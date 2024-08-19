J.Lo Keeps Wearing the Rich-Looking Jeans Fashion People Choose Every Fall

Whether strolling along the sunny shores of Italy or navigating the bustling streets of Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez effortlessly exudes sophisticated style. Her recent pre-fall look, a laid-back yet chic ensemble, is hardly an exception.

During a leisurely Sunday afternoon in L.A., J.Lo sported a tan jean jacket, a cropped white tee, platform boots, and oversize sunglasses. Her wide-leg Gucci jeans, though, truly stole the show. The loose and elevated design, complete with pleated details, added a touch of sophistication, making the otherwise casual ensemble feel more dressed up.

Jennifer Lopez wears pleated wide-leg jeans, platform chestnut boots, a beige denim jacket, cropped white shirt, and large silver sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans

Notably, these Gucci pants have appeared in J.Lo's off-duty wardrobe before. Just a month ago, she paired them with white sneakers and a fitted blazer in NYC, and in April, she styled them with platform Ugg boots and a cropped turtleneck sweater. Lopez's varied styling techniques showcase the jeans' versatility, establishing them as a wardrobe essential. Moreover, these wide-leg jeans seamlessly align with the current boho-chic trend, which encourages embracing '70s vibes through high-waisted, wide-leg jeans.

Jennifer Lopez on July 26, 2024 in New York City wearing a blazer, a white t-shirt, pleated jeans, white sneakers, aviator sunglasses, and an ivory bag.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Lopez: Bottega Veneta Gold Tone Gradient Effect Aviator Shades ($550); Gucci jeans

For those interested in re-creating J.Lo's look and embracing this popular denim trend, check out the curated selection of the best pleated, wide-leg jeans below.

Shop our favorite pleated jeans:

Baggy Dad Wide Leg
LEVI'S
Baggy Dad Wide Leg Jeans

These Levi's jeans have a subtle pleated detail that showcases the look in a very demure way.

Madewell, The Harlow Wide-Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Jeans

Madewell has been crushing its denim designs lately. Grab this pair while it's still on sale.

The Pleated Denim Trouser Jeans
Joe's
The Pleated Denim Trouser Jeans

Nordstrom shoppers can't get enough of these under-$300 pleated jeans.

Flora Trouser Jeans
Nili Lotan
Flora Trouser Jeans

The distressed wash provides the lived-in feel that fashion-forward individuals always seek.

Ellis Trousers
AGOLDE
Ellis Trousers

Style with a fitted long-sleeve turtleneck and open-toe heels.

Gap × DÔen High Rise Denim Trousers
Gap x Dôen
High Rise Denim Trousers

I can't believe these limited-edition jeans are still available.

Relaxed Wide Jeans
& Other Stories
Relaxed Wide Jeans

The styling here is perfect. I have no notes.

Mia Double-Pleated Wide-Leg Jeans
Veronica Beard
Mia Double-Pleated Wide-Leg Jeans

Wear these to the office with a white button-down shirt and ballet flats.

gap, 365 High Rise Denim Trousers
Gap
365 High Rise Denim Trousers

These look so comfortable.

Gloria Vanderbilt Women's High Rise Wide Leg Pleated Jean
Gloria Vanderbilt
High Rise Wide Leg Pleated Jeans

These under-$20 jeans are perfect for my boho era.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

