Who Made Your Jeans?

Behind every premium pair of jeans is a network of patternmakers, wash specialists, sewers, and finishers whose expertise has kept Los Angeles at the heart of American denim—even as the industry around them continues to change.
On any given morning, the Los Angeles Fashion District wakes up long before most of the city does. Roll-up garage doors rattle open. Bundles of denim are wheeled between nondescript warehouses. Somewhere, a sewing machine begins its steady hum before sunrise. Elsewhere, a wash technician chases the exact shade of indigo a design team spent months imagining. A laser operator re-creates years of wear in a matter of seconds. Down the hall, someone else is making the smallest adjustment to a paper pattern that, if everything goes according to plan, will eventually become thousands of pairs of jeans.
For decades, downtown Los Angeles has quietly powered one of American fashion's most recognizable exports. While apparel production steadily migrated overseas in pursuit of cheaper labor, the West Coast held on to something far harder to outsource: expertise. Today, the city's garment district is one of the few places in the United States where premium denim production—from patternmaking and sampling to washing, distressing, cutting, and finishing—can still happen within just a few blocks. It's the infrastructure behind American-touted premium denim brands like Citizens of Humanity, AG Jeans, Mother, and The Great, whose luxury price tags reflect years of industry expertise, high-quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to championing "born in the USA" production models.
Yet the people responsible for those jeans that bring in millions of dollars a year have remained largely invisible to most consumers.
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At a time when consumers have become increasingly interested in where their clothes are made, conversations tend to revolve around supply chains, sustainability, and celebrity endorsements. Rarely do they linger on the workers whose hands transform a sketch into something that hangs in a closet. A single pair of jeans may pass through dozens of specialists before it ever reaches a fitting room, each one making decisions that determine how the garment fits, fades, stretches, and ultimately lasts.
That disconnect is one Alyssa Hardy has spent years thinking about. In Worn Out: How Our Clothes Cover Up Fashion's Sins, the journalist and Teen Vogue digital editorial director argues that clothing has become increasingly detached from the labor that gives it value.
"Most shoppers don't make the connections of the true price of clothing," Hardy explains. "I think most people working in fashion—even if they don't care—have an understanding of how bad the clothing-waste crisis is. But despite that, there's still a severed connection between the amount a piece of clothing costs and the amount of work that actually goes into making it."
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Few places embody both the promise and precarity of American fashion manufacturing quite like Los Angeles's garment district, which remains the country's largest production hub, according to the Garment Worker Center—an L.A.-based worker-rights organization that has spent more than two decades advocating for garment workers through legal support, leadership development, policy campaigns, and workplace organizing. A 2016 report by the UCLA Labor Center notes that more than 45,000 local workers cut, sew, and finish clothing within a workforce primarily made up of Latino and Asian workers. The industry has spent decades shrinking under the weight of globalization, relentless pressure to produce clothing faster and cheaper, rising operating costs, and, more recently, renewed uncertainty surrounding tariffs and immigration enforcement. Despite these challenges, a design team in Los Angeles can tweak a pattern in the morning, perfect a wash by the afternoon, and walk the factory floor alongside the people making both.
Hardy is careful not to romanticize that reality. The garment industry has long grappled with labor abuse and wage theft, stories that deserve continued scrutiny. But she also believes another narrative deserves equal attention, one centered on the workers' resilience and extraordinary skill.
"There are two sides to that L.A. manufacturing story. Of course, there's the incredible craftsmanship and skill at these factories, but more special to me is the community of L.A. garment workers and their long-standing advocacy for their livelihoods," Hardy notes.
For Gloria Miguel, that expertise wasn't learned overnight. She arrived in Los Angeles at 17 years old with her parents, both garment workers, and within a week, she had followed her mother onto a factory floor, trimming fabric for $80 a week. Over the next two decades, she learned to operate industrial sewing machines, moved between factories, and mastered increasingly technical work—from hemming and sewing buttonholes to running coverstitch machines—always chasing the opportunity to earn just a little more. Her story is one of many. According to Miguel, garment production is the second-largest creative industry in Los Angeles, only slightly behind the shiny entertainment industry the city is known for. "You can probably name many people who work in Hollywood," she adds, "but do you know the name of any garment workers?"
The work demands speed as much as precision. She remembers sewing through injuries, wiping blood from a finger after accidentally running it beneath a machine needle because production couldn't stop. During the pandemic, she watched coworkers contract COVID-19 while making masks; four of them died. In another factory, repetitive motions left her hand swollen, and supervisors monitored bathroom breaks as closely as production quotas. Eventually, after years in the industry, a coworker introduced her to the Garment Worker Center, where she became a member and later joined its organizing team.
Despite everything, she still describes sewing as an art.
"I sew the identity and dignity of the people who wear these clothes," Miguel says. "You have to have a love for sewing because it involves so many details. I feel proud when I see people wearing the clothes I've sewn and when I see them in stores. Sewing isn't just work—it's art, creation, and love."
Miguel's story reflects something easy to overlook when discussing domestic manufacturing: the knowledge accumulated over decades. Much of Los Angeles's manufacturing expertise has never been formally taught. Instead, it's been passed from parent to child, coworker to coworker, factory to factory—a living archive of techniques accumulated over generations. The know-how is often concentrated in the hands of a few, allowing designers to source materials, develop samples, oversee production, and refine finished garments seamlessly.
But preserving manufacturing capacity means little without support for the people whose knowledge makes it valuable.
For decades, garment workers across Los Angeles have organized around the simple idea that better clothing begins with better jobs. Hardy points to the Garment Worker Protection Act, the landmark California legislation championed by garment workers and advocates that eliminated piece-rate pay for many apparel workers. For Hardy, it reflects the often-overlooked community behind Los Angeles manufacturing.
Much of that organizing has been led by the Garment Worker Center. The organization was instrumental in the yearslong effort to pass the Garment Worker Protection Act, arguing that meaningful protections for workers are essential to preserving the future of domestic manufacturing—not just the factories themselves.
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Today, Miguel spends less time behind a sewing machine and more time helping workers navigate the same challenges she once experienced herself, and she believes protecting the future of Los Angeles manufacturing requires looking beyond the label.
"'Made in L.A.' means the garment as a whole is produced here and produced following local labor laws," she says. "It's important for consumers to look deeper than a 'made in USA' or 'made in L.A.' label." That distinction, Miguel notes, means recognizing the dozens of techniques that go into a single garment—from pressing and trimming to buttonmaking and finishing—as well as the decades of experience required to master them. Not all hope is lost, though. "The good news is that people are starting to pay attention more than they ever have," she adds.
For all the uncertainty surrounding the future of American manufacturing, the work itself remains remarkably unchanged. Every day, thousands of skilled hands continue to do what they've always done: cut, sew, wash, press, and perfect garments that most consumers will never think twice about.
Each morning, the work begins again. Another pattern adjusted. Another deep shade of indigo tested. Another pair of jeans pushed down the production line, loaded onto a truck, and displayed in a mall thousands of miles away.
Their names may never appear on a label, but their fingerprints are everywhere—in every perfectly placed whisker, every faded knee, every pair of jeans designed to feel as though it's already lived a lifetime. As the future of American manufacturing grows increasingly uncertain, it's these people—the sewers, wash specialists, laser technicians—and the knowledge they've spent decades refining who continue to hold one of fashion's last domestic production ecosystems together.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.