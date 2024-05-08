I Used to Think These Jeans Looked "Cheap"—7 Classy Outfits That Changed My Mind

As synonymous with summer as ice cream and basket bags, white jeans have long been a warm-weather staple of stylish fashion people. For the longest time, however, I always thought they looked a little cheap when I tried them on. It's only now, with more white jeans on the market than ever, that I fully understand why. The pairs I've sampled in the past have always been of the skinny variety, practically sprayed onto the body. Now, with looser-fit styles coming to the fore and influencers showcasing lots of chic ways to style them, that I have come to realise just how wrong I was.

Having recently ordered a pair of horseshoe-shaped white jeans, I've since become obsessed with them. With a slouchy fit, they feel much cooler than the tighter-fitting styles I had tried previously, and they have proven themselves to be just as versatile as my collection of blue denim. Thinking that you too may be open to trying white jeans yourself this season, or you already own a pair and are searching for fresh ways to style them, below I've shared a selection of my favourite white jeans outfits of 2024. Scroll on to see them and to shop any pieces you might need to re-create them.

7 White Jeans Outfits to Try This Season

1. Tweed Jacket + White Jeans + Ballet Flats

White Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: Make your white jeans look all the more elegant and refined with a tweed jacket and some leather ballet flats.

Shop the Look:

Bouclé Jacket
H&M
Bouclé Jacket

This jacket looks so much more expensive than it is.

Sarah Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
PAIGE
Sarah Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

These Paige jeans are beloved by influencers.

Leather Ballet Flats
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats

The glossy leather finish makes these ballet flats look high-end.

2. Black Top + Studded Belt + White Jeans + Mesh Shoes

White Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: White and black are a natural pairing and, as evidenced by Debora Rosa, they look especially chic when worn together in outfit form. White jeans and a black jersey vest are all you need.

Shop the Look:

Microfibre Vest Top
H&M
Microfibre Vest Top

The boat neckline feels very classic.

Benny Studded Leather Belt
KHAITE
Benny Studded Leather Belt

This belt is still incredibly popular.

We the Free Waterfalls Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
Free People
Waterfalls Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

I love the relaxed fit of these jeans.

Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet - Women
mango
Ballerinas with Mesh Bracelet

These could easily pass as designer.

3. Blazer + Scarf + White Jeans + Shoulder Bag

White Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: Cropped styles tap into the overarching capri pants trend; Lydia of @femmeblk gives hers a glossy finish with a tailored blazer, jaunty silk neck scarf and shoulder bag.

Shop the Look:

Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer
M&S Collection
Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer

This chic blazer also comes in black and grey.

Printed Satin Scarf
H&M
Printed Satin Scarf

This will make all your outfits look more considered.

Straight-Fit Cropped Jeans - Women
mango
Straight-Fit Cropped Jeans

The perfect crop length.

J&M Davidson, Bonny Baguette
J&M Davidson
Bonny Baguette

This bag has a gorgeous matte finish.

4. Vest Top + Belt + White Jeans

White Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @piamance)

Style Notes: Sometimes its the simplest outfits that make the biggest impact—cue Pia Mance's white jeans and white vest top look, which she punctuates with tan accessories.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

Simple but essential.

Thomas Sabo, Gold-Plated Necklace with Letter Pendant W and White Zirconia
Thomas Sabo
Gold-Plated Necklace with Letter Pendant W and White Zirconia

Initial necklaces always give your outfits a personal feel.

Louise Croc-Effect Leather Belt
NILI LOTAN
Louise Croc-Effect Leather Belt

Invest in a high-end belt and your looks will forever be improved.

Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
Whistles
Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean

A great option if you're 5' 3" or shorter.

5. Bright Knit + White Jeans + Colourful Trainers

White Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @mcristinastyling)

Style Notes: Owing to their blank-canvas hue, white jeans work with a myriad of other colours. Choose your favourite, wear it in knit form, and match it to the colour of your shoes. Trainers feel especially current.

Shop the Look:

Tamar Ribbed Crew Neck Jumper With Wool
hush
Tamar Ribbed Crew Neck Jumper With Wool

Tones of red never go out of style.

COS Arch Jeans
COS
Arch Jeans

These are a new bestseller for the brand.

Reebok Club C Red Grounds Trainers
Reebok
Club C Red Grounds Trainers

I can see these trainers being everywhere this summer.

6. Cardigan + White Jeans + Trainers

White Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @raeannlangas)

Style Notes: Play upon the fresh look of white jeans by styling them with other light-coloured separates. A cream cardigan and white trainers offer a no-brainer solution.

Shop the Look:

Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan
KHAITE
Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan

Years on from the day Katie Holmes wore this cardigan and it's just as popular as it was then.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Curve Love High Rise Wide Leg Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Wide Leg Jean

This pair comes in an extended size range.

New Balance 530 Trainers - White/indigo - Arket Gb
New Balance
530 Trainers

These are the comfiest shoes I own.

7. Waistcoat + White Jeans + Heels

White Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: When it comes to top trends, one that still feels very now is the waistcoat. I'm seeing lots of knitted styles just like Marina Torres's on the market right now. Just add heels for a low-key evening look.

Shop the Look:

Knitted Waistcoat
COS
Knitted Waistcoat

A cute addition to your knitwear collection.

Ayla Cropped Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Cropped Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

A chic off-white hue.

Slingbacks
H&M
Slingbacks

An easy way to make your outfits feel polished.

Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

