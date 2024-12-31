Ready, Set, Go! 6 Activewear Trends Guaranteed to Put a Spring in Your Step in 2025

It might be a cliché, but the start of a new year is inevitably the time that we start looking forward to getting outside and moving our bodies again. The days are brighter, the weather is warmer, and there's no better motivation to get up and get out than new workout clothes that look and feel good. After party season we had a lot of fun getting dressed up for nights out, but there's a lot to be said about forgoing heels for comfortable leggings and trainers as part of your weekend or workout uniform.

Comfort doesn't mean compromising on style, and with more activewear, loungewear and casual jersey options on the market than ever, we're ready to start 2025 as we mean to go on—well dressed and feeling our best. As with any ready-to-wear, trend cycles apply to activewear too, remember 2022's bicycle shorts and 2023's unitards? Well, if you're curious to know what will be 2024's breakout style, you've come to the right place, we've done the research to find out which trends will be next to hit the gymfloor.

Seasonal trends can often have a steer on the colours, styles and prints we'll see in the following months, but this year is all about pieces you can wear for years to come too. From a runway inspired colour palette to barre basics, these are the activewear styles worth wearing to the gym and beyond. So, whether you're debating between running and rowing, pilates and reclining poolside, we've rounded up the six biggest activewear trends that are shoppable right now.

1. HIT THE SLOPES

Style Notes: No matter how cold it is outside, apres-ski inspired activewear will keep you warm enough to tackle any outdoor activity. You don't need to fly to the Alps to channel the look, just keep an eye out for long sleeves, mesh panels, gilets and shearling details for early starts and cold nights, it's all the motivation you'll need to get started.

2. BALLETCORE

Style Notes: What do you get when you combine Ferragamo S/S '25, blush pink, and the rise in popularity of barre classes? A ballet-renaissance of course, and from wrap cardigans to pleated skirts, dance studio designs are bridging the gap between active and loungewear, resulting in pieces you can wear during the rest of the week too.

3. UNEXPECTED RED

Style Notes: 2023's biggest colour trend has finally made its way over to activewear, and spicy, hot reds might just be the energetic boost we didn't know we needed to get our pulses racing. Just about everywhere you look, the market is awash with head-to-toe red and matching accessories, a sure sign that bold brights might be slowing down on the runway, but they're just getting started on the streets.

4. MINI DRESSES

Style Notes: It might not seem like an obvious choice, but whether you wear them for low impact workouts, racquet sports, or just pull them on over your crop top and shorts post-exercise, jersey mini dresses are the multi-functional wonder that allows for maximum movement. Expect to see much more of these in spring and summer whether the warmer weather (finally) means scaling back on layers.

5. FIFTY SHADES OF BROWN

Style Notes: Another colour trend too important to overlook is winter's luxe approach to chocolate brown. Scroll through the new-in sections of just about any activewear site right now and you'll see different shades of mocha, greige, putty and camel, but our favourite shades of brown are the deeper hues that are a fresh new alternative to black. For best results, wear layers of the same colour, broken up with white trainers and black accessories, its an effortless outfit that always manages to look expensive.

6. POSH PUFFERS

Style Notes: And now something for the cool down, a post-workout layer that you can wear to just about anything—puffer coats are having a moment right now, but particularly the ones that come in sculptural shapes and chic colours. If it's cropped, belted, high neck or patent, consider your coat a "posh" puffer, and it deserves to be seen outside of part of your kit alone.

