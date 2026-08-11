Zara, I'm Here for Your Elegant and Chic New Fall Items—These Are the Finds That Will Sell Out First

The jackets alone!

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Zara fall 2026
(Image credit: Zara)

Shocker, Zara is hitting. I recently rounded up a few of my favorite pre-fall 2026 items, but I just went over to the site again and noticed even more new arrivals that I knew I had to share with you. The first word that comes to mind with this edit is elegant, followed by chic. Meaning: Everything included below is sleek, modern, and relevant.

Keep scrolling to shop forward jacket silhouettes that will earn you instant compliments, stunning separates like trousers and knits, fun fall shoe styles, and more. Naturally, the really great Zara finds don't stay in stock for long, so I have a feeling what's coming your way will be sold out by the end of the month

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.