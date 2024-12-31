Ready, Set, Go! 6 Activewear Trends Guaranteed to Put a Spring in Your Step in 2025

It might be a cliché, but the start of a new year is inevitably the time that we start looking forward to getting outside and moving our bodies again. The days are brighter, the weather is warmer, and there's no better motivation to get up and get out than new workout clothes that look and feel good. After party season we had a lot of fun getting dressed up for nights out, but there's a lot to be said about forgoing heels for comfortable leggings and trainers as part of your weekend or workout uniform.

Comfort doesn't mean compromising on style, and with more activewear, loungewear and casual jersey options on the market than ever, we're ready to start 2025 as we mean to go on—well dressed and feeling our best. As with any ready-to-wear, trend cycles apply to activewear too, remember 2022's bicycle shorts and 2023's unitards? Well, if you're curious to know what will be 2024's breakout style, you've come to the right place, we've done the research to find out which trends will be next to hit the gymfloor.

Seasonal trends can often have a steer on the colours, styles and prints we'll see in the following months, but this year is all about pieces you can wear for years to come too. From a runway inspired colour palette to barre basics, these are the activewear styles worth wearing to the gym and beyond. So, whether you're debating between running and rowing, pilates and reclining poolside, we've rounded up the six biggest activewear trends that are shoppable right now.

1. HIT THE SLOPES

Style Notes: No matter how cold it is outside, apres-ski inspired activewear will keep you warm enough to tackle any outdoor activity. You don't need to fly to the Alps to channel the look, just keep an eye out for long sleeves, mesh panels, gilets and shearling details for early starts and cold nights, it's all the motivation you'll need to get started.

Shop the Trend:

Airlift Winter Warm Mesh Ski Time Long Sleeve - Ivory
Alo Yoga
Airlift Winter Warm Mesh Ski Time Long Sleeve

This is how to layer in style.

Printed Stretch-Jersey Base Layer
PERFECT MOMENT
Printed Stretch-Jersey Base Layer

A base layer that doubles up as a jacket when you need it.

Chester Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater
HIGH SPORT
Chester Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater

I'd happily wear this snuggled up on the sofa.

Pangaia, Womens DNA Flower-Warmth Gilet
Pangaia
Womens DNA Flower-Warmth Gilet

A lightweight gilet to throw on over anything.

In a Bubble Puffer Waistcoat
FP Movement
In a Bubble Puffer Waistcoat

Something a little more substantial for long winter walks.

Jordan Flight Cotton-Blend Fleece Sweatpants
Nike
Jordan Flight Cotton-Blend Fleece Sweatpants

The ultimate in fleecy comfort.

Mori Mid Shearling Sneakers
Flower Mountain
Mori Mid Shearling Sneakers

These also come in red, but more on that later.

2. BALLETCORE

activewear trends 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: What do you get when you combine Ferragamo S/S '25, blush pink, and the rise in popularity of barre classes? A ballet-renaissance of course, and from wrap cardigans to pleated skirts, dance studio designs are bridging the gap between active and loungewear, resulting in pieces you can wear during the rest of the week too.

Shop the Trend:

Abercrombie, YPB Active Rib Button-Up Cardigan
Abercrombie
YPB Active Rib Button-Up Cardigan

Yes, you read that correctly! This really is part of Abercrombie's active range.

lululemon, Free to Be Bra - Wild Light Support
lululemon
Free to Be Bra - Wild Light Support

The strap detailing is so pretty.

Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer
Free People
Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer

Controversial, but undeniably cosy.

Liberated Soft-Cup Bra
PRISM2
Liberated Soft-Cup Bra

There's no reason your underwear can't be as pretty too.

Varsity High-Rise Pleated Swift™ Tennis Skirt
LULULEMON
Varsity High-Rise Pleated Swift™ Tennis Skirt

Just so cute.

lululemon, Like a Cloud Bra Light Support
lululemon
Like a Cloud Bra Light Support

I love this rich shade of garnet.

+ Wales Bonner Embroidered Layered Recycled-Shell and Cotton-Poplin Shorts
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Embroidered Layered Recycled-Shell and Cotton-Poplin Shorts

A great find in the Net-A-Porter sale.

3. UNEXPECTED RED

activewear trends 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: 2023's biggest colour trend has finally made its way over to activewear, and spicy, hot reds might just be the energetic boost we didn't know we needed to get our pulses racing. Just about everywhere you look, the market is awash with head-to-toe red and matching accessories, a sure sign that bold brights might be slowing down on the runway, but they're just getting started on the streets.

Shop the Trend:

Ultimate Strappy Racer Romper - Classic Red
Adanola
Ultimate Strappy Racer Romper

Available in sizes XXS to XXXL.

Airlift Intrigue Bra - Bold Red
Alo Yoga
Airlift Intrigue Bra

This strong set looks so good together.

lululemon, Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark
lululemon
Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark

Perfect for cool-downs.

Fabletics, PureLuxe High-Waisted Crossover Flare
Fabletics
PureLuxe High-Waisted Crossover Flare

The flare is a fun update on ankle grazing leggings.

X Jacquemus Half-Zip Minidress
Nike
X Jacquemus Half-Zip Minidress

My favourite piece in the Nike X Jacquemus collab.

Gel-Kayano 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
ASICS
Gel-Kayano 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

There's a good reason these are selling so fast.

Retro Rider Layer
FP Movement
Retro Rider Layer

An easy basic that's anything but... basic.

4. MINI DRESSES

activewear trends 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: It might not seem like an obvious choice, but whether you wear them for low impact workouts, racquet sports, or just pull them on over your crop top and shorts post-exercise, jersey mini dresses are the multi-functional wonder that allows for maximum movement. Expect to see much more of these in spring and summer whether the warmer weather (finally) means scaling back on layers.

Shop the Trend:

Cashmere Plush Waffle Dress - Black
Alo Yoga
Cashmere Plush Waffle Dress

Sumptuous cashmere for your downtime.

Wide Binding Racer Dress - Marshmallow White
Adanola
Wide Binding Racer Dress

Adanola always get contemporary design right.

Abercrombie, YPB studioFLEX Slash Wrap Mini Dress
Abercrombie
YPB studioFLEX Slash Wrap Mini Dress

The ruching detail is just *perfection*.

Abercrombie, YPB sculptLUX Bubble Hem Mini Dress
Abercrombie
YPB sculptLUX Bubble Hem Mini Dress

Honestly? I'd happily wear this on a night out.

Pasadena Palma Cotton Piqué Tennis Dress
The Upside
Pasadena Palma Cotton Piqué Tennis Dress

Just imagine this with a tennis bracelet and matching white trainers.

Dri-Fit Advantage Tennis Dress
Nike
Dri-Fit Advantage Tennis Dress

Wimbledon-ready.

Easy Does It Dress
FP Movement
Easy Does It Dress

This comes in five fun colours.

5. FIFTY SHADES OF BROWN

activewear trends 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Another colour trend too important to overlook is winter's luxe approach to chocolate brown. Scroll through the new-in sections of just about any activewear site right now and you'll see different shades of mocha, greige, putty and camel, but our favourite shades of brown are the deeper hues that are a fresh new alternative to black. For best results, wear layers of the same colour, broken up with white trainers and black accessories, its an effortless outfit that always manages to look expensive.

Shop the Trend:

Performance Recycled Sports Bra
ON
Performance Recycled Sports Bra

ON aren't just experts in exceptional trainers.

Always Warm Base Layer Legging
Varley
Always Warm Base Layer Legging

Stretch, warmth, and comfort. What more could you ask for?

abercrombie,

Abercrombie
YPB everydaySOFT Cap Sleeve Top

I'm convinced this would look just as good with jeans.

Sweaty Betty, Super Soft Sculpting Vest
Sweaty Betty
Super Soft Sculpting Vest

Support and gentle sculpting.

Tricot Joggers
Gymshark
Tricot Joggers

I'd throw these on with an oversized cable knit.

Hilo Weekend Bag Small - Black / One Size
Rains
Hilo Weekend Bag Small - Black / One Size

It's time to upgrade your gym bag with something a little fresher.

Skims, The Smoothing double-waistband stretch-woven shorts
Skims
The Smoothing double-waistband stretch-woven shorts

Shapewear that feels like a second skin.

6. POSH PUFFERS

activewear trends 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: And now something for the cool down, a post-workout layer that you can wear to just about anything—puffer coats are having a moment right now, but particularly the ones that come in sculptural shapes and chic colours. If it's cropped, belted, high neck or patent, consider your coat a "posh" puffer, and it deserves to be seen outside of part of your kit alone.

Shop the Trend:

Laona Padded Wrap Jacket
Varley
Laona Padded Wrap Jacket

Bravo, Varley.

Aomori Hooded Quilted Down Ski Jacket
CORDOVA
Aomori Hooded Quilted Down Ski Jacket

It's impossible to be cold in Cordova's snow-ready separates.

Essential Cropped Hooded Puffer
Fabletics
Essential Cropped Hooded Puffer

I love the look and colour of this whole kit from the Fabletics X Khloe Kardashian collab.

Beira Oversized Down Jacket
Sportmax
Beira Oversized Down Jacket

I'd expect nothing less than performance perfection from Sportmax.

Altermat Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Stella McCartney
Altermat Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

How does Stella McCartney make a casual jacket look so good?

Challenger Hooded Quilted Grosgrain-Trimmed Shell and Recycled-Ripstop Jacket
ON
Challenger Hooded Quilted Grosgrain-Trimmed Shell and Recycled-Ripstop Jacket

This should be considered a winter wardrobe staple.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

