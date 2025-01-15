2025 Has Only Just Begun, But Expect to See This Designer It Bag Everywhere This Year

Of all the fashion items around, few gain a cult following quite like a great handbag. An excellent coat will certainly work hard in your wardrobe, but few are as instantly recognisable, or leave fashion people hunting them down decades later like a highly coveted bag can.

With a personal obsession with this category of accessory, I pay particular attention to all new releases and runway reveals, especially to the designers with a history of designs inaugurated into the It bag Hall of Fame. One such brand is Prada. Think the Galleria, the Cleo and the Re-Nylon just to name a few. And gracing the latest catwalk and arms of some of the chicest fashion people around is a bag that I believe will be talked about for decades to come.

Woman wears all brown outfit with Prada bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently listed as the Medium Leather Handbag, the bag in question is one that feels incredibly relevant for 2025, and beyond. The east-west shape has made a return into the handbag space in recent months, reinventing iconic styles like the Margaux and the Andiamo just to name a few. It's an innately elegant silhouette, with an extended oblong shape that tucks neatly under the arm. Plus, that touch of extra space makes this bag both practical and chic.

Woman wears fur coat

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Few designers are able to achieve the balance of being recognisable and distinct yet understated, but Prada effortlessly achieves it here with a simplistic body of crinkled-looking leather, made eye-catching with simple seam details and a belted finish. The well-loved feel of the softened leather along with the 90's style thin belt bring a vintage look to the piece, ensuring it feels like a treasured heirloom of Prada's designs for years to come.

Woman carries Prada bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The colour range is another aspect that has me convinced that this is a bag well be spotting on stylish arms for many years to come. There are eight distinct shades as well as a suede offering to entice all, with classic neutrals as well as softened green and blues that make deciding on a colour even harder.

Ready to explore Prada's next It bag? Scroll on.

Shop the Prada Belted East West Bag

Medium Leather Handbag
Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

There's no denying the versatile appeal of classic black.

Medium Leather Handbag
Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

I'm a dedicated minimalist, but this green has seriously piqued my interest.

Medium Leather Handbag
Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

Dark brown is the shade of the moment.

Medium Leather Handbag
Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

The tie side details are a nice touch.

Medium Leather Handbag
Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

Whatever this shade of blue is, I want everything I own to be this colour.

Medium Leather Handbag
Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

The bag also comes with a longer strap for crossbody wear.

Medium Suede Handbag
Prada
Medium Suede Handbag

Suede and deep brown? Yes, please.

Medium Leather Handbag
Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

I'd never thought of a grey bag being highly chic before, now that's all changed.

Medium Leather Handbag
Prada
Medium Leather Handbag

Bring a fresh edge to any outfit with a splash of cream.

Shop More It Bags

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag

This burgundy shade is just so good.

Ew Margaux Bag in Leather
The Row
Ew Margaux Bag in Leather

The new east-west silhouette.

Women's Andiamo in Fondant
Bottega Veneta
Women's Andiamo in Fondant

Women's Le 5 à 7 Supple Large in Grained Leather in Strong Moss
YSL
Women's Le 5 à 7 Supple Large in Grained Leather in Strong Moss

Roomy and chic.

Small Puzzle Bag in Smooth Calfskin
Loewe
Small Puzzle Bag in Smooth Calfskin

A new shade to fall for.

