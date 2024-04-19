Katie Holmes Wore the Simple Trouser-and-Shirt Combo Every Fashion Editor Relies on

In my opinion, Katie Holmes's style really shines when she leads with pieces that look and feel comfortable and relaxed. With an effortless air and a strong taste levels, the actor's errand-running, off-duty looks trump her red carpet successes in my book. Speaking to her innate ability to hone a chic ensemble, Holmes took to the streets of New York this week wearing a simple two-part outfit that looked both unbothered and elevated.

Selecting a sky blue shirt and wide-leg, light cream trousers—both of which been cropping up all over the market recently—Holmes constructed a fresh, spring-ready look that played into her naturally laid-back energy.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Selecting the key items in a relaxed fit, the Holmes injected a polished twist through the use of her carefully curated accessories. Opting for a chunky sandal with a buckle detail, she was able to steer her look away from feeling too heavy. Styling summer staples, the she accessoried her outfit with dainty gold necklaces, tortoise frame sunglasses and a slouchy leather shoulder bag.

Whilst Holmes's blue and cream colour combination might not jump out to you as a major one to know this season, it's one that's quietly everywhere. Pale blue was one of the biggest colour trends to come from the spring/summer 2024 runways. Appearing in collections including Stella McCartney and Fendi, the light blue shade was styled on repeat with soft cream colours and bright white shades.

Offering a really fresh colour pallet that makes dressing for the warmer season so easy, the blue Oxford shirt and cream trousers pairing is a styling combination that fashion editors and influencers come back to as a sort of low-effort uniform.

Comfortable, polished and oh-so-easy to replicate at home, read on shop Holmes' look, as well as an edit of the best blue shirts and cream trousers to discover this season.

SHOP KATIE HOLMES'S LOOK HERE:

H&M Oxford Shirt £19 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £95 SHOP NOW These wide-leg trousers will style well with sporty trainers or sleek black boots alike.

Birkenstock 1774 Milano Leather Sandals £420 SHOP NOW It's also sandal season and I'l got my eye on this trending buckle pair.

The Row Park Tote Three Bag in Leather £1780 SHOP NOW This slouchy tote is ideal for day-to-day styling.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

Astrid & Miyu Crystal Charm Necklace in Gold £85 SHOP NOW Layer this with other chains or style on its own/

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE BLUE SHIRTS AND CREAM TROUSERS BELOW:

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW I always come back to COS for their elevated basics.

Mango Linen Wide Leg Trousers £50 SHOP NOW These relaxed linen trousers are destined to sell out.

Sezane Max Shirt £96 SHOP NOW Style with cream trousers or wear with your favourite blue jeans.

The White Company Relaxed Straight Leg Pleat Front Trousers £129 SHOP NOW These lightweight trousers offer an easy way to refresh your wardrobe for spring.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt £115 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath offers monogramming for an additional £15.

H&M Wide Trousers £25 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Jigsaw Cotton Poplin Shirt £110 SHOP NOW This vivid blue shade will bring a healthy flush to the complexion.

Gant Relaxed Fit Stretch Linen Tailored Pants £190 SHOP NOW These also come in blue and orange.

Reformation Will Oversized Shirt £128 SHOP NOW This also comes in six other shades.