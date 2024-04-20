It's Going to Be a Flat-Shoe Summer—These Mango Pairs Will Sell Out By May
There are many reasons why Mango remains one of my favourite high street brands. Catering to the best of the new season trends, Mango's range includes office-friendly buys, holiday packing heroes, chic summer dresses, and elevated everyday staples that will make you feel your very sleekest.
Having turned to the brand so many times before, I knew that it had to be my first stop my quest to find a new-season flat shoe. Having spotted ballet flats all over my social media feeds—and on just about every women in the Who What Wear office—this season it was time that I found my very own staple pair.
In attempt to nail down a pair that I loved, naturally I turned to my favourite high street brand, and after a quick browse I found just the style I was after. With an impressive offering that includes every type of flat from classic leather designs, to pretty mesh pairs, Mango's flat shoe selection outcompetes most. This was further confirmed by the fact that searches for "Mango ballet flats" have spiked on Google by 60% this week compared to last, so I know everyone else is just as impressed with the offering as I am.
Topped up with shoe inspiration, below I've chronicled all of the flat shoe trends that Mango is nailing right now. Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest flat shoes to shop from Mango this season.
THE BEST FLAT SHOES FROM MANGO
1. CLASSIC BALLET FLATS
2. MESH FLATS
Style with a white cotton dress and layer with a denim jacket if the weather cools.
3. MARY-JANES
The patent leather effect finish gives these an elevated edge.
These sporty ballet flats have been selling very quickly.
Style with tailoring during the week before wearing with denim and wide-leg trousers come the weekend.
4. STUDDED FLATS
5. SATIN BALLET FLATS
These pretty shoes are a comfortable alternative to sandals and heels this summer.
Lead image: @monikh
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
