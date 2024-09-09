J.Lo Just Swapped Her Jeans for the Skirt Trend That's All Over H&M and Mango

Jennifer Lopez wears a green v-neck sweater, green maxi pleated skirt, brown knee-high moto boots, a Burberry croc-effect handbag, gold earrings, and aviator sunglasses.

(Image credit: @jlo)

When I think of Jennifer Lopez's fashion choices, denim always comes to mind—and for good reason. The actress and singer is often seen wearing various styles of jeans, whether pleated, wide leg, or baggy. In a recent Instagram post showcasing her outfit for the Toronto International Film Festival, however, J.Lo surprised her fans by forgoing her signature look in favor of the effortless and easy-to-copy fall skirt trend: a pleated maxi skirt.

For the event, Lopez sported a chic Burberry V-neck sweater paired with knee-high Burberry moto boots, Burberry's Rocking Horse Bag, gold earrings, and gold-tinted Bottega Veneta sunglasses. She completed her outfit with a high-waisted skirt seen on the runway during the brand's F/W 24 show in on-trend olive green.

On Jennifer Lopez: Burberry skirt, Rocking Horse bag, Leather Saddle High Boots ($2090), and Alpaca Wool Blend Sweater ($1550); Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses ($550)

A long pleated skirt is a versatile transitional piece that offers more coverage. Similar to J.Lo's choice, many designs feature a slit for added breathability, and it can be easily styled with anything from T-shirts to sweaters, slingbacks to boots. Plus, the silhouette has appeared in recent runway shows by renowned designers such as Brandon Maxwell, Burberry, Miu Miu, and Tommy Hilfiger, indicating its enduring appeal.

The great news is that this trend is accessible to everyone, regardless of budget. After a few hours browsing through my preferred online stores, I discovered several skirt alternatives that exude the same fashionable vibe as J.Lo's Burberry look but without the designer price tag. Although I came across many options at COS, Reformation, and Zara, the ones I loved the most were from H&M and Mango.

If you're as captivated as I am and ready to embrace the skirt trend ahead, I've curated a selection of my favorite budget-friendly pleated maxi skirts for fall.

Shop the best pleated maxi skirts:

Pleated Skirt
H&M
Pleated Skirt

The high slit and pleated design make this look very similar to J.Lo's Burberry skirt.

Pleated Midi Skirt
MANGO
Pleated Midi Skirt

I'd style it just as it's seen here.

Pleated Skirt
H&M
Pleated Skirt

You can't beat this price tag.

Pleated Long Skirt
MANGO
Pleated Long Skirt

I own this one and can attest to how soft it feels and how sophisticated it looks.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Don't overlook Reformation's skirts. They're just as good as its dresses.

Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
COS
Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

I've had my eye on this one for some time now.

Tona Midi Skirt
SIMKHAI
Tona Midi Skirt

Fall's elegant olive-green color trend is already everywhere.

Full Midi Skirt Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Full Midi Skirt

The elastic waistband is comfortable for all-day wear.

Mixed Pleated Knit Skirt
ZARA
Mixed Pleated Knit Skirt

I love how this combines two trends in one: pleated details and sheer fabrics.

Field of Dreams Maxi Skirt
Lioness
Field of Dreams Maxi Skirt

The drop-waist design is so flattering.

Pleated Stretch-Knit Midi Skirt
JOSEPH
Pleated Stretch-Knit Midi Skirt

A quality investment.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

