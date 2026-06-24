It's natural to feel pressure to wear the right outfit no matter where you're going or what you're doing. That balance of cool and casual can seem elusive when you're always scrolling through TikTok videos and Instagram posts from It girls. There is, however, one look that is easy to re-create with little to no thought that will make you look like a trendsetter, and all you need are three main items: a plain white tee, dark-wash jeans, and a pair of flip-flops. Yes, that's it. The most recent example of said outfit came from Lori Harvey.
While out and about running errands recently, Harvey was spotted looking laid-back yet polished in her simple loose-fit jeans and slightly cropped tee. Even though she wore flip-flops, which have quickly become the shoes of the summer, her outfit still looked put-together. On her shoulder dangled a highly coveted fuzzy animal-print Chanel 25 Mini Bag, and to shield her eyes from the sun, she wore oversize aviator sunglasses. This outfit proves once again that the "less is more" approach is indeed chic. Gone are the days of overthinking an outfit when you can just throw together a fail-proof one like Harvey's.
Keep scrolling to re-create this casual-chic outfit and shop similar items to look like an effortlessly cool dresser this summer.