I Swear, I Spot Stylish People Carrying This Cult COS Bag Every Day in London

There are a few ways that iconic pieces come to our attention. It can be that we spot them over and over again on our daily commute, we may stumble across them on shopping (read: research) trips, or see sales taking off in our data. Recently, one bag has our full attention, ticking off all these upcoming icon boxes, as well as featuring on the arms of some of our favourite fashion people. We've taken the time to see if this is a moving trend or a piece destined to stand the test of time. Now that we can confirm it's the latter, it's time to talk about the COS quilted bag.

There are, of course, benefits to investing in designer bags, from the high-quality leathers to the possibility of restoration along the way. But if you're not looking to part with hundreds or even thousands of pounds just yet, it's still possible to get the expensive look without the price tag. And when searching for designer-passing bags on the high street, COS has proven by way of that crossbody bag that it knows all about creating high-end bags at affordable price tags.

When it comes to beloved handbags, the very best around combine two things: practicality and style. And COS clearly knows this. With a relaxed shape and understated design, this is the kind of bag you'll reach for no matter the season. Coming in a range of sizes from micro to oversized crossbody, there's a silhouette that works for every individual, and the sweet dimpled quilting adds an elevation to the versatile bag. Alongside, you'll find an array of shades ranging from classic neutrals to bolder reds and blues ready to inject some colour into the everyday. Choose between the buttery leather styles, or the recycled polyester versions that come in at seriously reasonable prices. Make the oversized style your go-to for daily commutes, or the classic mini your companion on nights out or trips abroad.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS Quilted Bag in all sizes and shades right now.

THE MICRO QUILTED BAG

COS Quilted Micro Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW Black is always classic.

COS Quilted Micro Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW A pop of red even minimalists will find hard to resist.

COS Quilted Micro Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW The finishing touch to all looks, from floaty summer dresses to work-ready tailoring.

COS Quilted Micro Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW This sunny yellow shade was made for the summer months.

COS Quilted Micro Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW Just throw on your favourite LBD and let this turquoise shade be the main event.

COS Quilted Micro Bag - Leather £135 SHOP NOW Nothing says summer quite like playful shades.

THE MINI QUILTED BAG

COS Quilted Mini Bag - Leather £225 SHOP NOW Endlessly chic.

COS Quilted Mini Bag - Leather £225 SHOP NOW From coffee dates to evenings out, this size is primed for all your essentials, and more.

COS Quilted Mini Bag - Recycled Polyester £45 SHOP NOW This recycled polyester style comes in at a seriously affordable price.

COS Quilted Mini Bag - Recycled Polyester £45 SHOP NOW Instantly up the ante of any outfit with this bold red bag.

COS Quilted Mini Bag - Recycled Polyester £45 SHOP NOW I predict we'll be seeing a lot of this cream shade throughout the summer months.

COS Quilted Mini Bag - Recycled Polyester £45 SHOP NOW Spacious, chic and seriously joy-inducing.

COS Quilted Mini Bag - Recycled Polyester £45 SHOP NOW Khaki is surprisingly versatile.

THE OVERSIZED QUILTED BAG

COS Oversized Quilted Crossbody £85 SHOP NOW The oversized style can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody.

COS Oversized Quilted Crossbody £85 SHOP NOW Plenty of room for essentials, and much more.

COS Quilted Oversized Crossbody Bag - Leather £350 SHOP NOW For an extra premium feel, invest in the leather finish style.

COS Oversized Quilted Crossbody £85 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this playful purple will fly.

COS Oversized Quilted Crossbody £85 SHOP NOW I'm into this whole look.

THE QUILTED CROSSBODY BAG

COS Quilted Crossbody - Leather £135 SHOP NOW A timeless crossbody bag will serve your wardrobe for years to come.