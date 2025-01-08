Yes, You Can Look Elegant When It's Really Cold—These 7 Outfits Prove It
Looking elegant in winter comes with its own unique set of challenges. In the spring/summer months it's very easy to look sophisticated without too much thought—pair a silk blouse with billowing wide-leg trousers and finish with a slingback, and you're on your way to creating a very chic outfit that only really requires further consideration by way of jewellery and a handbag. In winter, however, things are a little more complex, the cold being a big factor.
While I practically live in my padded coat at this particular point in the season, I feel anything but elegant when I wear it. However, when keeping toasty is a major priority, it's easy to gravitate towards pieces that guarantee cosiness. In doing so, however, you can overlook some surprisingly simple outfit formulas that, I have to say, look much more elevated than your standard bulky puffer, leggings and Uggs (please know I have nothing against these pieces or this type of outfit, but it's the truth).
So, what do elegant winter outfit ideas that genuinely work for the season look like? I've assembled seven for you below. Scroll on to see them.
7 Elegant Winter Outfits to Try
1. Cream Coat + Chic Hat + Tights + Heels
Style Notes: Cream coats always make for an elegant outerwear option. I love how Sylvie Mus has traded in the standard beanie hat in favour of this much more refined-looking minimalist wool bucket, too. Finishing her look with black heels, this outfit would look just as polished styled with pointed knee-high boots.
2. Maxi Skirt + Wool Jacket
Style Notes: Maxi skirts are the ultimate cold-girl secret weapon, mainly because you can layer just about anything under them! Think thermal tights or even fleece-lined leggings if your wear a fuller silhouette. In place of a bulky coat, try layering a cropped woollen jacket over a warm top. While this T-shirt look might work for April, I recommend subbing in a roll neck until temperatures heat up a bit.
3. Suede Jacket + Skinny Jeans + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: While leather acts as the cornerstone of many chic winter outfits (we'll speak more about these in a moment), suede is another option which feels extremely elevated. Yes, it might not be as rain resistant as it's slick counterpart, but it's just as cosy thanks to its sheer thickness. I also find skinny or straight-leg jeans to be much warmer than loose or barrel-leg pairs (less draughty!), so that would be my trouser option here. Again, where shoes are concerned, a minimalist leather boot won't go amiss if you need more coverage, but there's no denying the fact that a ballet flat looks very elegant, too.
4. Leather Jacket + Roll Neck Jumper + Miniskirt + Tights
Style Notes: Miniskirts in winter? They can absolutely work! Again I advise seeking out thermal tights, which will help keep you warmer than standard pairs. Woollen miniskirts are the way to go, too, more so because they're more structured and less likely to blow around in the inevitable winter wind. Akin to the suede look above, a leather jacket will be toastier than lots of other options, too. Leather knee boots are no bad idea, either.
5. Wool Coat + Jumper + Jeans + Bag
Style Notes: One of the quickest ways to make a winter outfit look more elegant—especially when it consists of a coat and jeans—is with your accessories. A long leather glove here and a very sophisticated bag there will swiftly elevate your ensemble, leaving you free to layer up as you like.
6. Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Secret Layers
Style Notes: There's something about generously-sized jumpers worn with wide-leg trousers that always looks so polished, and the best part about this particular combination is that it leaves room for layering almost anything underneath. I've taken to wearing tights under more fluid trouser styles to seal in the heat, and under a jumper such as this, you could easily hide a long-sleeve thermal top. This is one look I know I'll be re-creating come Fashion Month—the matching burgundy tones make this get-up all the more seamless.
7. Jumper + Jeans + Scarf + Clogs
Style Notes: A surefire way to make your outfits more elegant is sticking to a honed colour palette. Apply this logic to a pair of jeans, which you then style with a neutral jumper and accessories, then choose a cosy scarf in a similar tone or, indeed, a navy to match your jeans, and you've got an outfit that's casual but also very considered.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.