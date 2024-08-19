J.Lo Keeps Wearing the Rich-Looking Jeans Fashion People Choose Every Fall

Whether strolling along the sunny shores of Italy or navigating the bustling streets of Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez effortlessly exudes sophisticated style. Her recent pre-fall look, a laid-back yet chic ensemble, is hardly an exception.

During a leisurely Sunday afternoon in L.A., J.Lo sported a tan jean jacket, a cropped white tee, platform boots, and oversize sunglasses. Her wide-leg Gucci jeans , though, truly stole the show. The loose and elevated design, complete with pleated details, added a touch of sophistication, making the otherwise casual ensemble feel more dressed up.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans

Notably, these Gucci pants have appeared in J.Lo's off-duty wardrobe before. Just a month ago, she paired them with white sneakers and a fitted blazer in NYC, and in April, she styled them with platform Ugg boots and a cropped turtleneck sweater. Lopez's varied styling techniques showcase the jeans' versatility, establishing them as a wardrobe essential. Moreover, these wide-leg jeans seamlessly align with the current boho-chic trend , which encourages embracing '70s vibes through high-waisted, wide-leg jeans .

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Lopez: Bottega Veneta Gold Tone Gradient Effect Aviator Shades ($550); Gucci jeans

For those interested in re-creating J.Lo's look and embracing this popular denim trend, check out the curated selection of the best pleated, wide-leg jeans below.

Shop our favorite pleated jeans:

LEVI'S Baggy Dad Wide Leg Jeans $108 SHOP NOW These Levi's jeans have a subtle pleated detail that showcases the look in a very demure way.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Jeans $138 $117 SHOP NOW Madewell has been crushing its denim designs lately. Grab this pair while it's still on sale.

Joe's The Pleated Denim Trouser Jeans $268 SHOP NOW Nordstrom shoppers can't get enough of these under-$300 pleated jeans.

Nili Lotan Flora Trouser Jeans $425 SHOP NOW The distressed wash provides the lived-in feel that fashion-forward individuals always seek.

AGOLDE Ellis Trousers $268 $161 SHOP NOW Style with a fitted long-sleeve turtleneck and open-toe heels.

Gap x Dôen High Rise Denim Trousers $100 SHOP NOW I can't believe these limited-edition jeans are still available.

& Other Stories Relaxed Wide Jeans $139 SHOP NOW The styling here is perfect. I have no notes.

Veronica Beard Mia Double-Pleated Wide-Leg Jeans $328 SHOP NOW Wear these to the office with a white button-down shirt and ballet flats.

Gap 365 High Rise Denim Trousers $90 SHOP NOW These look so comfortable.