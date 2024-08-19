J.Lo Keeps Wearing the Rich-Looking Jeans Fashion People Choose Every Fall
Whether strolling along the sunny shores of Italy or navigating the bustling streets of Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez effortlessly exudes sophisticated style. Her recent pre-fall look, a laid-back yet chic ensemble, is hardly an exception.
During a leisurely Sunday afternoon in L.A., J.Lo sported a tan jean jacket, a cropped white tee, platform boots, and oversize sunglasses. Her wide-leg Gucci jeans, though, truly stole the show. The loose and elevated design, complete with pleated details, added a touch of sophistication, making the otherwise casual ensemble feel more dressed up.
On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans
Notably, these Gucci pants have appeared in J.Lo's off-duty wardrobe before. Just a month ago, she paired them with white sneakers and a fitted blazer in NYC, and in April, she styled them with platform Ugg boots and a cropped turtleneck sweater. Lopez's varied styling techniques showcase the jeans' versatility, establishing them as a wardrobe essential. Moreover, these wide-leg jeans seamlessly align with the current boho-chic trend, which encourages embracing '70s vibes through high-waisted, wide-leg jeans.
On Lopez: Bottega Veneta Gold Tone Gradient Effect Aviator Shades ($550); Gucci jeans
For those interested in re-creating J.Lo's look and embracing this popular denim trend, check out the curated selection of the best pleated, wide-leg jeans below.
Shop our favorite pleated jeans:
These Levi's jeans have a subtle pleated detail that showcases the look in a very demure way.
Madewell has been crushing its denim designs lately. Grab this pair while it's still on sale.
Nordstrom shoppers can't get enough of these under-$300 pleated jeans.
The distressed wash provides the lived-in feel that fashion-forward individuals always seek.
I can't believe these limited-edition jeans are still available.
Wear these to the office with a white button-down shirt and ballet flats.
These under-$20 jeans are perfect for my boho era.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
