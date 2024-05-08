I Used to Think These Jeans Looked "Cheap"—7 Classy Outfits That Changed My Mind
As synonymous with summer as ice cream and basket bags, white jeans have long been a warm-weather staple of stylish fashion people. For the longest time, however, I always thought they looked a little cheap when I tried them on. It's only now, with more white jeans on the market than ever, that I fully understand why. The pairs I've sampled in the past have always been of the skinny variety, practically sprayed onto the body. Now, with looser-fit styles coming to the fore and influencers showcasing lots of chic ways to style them, that I have come to realise just how wrong I was.
Having recently ordered a pair of horseshoe-shaped white jeans, I've since become obsessed with them. With a slouchy fit, they feel much cooler than the tighter-fitting styles I had tried previously, and they have proven themselves to be just as versatile as my collection of blue denim. Thinking that you too may be open to trying white jeans yourself this season, or you already own a pair and are searching for fresh ways to style them, below I've shared a selection of my favourite white jeans outfits of 2024. Scroll on to see them and to shop any pieces you might need to re-create them.
7 White Jeans Outfits to Try This Season
1. Tweed Jacket + White Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Make your white jeans look all the more elegant and refined with a tweed jacket and some leather ballet flats.
Shop the Look:
2. Black Top + Studded Belt + White Jeans + Mesh Shoes
Style Notes: White and black are a natural pairing and, as evidenced by Debora Rosa, they look especially chic when worn together in outfit form. White jeans and a black jersey vest are all you need.
Shop the Look:
3. Blazer + Scarf + White Jeans + Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: Cropped styles tap into the overarching capri pants trend; Lydia of @femmeblk gives hers a glossy finish with a tailored blazer, jaunty silk neck scarf and shoulder bag.
Shop the Look:
4. Vest Top + Belt + White Jeans
Style Notes: Sometimes its the simplest outfits that make the biggest impact—cue Pia Mance's white jeans and white vest top look, which she punctuates with tan accessories.
Shop the Look:
Initial necklaces always give your outfits a personal feel.
Invest in a high-end belt and your looks will forever be improved.
5. Bright Knit + White Jeans + Colourful Trainers
Style Notes: Owing to their blank-canvas hue, white jeans work with a myriad of other colours. Choose your favourite, wear it in knit form, and match it to the colour of your shoes. Trainers feel especially current.
Shop the Look:
6. Cardigan + White Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: Play upon the fresh look of white jeans by styling them with other light-coloured separates. A cream cardigan and white trainers offer a no-brainer solution.
Shop the Look:
Years on from the day Katie Holmes wore this cardigan and it's just as popular as it was then.
7. Waistcoat + White Jeans + Heels
Style Notes: When it comes to top trends, one that still feels very now is the waistcoat. I'm seeing lots of knitted styles just like Marina Torres's on the market right now. Just add heels for a low-key evening look.
Shop the Look:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
