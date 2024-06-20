I Swear, I Spot Stylish People Carrying This Cult COS Bag Every Day in London
There are a few ways that iconic pieces come to our attention. It can be that we spot them over and over again on our daily commute, we may stumble across them on shopping (read: research) trips, or see sales taking off in our data. Recently, one bag has our full attention, ticking off all these upcoming icon boxes, as well as featuring on the arms of some of our favourite fashion people. We've taken the time to see if this is a moving trend or a piece destined to stand the test of time. Now that we can confirm it's the latter, it's time to talk about the COS quilted bag.
There are, of course, benefits to investing in designer bags, from the high-quality leathers to the possibility of restoration along the way. But if you're not looking to part with hundreds or even thousands of pounds just yet, it's still possible to get the expensive look without the price tag. And when searching for designer-passing bags on the high street, COS has proven by way of that crossbody bag that it knows all about creating high-end bags at affordable price tags.
When it comes to beloved handbags, the very best around combine two things: practicality and style. And COS clearly knows this. With a relaxed shape and understated design, this is the kind of bag you'll reach for no matter the season. Coming in a range of sizes from micro to oversized crossbody, there's a silhouette that works for every individual, and the sweet dimpled quilting adds an elevation to the versatile bag. Alongside, you'll find an array of shades ranging from classic neutrals to bolder reds and blues ready to inject some colour into the everyday. Choose between the buttery leather styles, or the recycled polyester versions that come in at seriously reasonable prices. Make the oversized style your go-to for daily commutes, or the classic mini your companion on nights out or trips abroad.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS Quilted Bag in all sizes and shades right now.
THE MICRO QUILTED BAG
The finishing touch to all looks, from floaty summer dresses to work-ready tailoring.
Just throw on your favourite LBD and let this turquoise shade be the main event.
THE MINI QUILTED BAG
From coffee dates to evenings out, this size is primed for all your essentials, and more.
This recycled polyester style comes in at a seriously affordable price.
Instantly up the ante of any outfit with this bold red bag.
I predict we'll be seeing a lot of this cream shade throughout the summer months.
THE OVERSIZED QUILTED BAG
For an extra premium feel, invest in the leather finish style.
THE QUILTED CROSSBODY BAG
A timeless crossbody bag will serve your wardrobe for years to come.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
