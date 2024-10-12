Nothing Beats a Designer Bag, But This High-Street Brand’s Styles Feel Just as Special

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

When it comes to shopping on the high street, I consider myself to be somewhat of an expert. Day in and day out, I search through hundreds of pages, whittling down everything in the new-in sections into concise edits of the very best pieces. From this, I've learnt that whilst treasures can be found in many high-street stores, some really excel in particular categories.

Arket's knitwear continues to be the best around, M&S does great jeans; and if you're after an affordable coat this season, H&M and Mango have you covered. Over the past few months, my ultimate high-street favourite, COS, has carved out a name for itself with its designer-passing handbags.

Woman wears sweater vest, handbag, black skirt and shoes

Anouk Yve carries the COS Fold Shoulder Bag (£135)

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Of course, there are benefits to investing in designer bags, from high-quality fabrics to intricate craftspersonship and identifiable designs. But if you're looking for something on more of a budget, in my opinion, COS is the place to start. With just one peek at its handbag category, I'm sure you'll agree that the brand is excelling in this department. Of course, we knew that there was potential, with one of its most iconic pieces being the Swing Crossbody bag; a style that is practical, refined and ready for the everyday. Since then, COS' expertise in all things accessories has grown.

Woman wears black coat, black top, black trousers and black bag

Alexis Foreman carries the COS Quilted Micro Bag (£135)

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

The Cavatelli was next to pique my interest, reflecting COS' identifying qualities of a refined silhouette with a practical design and premium edge. Named after the soft pasta shape, the clutch bag has a tactile, doughy texture thanks to the supple leather that just makes you want to squeeze it. Naturally, it sold out almost immediately, but popularity has brought it back in fresh new shades.

Then came a flurry of excellent styles, from the quilted bag I spy practically every time I step out my door to the very premium-looking fold that has also experienced enough demand to call for a restock. Most recently, the Bowling Bag joined the line-up of coveted handbags and has become almost as difficult to track down as its designer counterpart: The Row's Margaux.

Woman wears a brown jumper, beige jeans, brown bag, brown shoes

Lorna Humphrey carries the COS Studio Bowling Bag (£225)

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Having successfully created a foundation of soon-to-be iconic handbags, the brand's accessories prowess continues to rise. The classics are being reinvented in new shades and sizes, and alongside, fresh instant best-sellers have emerged. So if you're in the market for a new bag, looking for gifting ideas that are sure to impress or simply want to see look at what's on offer, scroll on to explore the best COS handbags.

SHOP THE BEST COS HANDBAGS:

THE SWING CROSSBODY BAG

Woman wears black shirt, black crossbody bag, black skirt

(Image credit: @jullie.jeine)

Style Notes: Previously named The Crossbody Bag, the newly titled Swing Crossbody is a do-it-all style. Featuring sleek leather, a half-crescent shape and a surprisingly spacious interior, this bag has become a trusted companion for many followers of fashion. True to COS' design ethos, the piece is refined and minimalistic without studs or accents, letting the quality of the fabric and design shine through.

The style comes in black, beige, cream, khaki and red, though the last two are currently sold out. For autumn 2024, COS has introduced a highly covetable brown suede style that I predict will be the next to sell out. Thanks to the adjustable strap length, it can be worn crossbody or simply slung over the shoulder, as you prefer. The bag comes in three sizes: micro, regular and oversized.

Shop the Swing Crossbody:

Swing Micro Crossbody - Leather
COS
Swing Micro Crossbody – Leather

The micro version is an easy handsfree option when you're just taking the essentials.

Swing Crossbody - Suede
COS
Swing Crossbody – Suede

All our editors have been eyeing up the new brown suede version.

Swing Crossbody - Leather
COS
Swing Crossbody – Leather

Trust me: You'll be surprised at how spacious this neat bag is.

Swing Crossbody - Leather
COS
Swing Crossbody - Leather

Camel shades are easy to pair with everything you own.

Swing Oversized Crossbody - Leather
COS
Swing Oversized Crossbody - Leather

Over-packers, rejoice! This bag will carry essentials, extras, and plenty more.

THE FOLD TOTE

Woman wears sweater vest, handbag, black skirt and shoes

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: I'm not the only one who is impressed by COS's handbag selection, as the stock tends to fly when these very best styles hit. The Fold was one such instant sell-out last autumn, thankfully returning a year later to give us a second chance to secure the timeless tote. The large body features a canvas lining and inner zipped pockets to keep your essentials close to hand. To retain the shape, the bag closes with a simple magnet, and rising from the body is the circular handle that adds to the striking shape of this bag. There are two sized to choose from—regular and micro—with both sizes available in black and the smaller now available in a playful leopard print.

Shop the Fold bag:

Fold Micro Tote - Leather
COS
Fold Micro Tote - Leather

The elegant silhouette is ready to take on daytime and evening plans alike.

Fold Shoulder Bag - Leather
COS
Fold Shoulder Bag - Leather

Carry by the handles or wear over your shoulder.

Leopard Fold Micro Tote - Pony Hair
COS
Leopard Fold Micro Tote - Pony Hair

The pop of leopard print is seriously fun.

THE BOWLING BAG

Woman wears a brown jumper, beige jeans, brown bag, brown shoes

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: The COS Studio Bowling Bag released at the start of September, and immediately flew. With such demand, the brand consistently restocks the piece, which again moves quickly. As of writing this, the bags are sold out, but something worth keeping in your tabs and refreshing every chance you get, its just that good. The suede finish brings a premium coat to this understated bag. With soft curves, the design nods to classic bowling bag silhouettes, boasting copious space to support daily commutes or weekends away alike. Currently, the bag is offered in a brown regular size, and grey smaller size, that is if you can find it in stock.

Shop the Bowling bag:

Small Studio Bowling Bag - Suede
COS
Small Studio Bowling Bag - Suede

Restocks do come, so check back if you've set your sights on this beauty.

Studio Bowling Bag - Suede
COS
Studio Bowling Bag - Suede

Dark brown and soft suede? Yes, please.

THE CAVATELLI CLUTCH

Woman wears beige knit, beige trousers and burgundy clutch bag

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger)

Style Notes: As our managing editor, Maxine, shows, the Cavatelli clutch is seriously chic. A plump silhouette crafted to reflect the shape of Cavatelli pasta, this clutch is set apart from the rest with its roomy design. The smooth leather adds to the high-end feel of the bag, and its supple nature allows the piece to mould in shape depending on how you choose to wear it. Of course, you can keep it in hand as a classic clutch, or tuck under the arm like Maxine. The regular-sized styles also come with a detachable strap, offering crossbody and on-the-shoulder wear. Currently, the mini style comes in black and white, whilst the larger size is offered in bold red, classic black and a deep burgundy.

Shop the Cavatelli clutch:

Mini Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

Elegance is back in a big way, and this clutch is sure to compliment all your occasionwear and evening plans.

Mini Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

Cream always feels so high end.

Cavatelli Striped Oversized Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Striped Oversized Clutch - Leather

This latest addition is seriously striking.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

Bring an accent of colour with this bold red bag.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

This deep burgundy shade is flying.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

You'll turn to this clutch year after year.

THE QUILTED BAG

Woman wears black coat, black top, black trousers and black bag

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: Almost every time I leave the house I spot someone wearing the COS quilted bag. Combine that with sightings on Instagram and on my own colleagues, and it's clear that this is a fashion person's favourite. For me, the best handbags combine practicality and style and the Quilted bag does just that. A relaxed half-moon shape that features dimpled quilting to add a touch of texture to any ensemble. The style comes in a wide range of colours, sizes and fabrics. The affordable are the styles made from 100% recycled polyester starting at just £45. If you're interested in a more luxurious and hard-working fabric, look to the leather versions, available in all three sizes. The largest style is heavily oversized and can be worn crossbody.

Shop the Quilted bag:

cos,

COS
Quilted Micro Bag

The recycled polyester shell makes this bag seriously affordable.

Quilted Micro Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Micro Bag - Leather

Yet another style destined to sell out.

Quilted Mini Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Mini Bag - Leather

I love the option of leather fabrics as a hardwearing and very luxe looking choice.

Quilted Mini Bag
COS
Quilted Mini Bag

Yes, this style comes in a range of shades too.

Quilted Oversized Crossbody Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Oversized Crossbody Bag - Leather

If you want to fit your laptop, water bottle, umbrella and more, look to the oversized shape.

Oversized Quilted Crossbody
COS
Oversized Quilted Crossbody

The long strap offers crossbody or shoulder wear.

Shop More Excellent COS Handbags:

Quilted Crossbody - Leather
COS
Quilted Crossbody - Leather

The quilted bag also comes as a versatile crossbody.

Serif Mini Tote - Suede
COS
Serif Mini Tote - Suede

The Serif is a new style to join COS's stellar arsenal.

Pillow Quilted Clutch - Leather
COS
Pillow Quilted Clutch - Leather

Tuck under your arm or slide over your hand for a very chic way to carry.

Canopy Crossbody - Leather
COS
Canopy Crossbody - Leather

Take the spacious nature of the Swing bag and relax the shape and you get the Canopy bag.

Pointe Shoulder Bag - Leather
COS
Pointe Shoulder Bag - Leather

The angular shape and diagonal stripes make this bag extra impactful.

Serif Tote - Leather
COS
Serif Tote - Leather

A refined tote that's sure to become a daily companion.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸