offered in bold red, classic black and a deep burgundy.

Shop the Cavatelli clutch:

COS Mini Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £95 SHOP NOW Elegance is back in a big way, and this clutch is sure to compliment all your occasionwear and evening plans.

COS Mini Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £95 SHOP NOW Cream always feels so high end.

COS Cavatelli Striped Oversized Clutch - Leather £350 SHOP NOW This latest addition is seriously striking.

COS Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £135 SHOP NOW Bring an accent of colour with this bold red bag.

COS Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £135 SHOP NOW This deep burgundy shade is flying.

COS Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £135 SHOP NOW You'll turn to this clutch year after year.

THE QUILTED BAG

Style Notes: Almost every time I leave the house I spot someone wearing the COS quilted bag. Combine that with sightings on Instagram and on my own colleagues, and it's clear that this is a fashion person's favourite. For me, the best handbags combine practicality and style and the Quilted bag does just that. A relaxed half-moon shape that features dimpled quilting to add a touch of texture to any ensemble. The style comes in a wide range of colours, sizes and fabrics. The affordable are the styles made from 100% recycled polyester starting at just £45. If you're interested in a more luxurious and hard-working fabric, look to the leather versions, available in all three sizes. The largest style is heavily oversized and can be worn crossbody.

Shop the Quilted bag:

COS Quilted Micro Bag £35 SHOP NOW The recycled polyester shell makes this bag seriously affordable.

COS Quilted Micro Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW Yet another style destined to sell out.

COS Quilted Mini Bag - Leather £225 SHOP NOW I love the option of leather fabrics as a hardwearing and very luxe looking choice.

COS Quilted Mini Bag £45 SHOP NOW Yes, this style comes in a range of shades too.

COS Quilted Oversized Crossbody Bag - Leather £350 SHOP NOW If you want to fit your laptop, water bottle, umbrella and more, look to the oversized shape.

COS Oversized Quilted Crossbody £85 SHOP NOW The long strap offers crossbody or shoulder wear.

Shop More Excellent COS Handbags:

COS Quilted Crossbody - Leather £135 SHOP NOW The quilted bag also comes as a versatile crossbody.

COS Serif Mini Tote - Suede £125 SHOP NOW The Serif is a new style to join COS's stellar arsenal.

COS Pillow Quilted Clutch - Leather £135 SHOP NOW Tuck under your arm or slide over your hand for a very chic way to carry.

COS Canopy Crossbody - Leather £115 SHOP NOW Take the spacious nature of the Swing bag and relax the shape and you get the Canopy bag.

COS Pointe Shoulder Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW The angular shape and diagonal stripes make this bag extra impactful.

COS Serif Tote - Leather £200 SHOP NOW A refined tote that's sure to become a daily companion.