Zara, I'm Here for Your Elegant and Chic New Fall Items—These Are the Finds That Will Sell Out First

Shocker, Zara is hitting. I recently rounded up a few of my favorite pre-fall 2026 items, but I just went over to the site again and noticed even more new arrivals that I knew I had to share with you. The first word that comes to mind with this edit is elegant, followed by chic. Meaning: Everything included below is sleek, modern, and relevant.
Keep scrolling to shop forward jacket silhouettes that will earn you instant compliments, stunning separates like trousers and knits, fun fall shoe styles, and more. Naturally, the really great Zara finds don't stay in stock for long, so I have a feeling what's coming your way will be sold out by the end of the month
ZARA
Buttoned High Neck T-Shirt
Wait, this high-neck tee is beyond.
ZARA
Stand-Up Collar Bomber Jacket
One of those effortlessly-chic jackets.
ZARA
Striped Bib Shirt ZW Collection
Dress this shirt up or down!
ZARA
ZW Collection Belted Coat
ZARA
Soft Leather Bluchers
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Structured Frayed Blazer
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Nylon Trench Coat
ZARA
ZW Collection Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers
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100% Silk Zw Collection Shirt
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Contrasting Fabric Midi Skirt
Picture this skirt with a chunky knit.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
ZARA
Extra Soft 100% Wool V-Neck Jacket
ZARA
Structured Frayed Blazer
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ZW Collection Belted Pleated Pants
You'll get a lot of wear out of these pants.
ZARA
Suede Kitten Heel Shoes
Peplums are totally back.
ZARA
ZW Collection Leather Jacket
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Leather Kitten Heel Sandals
To wear before the temperature really drops.
ZARA
100% Leather High Neck Bomber Jacket
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Henley Button T-Shirt
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Wide-Leg Fluid Trousers
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Short Double-Breasted Trench Jacket