J.Lo Just Swapped Her Jeans for the Skirt Trend That's All Over H&M and Mango

When I think of Jennifer Lopez's fashion choices, denim always comes to mind—and for good reason. The actress and singer is often seen wearing various styles of jeans, whether pleated , wide leg , or baggy . In a recent Instagram post showcasing her outfit for the Toronto International Film Festival, however, J.Lo surprised her fans by forgoing her signature look in favor of the effortless and easy-to-copy fall skirt trend : a pleated maxi skirt.

For the event, Lopez sported a chic Burberry V-neck sweater paired with knee-high Burberry moto boots, Burberry's Rocking Horse Bag, gold earrings, and gold-tinted Bottega Veneta sunglasses. She completed her outfit with a high-waisted skirt seen on the runway during the brand's F/W 24 show in on-trend olive green .

On Jennifer Lopez: Burberry skirt, Rocking Horse bag, Leather Saddle High Boots ($2090), and Alpaca Wool Blend Sweater ($1550); Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses ($550)

A long pleated skirt is a versatile transitional piece that offers more coverage. Similar to J.Lo's choice, many designs feature a slit for added breathability, and it can be easily styled with anything from T-shirts to sweaters, slingbacks to boots. Plus, the silhouette has appeared in recent runway shows by renowned designers such as Brandon Maxwell, Burberry, Miu Miu, and Tommy Hilfiger, indicating its enduring appeal.

The great news is that this trend is accessible to everyone, regardless of budget. After a few hours browsing through my preferred online stores, I discovered several skirt alternatives that exude the same fashionable vibe as J.Lo's Burberry look but without the designer price tag. Although I came across many options at COS, Reformation, and Zara, the ones I loved the most were from H&M and Mango.

If you're as captivated as I am and ready to embrace the skirt trend ahead, I've curated a selection of my favorite budget-friendly pleated maxi skirts for fall.

Shop the best pleated maxi skirts:

H&M Pleated Skirt $60 SHOP NOW The high slit and pleated design make this look very similar to J.Lo's Burberry skirt.

MANGO Pleated Midi Skirt $80 SHOP NOW I'd style it just as it's seen here.

H&M Pleated Skirt $40 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price tag.

MANGO Pleated Long Skirt $80 SHOP NOW I own this one and can attest to how soft it feels and how sophisticated it looks.

Reformation Lucy Skirt $198 SHOP NOW Don't overlook Reformation's skirts. They're just as good as its dresses.

COS Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt $190 SHOP NOW I've had my eye on this one for some time now.

SIMKHAI Tona Midi Skirt $475 SHOP NOW Fall's elegant olive-green color trend is already everywhere.

Zw Collection Full Midi Skirt $50 SHOP NOW The elastic waistband is comfortable for all-day wear.

ZARA Mixed Pleated Knit Skirt $60 SHOP NOW I love how this combines two trends in one: pleated details and sheer fabrics.

Lioness Field of Dreams Maxi Skirt $79 SHOP NOW The drop-waist design is so flattering.