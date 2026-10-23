You used to be able to list what you needed from a "good" pair of jeans on three fingers: a comfortable waistband, a nice fit on the bum and, if we're being purists, a rigid-enough fabrication that gets better, softer and more lived-in over time. Those criteria still stand, but what’s changed is that we, the consumer, want more. You've still got "bog-standard" jeans; the kind that you pull on and off without a second thought. And then you've got "extreme jeans". These don't fit the '90s mould (straight on the leg and cropped at the ankle), and certainly don't associate with the word "skinny". Instead, they have exaggerated shapes, puddling hems or dramatic rises, marrying denim's utilitarian history with a ripping-up-the-rulebook approach to what a pair of jeans can be.
"Denim's ability to constantly reinvent itself is one of its greatest strengths," says denim expert Kelly Harrington, a designer, trend forecaster and archivist. "At a time when fashion can feel increasingly homogenised, exaggerated denim offers a way to push back against sameness. Extreme proportions become a tool for individuality, self-expression and personality, whilst still wearing something familiar and accessible," she says.
“Personality” feels like the appropriate word to describe the denim that emerged from fashion month. Whilst straight-leg jeans still appeared on the streets, there were also sightings of the opposite—jeans with super-wide legs and slanting hems; jeans with a little peplum frill instead of a waistband; jeans with not just frayed knees but shredded legs from thigh to ankle. Essentially, extreme jeans are no longer confined to the runways. Harrington confirms the change. "Exaggerated proportions have always had a place in denim, but we've seen a clear shift from niche, early-adopter dressing into the mainstream. What was once largely reserved for fashion shows and directional brands is now translating into more accessible, everyday silhouettes."
This is also reflected by retailers. Although straight-leg denim is still immensely popular at Net-a-Porter, the luxury e-tailer has been witnessing "a shift towards wider, more exaggerated silhouettes, particularly from designer brands, where the shape feels like more of an intentional styling choice," according to buying manager Faye Squire, who particularly rates the denim from Ann Demeulemeester, Sacai, Acne Studios and Ssstein.
This inspired me. I’ve filtered through runway shots, street-style trends and new denim collections to find six examples that will take your denim into extreme-jeans territory.
But don’t fret; you can wear them with something as simple as a white T-shirt or a grey jumper. In fact, “boring” is almost best to make the contrast between extreme and easy, dramatic and dialled-down, even more obvious.
6 Anti-Classic Jeans Trends Taking Over
1. Barrel Cuts
Style notes: Barrel-leg jeans are probably at the mainstream end of the extreme-jean spectrum, but they're popular for a reason, marrying curvaceousness with the wearability of a classic. "Agolde is my go-to for most shapes, with their barrel-leg being a particular favourite," says Squire, who also enjoys the barrel pair from Lemaire, "which strikes the perfect balance between cool and effortless, yet with a more polished feel."
Agolde’s Spiral jeans offer, "a sculptural, refined take on the curved silhouette, with a mid-rise waist and softly tapered leg," says the brand's creative director Karen Phelps, who also recognises the sea change in popular cuts. "There's a growing interest in more directional silhouettes and exaggerated proportions." Long-time barrel-leg fans can also go a step further this season with an extra something. A runway example to consider is Tolu Coker, whose barrel-leg has white top-stitching coupled with a wider leg than most, giving the jeans larger-than-life proportions.
Shop Barrel Jeans:
AGOLDE
Spiral Jeans
LEMAIRE
High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
ARKET
Peony Barrel Jeans
2. Epic Proportions
Style notes: At eBay, searches for "super-wide-leg jeans" increased by 142% month-to-month from August to September 2026, outstripping searches for "wide-leg jeans", which increased by 31% in comparison. The message? Go as wide as you dare—then create contrast on top. In Paris, one show-goer achieved this by styling her super-wide jeans with leather biker jacket over a lace bra, balancing out heft with nakedness.What's also surprising is that super-wide jeans can be whip-smart (Dior's autumn/winter 2026 show paired pleated-at-the-hip palazzo jeans with double-breasted tuxedo blazers).
One thing to bear in mind is shoes. Agolde's Phelps swears by a pointed, heeled boot for wide-leg occasions. "The elongated toe and slight heel create length through the leg and provide a clean counterpoint to the volume of the denim," she says.
Shop Ultra Wide-Leg Jeans:
COS
Pleated Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
levi
Teardrop Wide Leg Jeans
Lee
Wide Leg Pleated Jeans
3. Long Legs
Style notes: Instead of neat ankle crops or a straight cut that just brushes the top of your boots, legs have grown exceptionally long, with hemlines that puddle on the pavement gaining popularity—despite their impracticality. eBay has seen an increase of 83% in searches for "puddle jeans", with shoppers seemingly keen to drag their hemlines (a little bit of dirt never hurt denim, right)? At Erdem, this silhouette was paired with a fringed sandal that looked a little bit like a mop head, making the floor-sweeping joke even more pertinent. In reality, you could raise the hem off the ground ever-so-slightly without losing the pooling effect by styling your jeans over a square-toe, block-heel boot and tucking a corner inside.
Shop Long Jeans:
Diesel
1990 D-Waigee Jeans
ANINE BING
Hugh Jeans
DISSH Boutiques
Reagan Tall Jeans
4. Intriguing Waists
Style notes: A wide-leg jean with an intriguing waistline might be the best example of a truly extreme jean. Examples of what constitutes "intriguing" include a row of tassels from zipper to pocket, a peplum frill or a second waistband that floats above the first. Sacai has a pair where the fly is styled open to reveal a pair of flannel trousers underneath. Net-a-Porter's Squire is a big fan. "I love these jeans! I'm a big fan of Sacai outerwear, so I'd style them with a simple white tank and one of their shell or bomber jackets, finishing the look with a Phoebe Philo ballet flat—my current shoe of choice."
Shop Intriguing-Waist Jeans:
SACAI
Wide-Leg Jeans
Damson Madder
Mavi Balloon Jeans
A.W.A.K.E. Mode
Asymmetric Jeans
5. Hybrid Jeans
Style notes: Extreme jeans are nothing if not a vehicle for rule-breaking, which is why some aren't content with just being jeans. Instead, they're part-skirt, part-jeans, with examples at Dior, whose stonewashed take features wide legs and draping on either hip that essentially gathers into ball gown-esque fullness. Loewe's draped jeans feature a crossover waist that almost gives the impression of a wrap skirt until you see the slouchy legs. Hybrid jeans are especially good if you want the decadence of eveningwear but the practicality of denim. Just add a velvet coat or a satin cape.
Shop Hybrid Jeans:
loewe
Draped Jeans
Dior
Draped Regular-Fit Jeans
Salsa Jeans
Skirt-Effect Jeans
6. Cargo Pockets
Style notes: Disrupting streamlined denim with pockets isn’t a new idea—see just about any outfit worn by a girl group in the 1990s—but what is new is their mainstream prevalence. My Gen Z colleagues describe them as “classic” and “not even a trend”, which perhaps proves the point. Denim with direction is now a mainstay, a way to get dressed without having to think too much. Personally, I see the appeal in cargo pockets allowing you to do something very practical at a moment’s notice. That and not having to carry a bag around—liberating.