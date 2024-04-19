Katie Holmes Wore the Simple Trouser-and-Shirt Combo Every Fashion Editor Relies on

By Natalie Munro
published

In my opinion, Katie Holmes's style really shines when she leads with pieces that look and feel comfortable and relaxed. With an effortless air and a strong taste levels, the actor's errand-running, off-duty looks trump her red carpet successes in my book. Speaking to her innate ability to hone a chic ensemble, Holmes took to the streets of New York this week wearing a simple two-part outfit that looked both unbothered and elevated.

Selecting a sky blue shirt and wide-leg, light cream trousers—both of which been cropping up all over the market recently—Holmes constructed a fresh, spring-ready look that played into her naturally laid-back energy.

Katie Holmes styles cream wide leg trousers with a blue shirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Selecting the key items in a relaxed fit, the Holmes injected a polished twist through the use of her carefully curated accessories. Opting for a chunky sandal with a buckle detail, she was able to steer her look away from feeling too heavy. Styling summer staples, the she accessoried her outfit with dainty gold necklaces, tortoise frame sunglasses and a slouchy leather shoulder bag.

Influencer wears a blue shirt with cream trousers.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Whilst Holmes's blue and cream colour combination might not jump out to you as a major one to know this season, it's one that's quietly everywhere. Pale blue was one of the biggest colour trends to come from the spring/summer 2024 runways. Appearing in collections including Stella McCartney and Fendi, the light blue shade was styled on repeat with soft cream colours and bright white shades.

Influencer styles a blue shirt with cream trousers.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Offering a really fresh colour pallet that makes dressing for the warmer season so easy, the blue Oxford shirt and cream trousers pairing is a styling combination that fashion editors and influencers come back to as a sort of low-effort uniform.

Influencer wears cream trousers and a blue shirt.

(Image credit: @kingharriett52)

Comfortable, polished and oh-so-easy to replicate at home, read on shop Holmes' look, as well as an edit of the best blue shirts and cream trousers to discover this season.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

