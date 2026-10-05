Leave It to NYC & LA’s Coolest Fashion Girls to Debut Fall’s Latest Denim Trend

There’s a new denim color quietly taking over the streets of New York and Los Angeles, and it’s a refreshing departure from the usual lineup of blue, black, and white. Green denim is emerging as one of fall 2026’s coolest ways to update an everyday jeans outfit, with shades ranging from deep moss and muted olive to dusty, almost-tan khaki greens. It’s subtle enough to style like a neutral but unexpected enough to make even the simplest outfit feel decidedly current.
The appeal is in how easy the trend is to wear. Mossy and olive-green jeans look especially chic paired with fall staples like fitted knits, leather jackets, button-down shirts, and simple tees, while slightly faded and washed-out versions give denim a more relaxed feel. Rather than reading as a bold pop of color, these earthy shades blend seamlessly with black, brown, cream, gray, and even more denim, making them surprisingly effortless to work into an existing wardrobe.
And it’s not just jeans getting the green treatment. Denim jackets, shirts, and matching sets in muted shades of olive and khaki are starting to feel like a natural progression of the trend, especially when styled tonally or with understated basics. Consider green denim the low-key update that makes a familiar fall uniform look new again—and judging by the outfits already popping up in NYC and LA, it’s one to keep an eye on this season.
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Get the look: Tank + Green jeans + Belt + Animal-print heels
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