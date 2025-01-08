Yes, You Can Look Elegant When It's Really Cold—These 7 Outfits Prove It

Maxine Eggenberger
By
published
in Features

Looking elegant in winter comes with its own unique set of challenges. In the spring/summer months it's very easy to look sophisticated without too much thought—pair a silk blouse with billowing wide-leg trousers and finish with a slingback, and you're on your way to creating a very chic outfit that only really requires further consideration by way of jewellery and a handbag. In winter, however, things are a little more complex, the cold being a big factor.

While I practically live in my padded coat at this particular point in the season, I feel anything but elegant when I wear it. However, when keeping toasty is a major priority, it's easy to gravitate towards pieces that guarantee cosiness. In doing so, however, you can overlook some surprisingly simple outfit formulas that, I have to say, look much more elevated than your standard bulky puffer, leggings and Uggs (please know I have nothing against these pieces or this type of outfit, but it's the truth).

So, what do elegant winter outfit ideas that genuinely work for the season look like? I've assembled seven for you below. Scroll on to see them.

7 Elegant Winter Outfits to Try

1. Cream Coat + Chic Hat + Tights + Heels

@sylviemus_ wears an elegant winter outfit consisting of a cream coat, sheer black tights, a wool bucket hat and pointed-toe mules

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Cream coats always make for an elegant outerwear option. I love how Sylvie Mus has traded in the standard beanie hat in favour of this much more refined-looking minimalist wool bucket, too. Finishing her look with black heels, this outfit would look just as polished styled with pointed knee-high boots.

Shop the Look

Double-Breasted Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Coat

Winter Wool Bucket Hat Fisherman Cap Winter Warm Wool Vintage Felt Cloche Hat Fisherman Hats Winter Fedora Bucket Hat Bowler Hat Winter Windproof Cap Top Hat for Women Men Solid Color Style Brown
Amazon
Wool Bucket Hat

Luxe Leg High-Rise 60 Denier Shaping Tights
SPANX
Luxe Leg High-Rise 60 Denier Shaping Tights

Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots

2. Maxi Skirt + Wool Jacket

@iamnkirote wears an elegant winter outfit featuring a grey pleated maxi skirt, white top and a cropped wool jacket

(Image credit: @iamnkirote)

Style Notes: Maxi skirts are the ultimate cold-girl secret weapon, mainly because you can layer just about anything under them! Think thermal tights or even fleece-lined leggings if your wear a fuller silhouette. In place of a bulky coat, try layering a cropped woollen jacket over a warm top. While this T-shirt look might work for April, I recommend subbing in a roll neck until temperatures heat up a bit.

Shop the Look

Boxy Double-Faced Wool Jacket
COS
Boxy Double-Faced Wool Jacket

Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
M&S Collection
Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper

Black Studded Belt
Whistles
Black Studded Belt

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

3. Suede Jacket + Skinny Jeans + Ballet Pumps

@hannahlewisstylist wears an elegant winter outfit consisting of a suede jacket, skinny jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: While leather acts as the cornerstone of many chic winter outfits (we'll speak more about these in a moment), suede is another option which feels extremely elevated. Yes, it might not be as rain resistant as it's slick counterpart, but it's just as cosy thanks to its sheer thickness. I also find skinny or straight-leg jeans to be much warmer than loose or barrel-leg pairs (less draughty!), so that would be my trouser option here. Again, where shoes are concerned, a minimalist leather boot won't go amiss if you need more coverage, but there's no denying the fact that a ballet flat looks very elegant, too.

Shop the Look

Brown Suede Blazer - X-Small (6-8)
De Savary London
Brown Suede Blazer

Scarf
H&M
Scarf

The Looker Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
MOTHER
The Looker Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

4. Leather Jacket + Roll Neck Jumper + Miniskirt + Tights

@indiraci wears an elegant winter outfit consisting of a black leather jacket, grey wool miniskirt and a red roll neck knit

(Image credit: @indiraci)

Style Notes: Miniskirts in winter? They can absolutely work! Again I advise seeking out thermal tights, which will help keep you warmer than standard pairs. Woollen miniskirts are the way to go, too, more so because they're more structured and less likely to blow around in the inevitable winter wind. Akin to the suede look above, a leather jacket will be toastier than lots of other options, too. Leather knee boots are no bad idea, either.

Shop the Look

Oversized Collared Leather Jacket
Oversized Collared Leather Jacket

100% Merino Crew Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Merino Crew Neck Jumper

Pleated Herringbone Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Pleated Herringbone Mini Skirt

Anja Leather Knee Boot
PARIS TEXAS
Anja Leather Knee Boot

5. Wool Coat + Jumper + Jeans + Bag

@fakerstrom wears an elegant winter outfit consisting of blue jeans, a grey jacket and an east-west shaped bag

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: One of the quickest ways to make a winter outfit look more elegant—especially when it consists of a coat and jeans—is with your accessories. A long leather glove here and a very sophisticated bag there will swiftly elevate your ensemble, leaving you free to layer up as you like.

Turtleneck Wool Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Turtleneck Wool Coat

Addie Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Free People
Addie Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Women's East-West Andiamo in Black
Bottega Veneta
East-West Andiamo in Black

Shop the Look

6. Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Secret Layers

@mimixn wears an elegant winter outfit consisting of a burgundy jumper, matching trousers, and mary jane shoes

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Style Notes: There's something about generously-sized jumpers worn with wide-leg trousers that always looks so polished, and the best part about this particular combination is that it leaves room for layering almost anything underneath. I've taken to wearing tights under more fluid trouser styles to seal in the heat, and under a jumper such as this, you could easily hide a long-sleeve thermal top. This is one look I know I'll be re-creating come Fashion Month—the matching burgundy tones make this get-up all the more seamless.

Shop the Look

Liana Chunky Funnel Neck Jumper - Plum
WYSE London
Liana Chunky Funnel Neck Jumper in Plum

Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings
Missoma
x Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings

Straight Trousers
H&M
Straight Trousers

John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps
John Lewis
Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps

7. Jumper + Jeans + Scarf + Clogs

@_jessicaskye wears an elegant winter outfit consisting of a cream jumper, blue jeans, brown suede tote bag and a navy scarf

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: A surefire way to make your outfits more elegant is sticking to a honed colour palette. Apply this logic to a pair of jeans, which you then style with a neutral jumper and accessories, then choose a cosy scarf in a similar tone or, indeed, a navy to match your jeans, and you've got an outfit that's casual but also very considered.

Shop the Look

Mock-Neck Double-Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Mock-Neck Double-Knit Jumper

Scarf in Wool and Cashmere
Loewe
Scarf in Wool and Cashmere

Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Boston Suede Clogs
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Suede Clogs

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

Latest