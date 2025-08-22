I Was on the Fence About Some Fall Trends, But These 32 New Items Changed My Mind

Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

Listen. I'm not a constant trend follower. I dress in a uniform of mostly essentials or basics with an occasional subversive twist. Trends are so fickle that it's difficult for me to get attached to most of them. The only trend that truly stuck with me over the past few seasons was longline shorts, and I doubt those will be going away anytime soon. Consequently, I thought that none of the ever-changing fall trends this year would influence me, but I was mistaken, and happily so.

These fall trends appeared in runway collections such as Miu Miu, Fendi, and ACNE Studios, and fashion people have featured them on Instagram in outfits that proved they are versatile and elegant enough for multiple wears. After much deliberation and countless nightly scrolls, I've decided to give a few of these unlikely fall fashion trends a try. I scoured the internet for the best fall trend items of 2025, and lucky for you, they're fabulous. Each piece reads less trendy and more chic, which is something I'll always get behind. Keep scrolling if you're in the market for some new fall fashion trends.

Plaid

A woman wearing a denim jacket, plaid skirt, and silver heels

(Image credit: @naomielizee)

Plaid is back and better than ever. I noticed fashion people dressing in various pieces with the unexpected It print. Unlike animal print, it's a versatile print that can be either the focal point of an outfit or an added pop. It's been on runways at Bottega Veneta, ACNE Studios, and, of course, Burberry. Vogue fashion editor Naomi Elizée styled plaid print in a cool way, making it a casual addition to her look.

Shop Plaid

Snakeskin Boots

A woman wearing a cream color jacket, cream pants, and snake print boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Influencers have been styling snakeskin boots in the most elegant ways. The ethereal, all-white look above stays in my mind rent-free. I honestly didn't think snakeskin print would have such a moment, but fashion will surprise you like that quite often. The trendy print has been included in numerous runways, like Valentino and Christian Dior, so it's safe to say it's an It print of the season.

Shop Snakeskin Shoes

Pencil Skirts

A woman wearing a striped shirt, grey pencil skirt, black boots, and Chanel blue bag

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

This one threw me for a loop, but then I remembered officewear is trending among even young Gen Z. Brands like Khaite and Kallmeyer are popularizing the structured silhouette. At first glance, I thought the trend was too stuffy and serious for everyday wear, but like the look above, you can make a dressy, corporate piece like a pencil skirt look however you want.

Shop Pencil Skirts

Leopard Print

A woman wearing a leopard print jacket with a yellow handbag

(Image credit: @isthisfate)

Most of the 2010s were all about zebra and cow prints, from fashion week street style outfits to Instagram 'fit pics. Now, leopard print is getting its shine. I truly thought this was another fleeting trend with maybe one or two novelty items that made it go viral, but leopard print has been on a steady rise. Celebrities from the '90s and early aughts made the trendy print an elegant option, as the likes of Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow wore leopard print on the red carpet. Now, it's back, and I can't wait to try it.

Shop Leopard-Print Items

Explore More:
Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸