Fashion's current landscape tends to lean more sprint than marathon, with a new "must-buy" item or trend arriving every second. More often than not, it loses steam in a few short weeks, ready to be replaced by something newer and shinier. What does last? The classics. See Chanel slingbacks, a Christian Dior Bar Jacket, and an Hermès Kelly. No matter what happens in fashion, desire for these timeless mementos remains high, and decades' worth of lore keeps them alive and well. They've maintained a steadfast presence through countless trend shifts, and they will continue to do so for as long as people shop.
Tiffany & Co. is a maker of classic goods, so there was no shortage of collections to choose from when I decided to dive into some of the most timeless pieces from the storied jewelry house's archives. Of course, there's everything crafted by Elsa Peretti, the jewelry designer whose creations for Tiffany & Co. continue to be some of the industry's most sought-after. There's the Tiffany Setting, Charles Lewis Tiffany's iconic engagement-ring design that's marked some of history's greatest love stories for over 130 years. And then there's HardWear, a quieter star that—despite not being memorialized on the big screen or transformed into a top jewelry trend 60 years after its debut—has become a staple among A-listers and industry insiders alike, adorning the necks, wrists, and fingers of Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya, Laura Harrier, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alexa Chung, and more since its official debut in 2017.
It all started with a bracelet, a design from 1962 that was inspired by Manhattan, "a city in flux, a place of liberated inhibitions, and where love took on new meanings," Tiffany & Co. states on its website. It's a place of "enduring resilience," where people have the "ability to be free," and that's what HardWear's original design was meant to symbolize. That first bracelet was bold and strong, like the architecture of Manhattan's buildings and the people who live and work inside them. It's also an ode to the city where Tiffany & Co. was born and raised—a strongly worded love letter that's as beautiful as it is bold.
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At the center of it all is Tiffany & Co.'s signature gauge link, which can be seen throughout the collection in both singular iterations, such as earrings and pendant necklaces, and continuous chains made into bracelets, rings, and necklaces. "Innovative, artfully engineered clasps create seamless canvases for detachable ball and lock charms, unexpected pearl accents, as well as asymmetrically placed pavé diamond links, hand-set by Tiffany artisans for maximum brilliance," the brand explains. Wearing one of the many iterations available in the HardWear collection is a power symbol, according to Tiffany & Co.: "HardWear by Tiffany features 18k gold links that are a lasting reminder of the strength we find within."
It's no wonder then that HardWear has often been used for Mother's Day campaigns over the years, symbolizing the strength it takes to bring into the world and nurture the next generation. "Strength, Confidence, Connection—that is the power of being a mother," model and creator TyLynn Nguyen captioned a post about the collection this spring. The same goes for the holidays, with Aimee Song and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley both posting in their Tiffany & Co. HardWear as they celebrate with their families and friends. Strong, sophisticated ambassadors like these are at the core of this collection, with powerhouses of fashion, beauty, film, music, TV, and more featured through the years.
Who What Wear's cofounder and Future's SVP of women's and luxury, Hillary Kerr, is one such symbol of resilience and dedication to her craft who wears the HardWear by Tiffany collection proudly. "I confess to having a longtime obsession with Tiffany's HardWear collection, which is the perfect blend of elegance and toughness," she tells me a week after wearing a necklace from the line to celebrate the biggest win of one of the brands she built: 20 years online. Kerr donned a diamond HardWear necklace to Who What Wear's 20th anniversary party at Chateau Marmont in October. "I love the backstory—it was originally designed in 1962 and is inspired by Manhattan—and the pieces are simply perfect," she continues. "HardWear makes me feel like the best, most powerful version of myself, and so it was an honor to wear such a gorgeous necklace to celebrate Who What Wear's 20th anniversary."
In addition to previously mentioned fans like Chung, Zendaya, and Harrier, HardWear's fans include Sienna Miller, Greta Lee, Natalie Portman, Gabrielle Union, and most recently, Amanda Seyfried, Tiffany & Co.'s newest house ambassador. Seyfried starred in the 2026 holiday campaign, Love Is a Gift, wearing a smattering of HardWear by Tiffany jewelry in the short film titled You & Me. The film was set between present-day New York City and a holiday memory from the 1990s and explores the process of a gift turning into an heirloom as one generation turns into another and memories become traditions. "I'm thrilled to join the Tiffany & Co. family as their newest house ambassador and to be part of a campaign that celebrates love, family, and the traditions we carry with us through generations," Seyfried said of the campaign.
There are plenty of worthy collections to choose from at Tiffany & Co., but the story behind the HardWear collection, and the strength it both symbolizes to others and grants its wearers, makes it particularly special. Scroll down to shop some of the collection's most beautiful pieces, all handmade with character and precision.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.