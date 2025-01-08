Looking elegant in winter comes with its own unique set of challenges. In the spring/summer months it's very easy to look sophisticated without too much thought—pair a silk blouse with billowing wide-leg trousers and finish with a slingback, and you're on your way to creating a very chic outfit that only really requires further consideration by way of jewellery and a handbag. In winter, however, things are a little more complex, the cold being a big factor.

While I practically live in my padded coat at this particular point in the season, I feel anything but elegant when I wear it. However, when keeping toasty is a major priority, it's easy to gravitate towards pieces that guarantee cosiness. In doing so, however, you can overlook some surprisingly simple outfit formulas that, I have to say, look much more elevated than your standard bulky puffer, leggings and Uggs (please know I have nothing against these pieces or this type of outfit, but it's the truth).

So, what do elegant winter outfit ideas that genuinely work for the season look like? I've assembled seven for you below. Scroll on to see them.

7 Elegant Winter Outfits to Try

1. Cream Coat + Chic Hat + Tights + Heels

Style Notes: Cream coats always make for an elegant outerwear option. I love how Sylvie Mus has traded in the standard beanie hat in favour of this much more refined-looking minimalist wool bucket, too. Finishing her look with black heels, this outfit would look just as polished styled with pointed knee-high boots.

Amazon Wool Bucket Hat £14 £13 SHOP NOW

SPANX Luxe Leg High-Rise 60 Denier Shaping Tights £35 SHOP NOW

ZARA Kitten Heel Boots £60 SHOP NOW

2. Maxi Skirt + Wool Jacket

Style Notes: Maxi skirts are the ultimate cold-girl secret weapon, mainly because you can layer just about anything under them! Think thermal tights or even fleece-lined leggings if your wear a fuller silhouette. In place of a bulky coat, try layering a cropped woollen jacket over a warm top. While this T-shirt look might work for April, I recommend subbing in a roll neck until temperatures heat up a bit.

COS Boxy Double-Faced Wool Jacket £135 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper £35 SHOP NOW

Whistles Black Studded Belt £85 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lucy Skirt £248 SHOP NOW

3. Suede Jacket + Skinny Jeans + Ballet Pumps

Style Notes: While leather acts as the cornerstone of many chic winter outfits (we'll speak more about these in a moment), suede is another option which feels extremely elevated. Yes, it might not be as rain resistant as it's slick counterpart, but it's just as cosy thanks to its sheer thickness. I also find skinny or straight-leg jeans to be much warmer than loose or barrel-leg pairs (less draughty!), so that would be my trouser option here. Again, where shoes are concerned, a minimalist leather boot won't go amiss if you need more coverage, but there's no denying the fact that a ballet flat looks very elegant, too.

De Savary London Brown Suede Blazer £395 SHOP NOW

MOTHER The Looker Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans £275 SHOP NOW

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £55 SHOP NOW

4. Leather Jacket + Roll Neck Jumper + Miniskirt + Tights

Style Notes: Miniskirts in winter? They can absolutely work! Again I advise seeking out thermal tights, which will help keep you warmer than standard pairs. Woollen miniskirts are the way to go, too, more so because they're more structured and less likely to blow around in the inevitable winter wind. Akin to the suede look above, a leather jacket will be toastier than lots of other options, too. Leather knee boots are no bad idea, either.

Oversized Collared Leather Jacket £400 SHOP NOW

Uniqlo 100% Merino Crew Neck Jumper £30 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Pleated Herringbone Mini Skirt £87 SHOP NOW

PARIS TEXAS Anja Leather Knee Boot £680 SHOP NOW

5. Wool Coat + Jumper + Jeans + Bag

Style Notes: One of the quickest ways to make a winter outfit look more elegant—especially when it consists of a coat and jeans—is with your accessories. A long leather glove here and a very sophisticated bag there will swiftly elevate your ensemble, leaving you free to layer up as you like.

MANGO Turtleneck Wool Coat £110 SHOP NOW

Free People Addie Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater £188 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE + Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £270 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta East-West Andiamo in Black £3760 SHOP NOW

6. Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Secret Layers

Style Notes: There's something about generously-sized jumpers worn with wide-leg trousers that always looks so polished, and the best part about this particular combination is that it leaves room for layering almost anything underneath. I've taken to wearing tights under more fluid trouser styles to seal in the heat, and under a jumper such as this, you could easily hide a long-sleeve thermal top. This is one look I know I'll be re-creating come Fashion Month—the matching burgundy tones make this get-up all the more seamless.

WYSE London Liana Chunky Funnel Neck Jumper in Plum £275 SHOP NOW

Missoma x Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings £125 SHOP NOW

John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps £59 SHOP NOW

7. Jumper + Jeans + Scarf + Clogs

Style Notes: A surefire way to make your outfits more elegant is sticking to a honed colour palette. Apply this logic to a pair of jeans, which you then style with a neutral jumper and accessories, then choose a cosy scarf in a similar tone or, indeed, a navy to match your jeans, and you've got an outfit that's casual but also very considered.

& Other Stories Mock-Neck Double-Knit Jumper £77 SHOP NOW

Loewe Scarf in Wool and Cashmere £360 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans £460 SHOP NOW