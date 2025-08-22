I Was on the Fence About Some Fall Trends, But These 32 New Items Changed My Mind

Listen. I'm not a constant trend follower. I dress in a uniform of mostly essentials or basics with an occasional subversive twist. Trends are so fickle that it's difficult for me to get attached to most of them. The only trend that truly stuck with me over the past few seasons was longline shorts, and I doubt those will be going away anytime soon. Consequently, I thought that none of the ever-changing fall trends this year would influence me, but I was mistaken, and happily so.
These fall trends appeared in runway collections such as Miu Miu, Fendi, and ACNE Studios, and fashion people have featured them on Instagram in outfits that proved they are versatile and elegant enough for multiple wears. After much deliberation and countless nightly scrolls, I've decided to give a few of these unlikely fall fashion trends a try. I scoured the internet for the best fall trend items of 2025, and lucky for you, they're fabulous. Each piece reads less trendy and more chic, which is something I'll always get behind. Keep scrolling if you're in the market for some new fall fashion trends.
Plaid
Plaid is back and better than ever. I noticed fashion people dressing in various pieces with the unexpected It print. Unlike animal print, it's a versatile print that can be either the focal point of an outfit or an added pop. It's been on runways at Bottega Veneta, ACNE Studios, and, of course, Burberry. Vogue fashion editor Naomi Elizée styled plaid print in a cool way, making it a casual addition to her look.
Shop Plaid
Dauan Jacari
Spiral Boxer Skirt
Elizée's and my style icon, Chloë Sevigny's styling of this skirt made me hit add to cart.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing 100% Cupro Check Shirt
This dress gives chic-girl fall.
Simkhai
Colby Plaid Jacket
A classic plaid jacket never hurts.
Damson Madder
Harley Shirt
The belt detail breaks up this plaid pattern stylishly.
LIONESS
Ford Plaid Funnel Neck Plissé Top
If you're not sure about plaid, try a tank top to layer outfits.
Proenza Schouler
Hallie Dress in Crinkled Plaid
The diagonal blue-and-white plaid pattern is so cool.
ZARA
ZW Collection Plaid Pocket Shirt
This plaid button-down looks fresh off a runway, and there are matching pants.
Isabel Marant
Étoile Naerys Dress
I love the tie detail at the shoulder.
Snakeskin Boots
Influencers have been styling snakeskin boots in the most elegant ways. The ethereal, all-white look above stays in my mind rent-free. I honestly didn't think snakeskin print would have such a moment, but fashion will surprise you like that quite often. The trendy print has been included in numerous runways, like Valentino and Christian Dior, so it's safe to say it's an It print of the season.
Shop Snakeskin Shoes
Tony Bianco
Crystal Boots
I'm 5', but I love a knee-high boot.
AEYDE
Sila Smooth and Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
Sometimes you just need a pair of snakeskin booties to shake an outfit up.
Margaux
The Phoebe
Flats this fall aren't going anywhere.
Michael Kors
Amali Snake Embossed Boots
I love this tiny heel.
Tony Bianco
Charlie Heels
If you want an elegant touch to your outfits, these are for you.
STAUD
Sebastian Slingbacks
Slingbacks this fall aren't going anywhere.
AQUA
Heris High Heel Boots
These kitten-heel boots are on sale and such a steal.
A.emery
Ward Flats
These flats would add a subtle pop to an outfit.
Pencil Skirts
This one threw me for a loop, but then I remembered officewear is trending among even young Gen Z. Brands like Khaite and Kallmeyer are popularizing the structured silhouette. At first glance, I thought the trend was too stuffy and serious for everyday wear, but like the look above, you can make a dressy, corporate piece like a pencil skirt look however you want.
Shop Pencil Skirts
BOSS
Setora Lambskin Leather Pencil Skirt
Brown leather for fall? Well, yes.
Madewell
Leather Midi Skirt
This black leather skirt is incredibly stylish.
Wardrobe.nyc
Contour Midi Skirt
Imagine this skirt with a cashmere black sweater, and black pointed-toe heels like above.
Guest In Residence
Tailored Skirt
This tan hue and texture are perfect for fall.
L'AGENCE
Febe Tuxedo Pencil Skirt
This skirt with a cropped blazer would be so cool.
J.Crew
Collection Layered Sequin Pencil Skirt in Organza
If you're not into a corporate vibe, try this sequin pencil skirt.
Vince
Midi Sweater Skirt
A simple black pencil skirt is all you need.
MANGO
Long Pencil Skirt
This skirt's muted plaid is perfect for fall.
Leopard Print
Most of the 2010s were all about zebra and cow prints, from fashion week street style outfits to Instagram 'fit pics. Now, leopard print is getting its shine. I truly thought this was another fleeting trend with maybe one or two novelty items that made it go viral, but leopard print has been on a steady rise. Celebrities from the '90s and early aughts made the trendy print an elegant option, as the likes of Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow wore leopard print on the red carpet. Now, it's back, and I can't wait to try it.
Shop Leopard-Print Items
Good American
Good Standard Leopard Print Wide Leg Jeans
This is very Cheetah Girls coded, and I'm living for it.
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mules
This is for those of you who want to try leopard print in a subtle way.
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Shrunken Cardigan in Leopard Print
This cardigan makes the leopard print look more elevated.
Reformation
Cavallo Dress
This cowl-neck dress is such an elegant way to wear leopard print.
ALLSAINTS
Willow Denim Jacket
This jacket is the perfect touch to throw on a plain outfit.
Astr the Label
Kairos Skirt
I never thought to wear a leopard-print skirt, until now.
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans
The shape of these jeans with the faded leopard-print pattern is nice.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.