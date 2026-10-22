Looking for a bag that's actually worth your investment? These styles have higher returns than many stock market investments—just saying! Every time I hesitate over purchasing a designer bag, I remind myself it's an investment. Usually, that's a story I tell to feel better at checkout, but for a few bags this year, the numbers are actually on my side.
According to Fashionphile, the people who actually know what everyone is buying and selling, resale values for six of the most recognizable designer pieces went up in 2026. Most of the gains are what you'd expect from the classics, but one early 2000s bag is up 127% and only exists on the secondhand market. Rihanna and Bella Hadid both own it, so my eyes are peeled for the perfect new style. Here's how each one stacks up.
+7.94% Louis Vuitton Speedy
The Speedy has been around for nearly a century and still finds a new audience every few years. Lately, regardless of its time spent moving from the shelf and into people's closets, it feels like the It bag on the scene. It works with sweats on a Sunday and an office blazer on a Monday, and resale shoppers clearly agree.
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Louis Vuitton
Monogram Nano Speedy
Louis Vuitton
Speedy Soft 30
+8.89% Chanel Double Flap
The Double Flap posted the biggest gain of the classics this year. With Chanel's retail prices rising consistently, pre-owned has become the way a lot of people get their first one, and that demand shows. I truly can't own this bag in enough colorways.
Chanel
Tweed Medium Double Flap Light Turquoise
CHANEL
Small Flap Bag
+6.14% Hermès Birkin
The Birkin is still the bag everyone measures against. Its gain was a little quieter than the Kelly's this year, but with waiting lists as long as ever, it's not losing value anytime soon. I'm a fan of booking a room at the Ritz Paris just to score a shopping appointment.
Hermès
Togo Birkin 30 Black
Hermès
Togo Birkin 35 Rouge Casaque
+7.67% Hermès Kelly
The Kelly outpaced the Birkin this year, and I'm not surprised. The bag has had quite the moment on social media. Plus, the silhouette is polished and easier to carry day-to-day, and the smaller sizes are some of the hardest bags to find right now.
Hermès
Epsom Kelly Sellier 28 Gold
Hermès
Epsom Kelly Sellier 35 Iris
+6.14% Cartier Love
Here's proof that it's not just bags holding their value. The Love Bracelet is the jewelry-box version of a Birkin, a piece people buy once and keep forever, which keeps secondhand prices high. The new Love Unlimited line is the next one to watch.
Cartier
18k Yellow Gold Love Bracelet
Cartier
Love Bracelet, Classic Model
+127% Fendi Spy
The surprise of the year, the Spy first launched in 2005, and you can only find it secondhand now, but the Y2K revival has sent prices soaring. If you held on to yours, now might be the time to check what it's worth. Plus, now that I know Rihanna and Bella Hadid are big fans, I'm fully sold.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.