It's Going to Be a Flat-Shoe Summer—These Mango Pairs Will Sell Out By May

By Natalie Munro
published

There are many reasons why Mango remains one of my favourite high street brands. Catering to the best of the new season trends, Mango's range includes office-friendly buys, holiday packing heroes, chic summer dresses, and elevated everyday staples that will make you feel your very sleekest.

Having turned to the brand so many times before, I knew that it had to be my first stop my quest to find a new-season flat shoe. Having spotted ballet flats all over my social media feeds—and on just about every women in the Who What Wear office—this season it was time that I found my very own staple pair.

Influencer wears mesh flats from Mango.

(Image credit: @monikh)

In attempt to nail down a pair that I loved, naturally I turned to my favourite high street brand, and after a quick browse I found just the style I was after. With an impressive offering that includes every type of flat from classic leather designs, to pretty mesh pairs, Mango's flat shoe selection outcompetes most. This was further confirmed by the fact that searches for "Mango ballet flats" have spiked on Google by 60% this week compared to last, so I know everyone else is just as impressed with the offering as I am.

Topped up with shoe inspiration, below I've chronicled all of the flat shoe trends that Mango is nailing right now. Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest flat shoes to shop from Mango this season.

THE BEST FLAT SHOES FROM MANGO

1. CLASSIC BALLET FLATS

ballet flats
Mango
Bow Leather Ballerina

Style with white socks or wear on its own.

ballet flats
Mango
Metallic Ballerinas

The prettiest party shoe to style this season.

ballet flats
Mango
Leather Ballerina

This minimal style also comes in black.

2. MESH FLATS

mesh flats
Mango
Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap

Style with a white cotton dress and layer with a denim jacket if the weather cools.

mesh flats
Mango
Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet

With a fishnet design, these are ideal for mid-summer styling.

ballet flats
Mango
Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas

These elegant mesh flats are destined to sell out.

3. MARY-JANES

mary janes
Mango
Patent leather effect ballerina

The patent leather effect finish gives these an elevated edge.

ballet flats
Mango
Patent Leather-Effect Sports Ballerinas

These sporty ballet flats have been selling very quickly.

mary janes
Mango
Square-Toe Leather Ballerinas

Style with tailoring during the week before wearing with denim and wide-leg trousers come the weekend.

4. STUDDED FLATS

studded flats
Mango
Studded Ballerinas

The decorative studs add a playful edge to your daily styling.

studded flats
Mango
Rhinestone Ballerinas

These come in UK sizes 2–9.

studded flats
Mango
Rhinestone Ballerinas

Style with denim or wear with a party-ready look.

5. SATIN BALLET FLATS

Satin flats
Mango
Elastic Satin Ballerinas

These pretty shoes are a comfortable alternative to sandals and heels this summer.

satin flats
Mango
Satin Ballerinas

The stud details toughen up these delicate flats.

satin flat
Mango
Satin Ballerinas With Buckle

These also come in black.

Lead image: @monikh

Explore More:
Mango Ballet Flats
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸