Sienna Miller Just Made This "Dated" Trouser Style Look So Elegant

By Natalie Munro
published

Whilst I've loved Sienna Miller's style at every stage of her fashion journey, I think I'll always have a soft spot for the outfits that lunched her into style-icon territory. Whilst Miller rose to fame in the 2000s, it was her mid-'10s outfits that secured her status as fashion trailblazer. Styling key silhouettes ahead of the rest, the actor helped pave the way we approached fashion during the decade. I was thus pleasantly surprised to see her revive a trouser silhouette that was key in this timeframe and that we subsequently haven't seen around over the past few years.

Stepping out in London, Miller opted for a simple outfit comprising a black top, a long leather coat and ultra-high-waist paperbag trousers in a shade of deep blue. Featuring a belt closure and a pleated effect at the waistband, the paperbag trouser trend were a key silhouette during the late 2010s. Often worn with chunky knit or graphic tee tucked in, the trouser featured a cinched waist often with a belt in the same fabric, slight billowing around the knee and gentle tapering towards the ankle.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst we haven't seen this style around for some time, it does feel reminiscent of 2024's newly-trending barrel-leg trouser. Featuring a similarly voluminous cut, both offer an exaggerated shape that often becomes the focal point of an outfit. With a similar versatility to that of the barrel-leg trouser, paperbag iterations look elegant when worn with a form-fitting knit or relaxed sweater French tucked when you want to look low-key chic.

Another way in which the paperbag trouser has been made to feel more current is by the fabrics used to create them. Where starched cotton was the order of the day previously, textiles now are either more fluid or create even more of a dramatic shape—both of which feel supremely current and on-trend.

To shop the paperbag trouser trend that Miller has just revived for 2024, scroll on for our pick of the most elevated and fashionable pairs.

SHOP THE PAPERBAG TROUSER TREND, INSPIRED BY SIENNA MILLER

paperbag trousers
Sézane
Austin Trousers

These also come in denim, khaki and navy.

Paperbag Waist Trousers
& Other Stories
Paperbag Waist Trousers

The high-waisted silhouette styles well with sleek turtleneck and kitten heels.

Ivy Paneled High-Rise Tapered Cargo Jeans
Marant Etoile
Ivy Paneled High-Rise Tapered Cargo Jeans

Falling to ankle length, these will style well with low top trainers or loafers.

paperbag trousers
Reiss
Maria Paper-Bag Woven Trousers

Wear with heeled boots to elongate the leg.

Belted Cotton-Twill Tapered Pants
Lemaire
Belted Cotton-Twill Tapered Pants

The emerging horseshoe trouser trend meets the enduring paperbag trouser trend in these tapered trousers from Lemaire.

paperbag trousers
Marks & Spencer
Lyocell Blend Utility Wide Leg Trousers

This lightweight trouser is ideal for spring time styling.

Tailored Pleated Trousers With Eiffel Belt - Taupe
Maniere de Voir
Tailored Pleated Trousers With Eiffel Belt

A smarter take on the trending silhouette.

Leather Tapered Cargo Pants
Proenza Schouler
Leather Tapered Cargo Pants

Play with texture and style with velevet mary janes.

Wide Paperbag Denim Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Paperbag Denim Trousers

The exaggerated high waist styles well with a fitted top.

paperbag trousers
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Balloon Tapered Trousers

This light beige shade will style well with dark brown and espresso shades.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

