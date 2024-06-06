Katie Holmes Wore the Denim Trend Everyone Is Trading Black Jeans for Right Now

Katie Holmes is back at it again, providing endless outfit inspiration from the streets of NYC. Seriously, if you want to know how a cool NYC girl is dressing at any given time, look no further than Holmes. Her latest put-together outfit is a denim one—something she wears a lot of year-round. But this one was very much a seasonally appropriate denim outfit thanks to the jeans trend she opted to wear.

While black jeans are a favorite during fall and winter, people have been lightening things up (literally) as of late thanks to this fresh trend: cream-colored jeans. White denim has long been a summertime staple, and cream has overtaken stark white as the preferred denim wash. Holmes opted for a tan T-shirt, black flats, and a neutral tote to accompany her cream-colored jeans. It was the perfect late-spring look to take her through a busy day.

Keep scrolling for more cream-colored denim styling inspiration and to shop the trend for yourself.

Katie Holmes wearing a white outfit in NYC

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Katie Holmes wearing a white outfit in NYC

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

More Outfit Inspiration

Woman wearing a cream-colored jeans outfit

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Woman wearing cream-colored jeans in the English countryside

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Woman wearing a sweater, white jeans, and ballet flats

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Shop Cream-Colored Jeans

Levi's '90s 501 jeans in cream
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Grace Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Grace Jeans

The '90s Straight Jean in Vintage Canvas Wash
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jean in Vintage Canvas Wash

Anessa Raw Hem High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Paige
Anessa Raw Hem High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Dame Jeans
Agolde
Dame Jeans

Kora High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
AG
Kora High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

