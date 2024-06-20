I Swear, I Spot Stylish People Carrying This Cult COS Bag Every Day in London

Florrie Alexander
By
published

There are a few ways that iconic pieces come to our attention. It can be that we spot them over and over again on our daily commute, we may stumble across them on shopping (read: research) trips, or see sales taking off in our data. Recently, one bag has our full attention, ticking off all these upcoming icon boxes, as well as featuring on the arms of some of our favourite fashion people. We've taken the time to see if this is a moving trend or a piece destined to stand the test of time. Now that we can confirm it's the latter, it's time to talk about the COS quilted bag.

Woman wears grey vest, white t-shirt, denim skirt, black ballet flats and black COS bag

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

There are, of course, benefits to investing in designer bags, from the high-quality leathers to the possibility of restoration along the way. But if you're not looking to part with hundreds or even thousands of pounds just yet, it's still possible to get the expensive look without the price tag. And when searching for designer-passing bags on the high street, COS has proven by way of that crossbody bag that it knows all about creating high-end bags at affordable price tags.

Woman wears leather jacket, black crossbody bag and black skirt

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

When it comes to beloved handbags, the very best around combine two things: practicality and style. And COS clearly knows this. With a relaxed shape and understated design, this is the kind of bag you'll reach for no matter the season. Coming in a range of sizes from micro to oversized crossbody, there's a silhouette that works for every individual, and the sweet dimpled quilting adds an elevation to the versatile bag. Alongside, you'll find an array of shades ranging from classic neutrals to bolder reds and blues ready to inject some colour into the everyday. Choose between the buttery leather styles, or the recycled polyester versions that come in at seriously reasonable prices. Make the oversized style your go-to for daily commutes, or the classic mini your companion on nights out or trips abroad.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS Quilted Bag in all sizes and shades right now.

THE MICRO QUILTED BAG

Quilted Micro Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Micro Bag - Leather

Black is always classic.

Quilted Micro Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Micro Bag - Leather

A pop of red even minimalists will find hard to resist.

Quilted Micro Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Micro Bag - Leather

The finishing touch to all looks, from floaty summer dresses to work-ready tailoring.

Quilted Micro Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Micro Bag - Leather

This sunny yellow shade was made for the summer months.

Quilted Micro Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Micro Bag - Leather

Just throw on your favourite LBD and let this turquoise shade be the main event.

Quilted Micro Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Micro Bag - Leather

Nothing says summer quite like playful shades.

THE MINI QUILTED BAG

Quilted Mini Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Mini Bag - Leather

Endlessly chic.

Quilted Mini Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Mini Bag - Leather

From coffee dates to evenings out, this size is primed for all your essentials, and more.

Quilted Mini Bag
COS
Quilted Mini Bag - Recycled Polyester

This recycled polyester style comes in at a seriously affordable price.

Quilted Mini Bag
COS
Quilted Mini Bag - Recycled Polyester

Instantly up the ante of any outfit with this bold red bag.

Quilted Mini Bag
COS
Quilted Mini Bag - Recycled Polyester

I predict we'll be seeing a lot of this cream shade throughout the summer months.

Quilted Mini Bag
COS
Quilted Mini Bag - Recycled Polyester

Spacious, chic and seriously joy-inducing.

Quilted Mini Bag
COS
Quilted Mini Bag - Recycled Polyester

Khaki is surprisingly versatile.

THE OVERSIZED QUILTED BAG

Oversized Quilted Crossbody
COS
Oversized Quilted Crossbody

The oversized style can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody.

Oversized Quilted Crossbody
COS
Oversized Quilted Crossbody

Plenty of room for essentials, and much more.

Quilted Oversized Crossbody Bag - Leather
COS
Quilted Oversized Crossbody Bag - Leather

For an extra premium feel, invest in the leather finish style.

Oversized Quilted Crossbody
COS
Oversized Quilted Crossbody

I have a feeling this playful purple will fly.

Oversized Quilted Crossbody
COS
Oversized Quilted Crossbody

I'm into this whole look.

THE QUILTED CROSSBODY BAG

Quilted Crossbody - Leather
COS
Quilted Crossbody - Leather

A timeless crossbody bag will serve your wardrobe for years to come.

Quilted Crossbody - Leather
COS
Quilted Crossbody - Leather

This has a distinctly designer feel about it.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

