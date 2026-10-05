Leave It to NYC & LA’s Coolest Fashion Girls to Debut Fall’s Latest Denim Trend

You heard it here first.

By
Published In Features
An image of a woman wearing green denim outfit fall 2026
(Image credit: @mimixn; @the_oluwaseun)

There’s a new denim color quietly taking over the streets of New York and Los Angeles, and it’s a refreshing departure from the usual lineup of blue, black, and white. Green denim is emerging as one of fall 2026’s coolest ways to update an everyday jeans outfit, with shades ranging from deep moss and muted olive to dusty, almost-tan khaki greens. It’s subtle enough to style like a neutral but unexpected enough to make even the simplest outfit feel decidedly current.

The appeal is in how easy the trend is to wear. Mossy and olive-green jeans look especially chic paired with fall staples like fitted knits, leather jackets, button-down shirts, and simple tees, while slightly faded and washed-out versions give denim a more relaxed feel. Rather than reading as a bold pop of color, these earthy shades blend seamlessly with black, brown, cream, gray, and even more denim, making them surprisingly effortless to work into an existing wardrobe.

And it’s not just jeans getting the green treatment. Denim jackets, shirts, and matching sets in muted shades of olive and khaki are starting to feel like a natural progression of the trend, especially when styled tonally or with understated basics. Consider green denim the low-key update that makes a familiar fall uniform look new again—and judging by the outfits already popping up in NYC and LA, it’s one to keep an eye on this season.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Green Denim Color Trend

An image of a woman wearing green denim outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @maimy_pea)

Get the look: Oversized shirt + Green jeans + Flats

An image of a woman wearing green denim outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Get the look: Plaid button-down shirt + Green jeans + Pointed-toe heels

An image of a woman wearing green denim outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Get the look: Bright top + Green jeans + Black boots

An image of a woman wearing green denim outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

Get the look: Collared sweater + Green jeans + Boots + Silver jewelry

An image of a woman wearing green denim outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @emmamilton)

Get the look: Tank + Green jeans + Belt + Animal-print heels

An image of a woman wearing green denim outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Get the look: Crewneck sweatshirt + T-shirt + Green jeans + Flip flops

An image of a woman wearing green denim outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @laurenelson)

Get the look: Funnel jacket + Green jeans + Ballet flats

An image of a woman wearing green denim outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

Get the look: Cropped sweater + Green jeans + Studded belt + Block heels

An image of a woman wearing green denim outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @hannahallen00)

Get the look: Boatneck top + Sweater + Green jeans + Flip flops

Explore More:
Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor