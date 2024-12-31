Ready, Set, Go! 6 Activewear Trends Guaranteed to Put a Spring in Your Step in 2025
It might be a cliché, but the start of a new year is inevitably the time that we start looking forward to getting outside and moving our bodies again. The days are brighter, the weather is warmer, and there's no better motivation to get up and get out than new workout clothes that look and feel good. After party season we had a lot of fun getting dressed up for nights out, but there's a lot to be said about forgoing heels for comfortable leggings and trainers as part of your weekend or workout uniform.
Comfort doesn't mean compromising on style, and with more activewear, loungewear and casual jersey options on the market than ever, we're ready to start 2025 as we mean to go on—well dressed and feeling our best. As with any ready-to-wear, trend cycles apply to activewear too, remember 2022's bicycle shorts and 2023's unitards? Well, if you're curious to know what will be 2024's breakout style, you've come to the right place, we've done the research to find out which trends will be next to hit the gymfloor.
Seasonal trends can often have a steer on the colours, styles and prints we'll see in the following months, but this year is all about pieces you can wear for years to come too. From a runway inspired colour palette to barre basics, these are the activewear styles worth wearing to the gym and beyond. So, whether you're debating between running and rowing, pilates and reclining poolside, we've rounded up the six biggest activewear trends that are shoppable right now.
1. HIT THE SLOPES
Style Notes: No matter how cold it is outside, apres-ski inspired activewear will keep you warm enough to tackle any outdoor activity. You don't need to fly to the Alps to channel the look, just keep an eye out for long sleeves, mesh panels, gilets and shearling details for early starts and cold nights, it's all the motivation you'll need to get started.
Shop the Trend:
A base layer that doubles up as a jacket when you need it.
2. BALLETCORE
Style Notes: What do you get when you combine Ferragamo S/S '25, blush pink, and the rise in popularity of barre classes? A ballet-renaissance of course, and from wrap cardigans to pleated skirts, dance studio designs are bridging the gap between active and loungewear, resulting in pieces you can wear during the rest of the week too.
Shop the Trend:
Yes, you read that correctly! This really is part of Abercrombie's active range.
A great find in the Net-A-Porter sale.
3. UNEXPECTED RED
Style Notes: 2023's biggest colour trend has finally made its way over to activewear, and spicy, hot reds might just be the energetic boost we didn't know we needed to get our pulses racing. Just about everywhere you look, the market is awash with head-to-toe red and matching accessories, a sure sign that bold brights might be slowing down on the runway, but they're just getting started on the streets.
Shop the Trend:
The flare is a fun update on ankle grazing leggings.
4. MINI DRESSES
Style Notes: It might not seem like an obvious choice, but whether you wear them for low impact workouts, racquet sports, or just pull them on over your crop top and shorts post-exercise, jersey mini dresses are the multi-functional wonder that allows for maximum movement. Expect to see much more of these in spring and summer whether the warmer weather (finally) means scaling back on layers.
Shop the Trend:
Just imagine this with a tennis bracelet and matching white trainers.
5. FIFTY SHADES OF BROWN
Style Notes: Another colour trend too important to overlook is winter's luxe approach to chocolate brown. Scroll through the new-in sections of just about any activewear site right now and you'll see different shades of mocha, greige, putty and camel, but our favourite shades of brown are the deeper hues that are a fresh new alternative to black. For best results, wear layers of the same colour, broken up with white trainers and black accessories, its an effortless outfit that always manages to look expensive.
Shop the Trend:
It's time to upgrade your gym bag with something a little fresher.
6. POSH PUFFERS
Style Notes: And now something for the cool down, a post-workout layer that you can wear to just about anything—puffer coats are having a moment right now, but particularly the ones that come in sculptural shapes and chic colours. If it's cropped, belted, high neck or patent, consider your coat a "posh" puffer, and it deserves to be seen outside of part of your kit alone.
Shop the Trend:
It's impossible to be cold in Cordova's snow-ready separates.
I love the look and colour of this whole kit from the Fabletics X Khloe Kardashian collab.
I'd expect nothing less than performance perfection from Sportmax.
How does Stella McCartney make a casual jacket look so good?
This should be considered a winter wardrobe staple.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
I Can't Get Over Nordstrom's Sale Department—Yes to These Sweaters and Shoes
Deals and steals galore.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Sorry About It, But These 6 2025 Trends Can Easily Look Cheap
Time to look expensive.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
I Did a Nordstrom Deep Dive—15 Epic 2025 Items I Recommend
Including a perfect pair of shoes from The Row.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Only 6 Trends British Women Are Adding to Their Closets in 2025
Britpop fever is coming.
By Emma Spedding
-
The 30 Items That Will Define Style in 2025
A complete list.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Didn't Think These 5 Controversial Trends Would Make It, But They're Still Going Strong
You'll either love or loathe them.
By Emma Spedding
-
Even If They Tried, These 7 Outfits Could Never Go Out of Style
Flawless formulas.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
This Is the Only Color That Looks Better With Burgundy Than Black—Period
Rich hues unite.
By Copelyn Bengel