Omega's Cinematic New Watches Are Hollywood History in the Making

James Bond has raced through the streets of Monaco, hurtled down Austrian ski slopes, chased villains in Madagascar, crashed parties in Cuba, and jumped off trains in Istanbul. The missions have varied, and the backdrops have changed, but one thing has remained constant: the Omega watch on his wrist. Hollywood's best-dressed action hero has worn an Omega Seamaster watch in every 007 movie since 1995. Now, 31 years later, the storied partnership is getting an exciting new addition.
Omega's new collection is inspired by both Bond and his notorious adversary, Spectre, the secretive global criminal organization. Befitting the shadowy antagonist, the Spectre version features a sinister black dial and the syndicate's tentacled logo on the caseback. The Bond edition, meanwhile, suits the spy's polished persona with an elegant blue dial and the 007 insignia on the caseback. "Everyone has a James Bond side and a Spectre side, and for the first time, this Omega collection lets them wear both," Omega President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann told Who What Wear.
I asked Aeschlimann why he thinks the James Bond character has remained culturally relevant for so many decades. "His values are easily understood from generation to generation," he replied. "Duty, class, and loyalty mean the same thing today as they did decades ago. His style has lasted for the same reason. People still look at the suit, the car, and the watch, and they take something from it for themselves. Spectre gives the story its other side, and I think people recognize both sides in themselves, which is where our collection began."
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In honor of the new collection, Omega has staged a five-week exhibition inside its Glendale boutique at The Americana at Brand mall. Now open to the public until November 8, 2026, it features more than 20 original, rarely seen props from seven Bond films, plus several special watches worn in Skyfall and Casino Royale that normally live at the Omega Museum in Switzerland. If you ask me, the exhibition is the perfect way to bide your time while we wait for the next 007 actor to be revealed. See you there!
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.