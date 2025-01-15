2025 Has Only Just Begun, But Expect to See This Designer It Bag Everywhere This Year
Of all the fashion items around, few gain a cult following quite like a great handbag. An excellent coat will certainly work hard in your wardrobe, but few are as instantly recognisable, or leave fashion people hunting them down decades later like a highly coveted bag can.
With a personal obsession with this category of accessory, I pay particular attention to all new releases and runway reveals, especially to the designers with a history of designs inaugurated into the It bag Hall of Fame. One such brand is Prada. Think the Galleria, the Cleo and the Re-Nylon just to name a few. And gracing the latest catwalk and arms of some of the chicest fashion people around is a bag that I believe will be talked about for decades to come.
Currently listed as the Medium Leather Handbag, the bag in question is one that feels incredibly relevant for 2025, and beyond. The east-west shape has made a return into the handbag space in recent months, reinventing iconic styles like the Margaux and the Andiamo just to name a few. It's an innately elegant silhouette, with an extended oblong shape that tucks neatly under the arm. Plus, that touch of extra space makes this bag both practical and chic.
Few designers are able to achieve the balance of being recognisable and distinct yet understated, but Prada effortlessly achieves it here with a simplistic body of crinkled-looking leather, made eye-catching with simple seam details and a belted finish. The well-loved feel of the softened leather along with the 90's style thin belt bring a vintage look to the piece, ensuring it feels like a treasured heirloom of Prada's designs for years to come.
The colour range is another aspect that has me convinced that this is a bag well be spotting on stylish arms for many years to come. There are eight distinct shades as well as a suede offering to entice all, with classic neutrals as well as softened green and blues that make deciding on a colour even harder.
Ready to explore Prada's next It bag? Scroll on.
Shop the Prada Belted East West Bag
I'm a dedicated minimalist, but this green has seriously piqued my interest.
Whatever this shade of blue is, I want everything I own to be this colour.
I'd never thought of a grey bag being highly chic before, now that's all changed.
Shop More It Bags
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
32 No-Fuss, Elevated Items That Ooze Capricorn Vibes
From classic blazers to designer pieces.
By Ana Escalante
-
The "So Wrong It's Right" Way to Wear Sporty Jackets in 2025
Give it a try.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Just Found 18 Pairs of Heavily Discounted Designer It Flats—Here's Where
It's our lucky day.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Style Is Thoughtful and Tasteful—30 Must-Have Luxe Pieces I'm Shopping for This Winter
A+ finds.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Chloë Sevigny Is Already on Board With 2025's Coolest Jacket Trend
Who's buying one with me?
By Eliza Huber
-
Sorry to My Comfy Flats, But These Heels Are Going to Be Everywhere Next Year
If Miuccia Prada says so.
By Emma Spedding
-
Chic, Timeless, and So Expensive Looking—This Luxe Scarf Style Is Destined to Dominate
I've been seeing it everywhere.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Alexa Chung Is Already Wearing the Boho Bag Trend That's Going to Be Everywhere in 2025
Fringe benefits.
By Drew Elovitz