It's Going to Be a Flat-Shoe Summer—These Mango Pairs Will Sell Out By May

There are many reasons why Mango remains one of my favourite high street brands. Catering to the best of the new season trends, Mango's range includes office-friendly buys, holiday packing heroes, chic summer dresses, and elevated everyday staples that will make you feel your very sleekest.

Having turned to the brand so many times before, I knew that it had to be my first stop my quest to find a new-season flat shoe. Having spotted ballet flats all over my social media feeds—and on just about every women in the Who What Wear office—this season it was time that I found my very own staple pair.

In attempt to nail down a pair that I loved, naturally I turned to my favourite high street brand, and after a quick browse I found just the style I was after. With an impressive offering that includes every type of flat from classic leather designs, to pretty mesh pairs, Mango's flat shoe selection outcompetes most. This was further confirmed by the fact that searches for "Mango ballet flats" have spiked on Google by 60% this week compared to last, so I know everyone else is just as impressed with the offering as I am.

Topped up with shoe inspiration, below I've chronicled all of the flat shoe trends that Mango is nailing right now. Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest flat shoes to shop from Mango this season.

THE BEST FLAT SHOES FROM MANGO

1. CLASSIC BALLET FLATS

Mango Bow Leather Ballerina £46 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear on its own.

Mango Metallic Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW The prettiest party shoe to style this season.

Mango Leather Ballerina £50 SHOP NOW This minimal style also comes in black.

2. MESH FLATS

Mango Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap £46 SHOP NOW Style with a white cotton dress and layer with a denim jacket if the weather cools.

Mango Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet £50 SHOP NOW With a fishnet design, these are ideal for mid-summer styling.

Mango Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas £46 SHOP NOW These elegant mesh flats are destined to sell out.

3. MARY-JANES

Mango Patent leather effect ballerina £45 SHOP NOW The patent leather effect finish gives these an elevated edge.

Mango Patent Leather-Effect Sports Ballerinas £60 SHOP NOW These sporty ballet flats have been selling very quickly.

Mango Square-Toe Leather Ballerinas £110 SHOP NOW Style with tailoring during the week before wearing with denim and wide-leg trousers come the weekend.

4. STUDDED FLATS

Mango Studded Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW The decorative studs add a playful edge to your daily styling.

Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 2–9.

Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas £51 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a party-ready look.

5. SATIN BALLET FLATS

Mango Elastic Satin Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW These pretty shoes are a comfortable alternative to sandals and heels this summer.

Mango Satin Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW The stud details toughen up these delicate flats.

Mango Satin Ballerinas With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW These also come in black.