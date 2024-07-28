Jennifer Lopez Wears This Denim Trend Every Time She Goes to NYC in 2024
When you're Jennifer Lopez, a trip to NYC isn't just a trip to NYC—it's a trip to NYC in which photographers follow your every move. And if you keep tabs on Jennifer Lopez's travels, you may have noticed that she's spent a lot of time in the Big Apple in 2024. As someone whose job it is to report on what J.Lo (and others, of course) are wearing, I've been studying her NYC outfits throughout the year, and have found that she favors a glamorous, polished look that's also somewhat casual in the city. Speaking of casual, Lopez often wears jeans in New York, and there's a specific trend she's wearing more often than not during her 2024 trips.
That trend is baggy jeans but not just any baggy jeans—pleated or paper bag-waist baggy jeans. Given that Lopez often wears crop tops or fitted tops, it makes sense that this voluminous denim trend would be a favorite of hers. The best outfits include pieces that balance each other out.
Keep scrolling to see a few of Lopez's pleated jean outfits from this year, with the first two being from just this past week, and shop the trend for yourself while you're at it if it speaks to you.
With a white blazer and sports bra in July 2024
On Jennifer Lopez: St. Agni blazer; Isabel Marant Jordy Pants ($490); Hermès bag; Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses ($550); Aquazzura shoes
With a fitted blazer and sneakers in July 2024
On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans; Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses ($550); Hermès bag
With a crop top and Uggs in April 2024
On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans; Dior bag; Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots ($170)
With a sweater in April 2024
On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans; K-Swiss sneakers
Shop Pleated and Paper Bag Baggy Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
These 30 Chic Pieces From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Make Any Outfit Instantly Look Expensive
Luxe vibes right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
If a Stylish Italian Woman Shopped the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, These 30 Chic Pieces Would Catch Her Eye
These are bound to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
31 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale That I Simply Cannot Get Off My Mind
All are building blocks to a chic wardrobe.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Shopbop Sale Section Is Filled With Cool-Girl Gems—24 I'm Adding to My Cart
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Nordstrom's Denim Department Is Unmatched—25 Cool Picks Any Fashion Person Would Love
Everything from jeans to shorts to dresses.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Finally, an F1 x Fashion Collab That Fans Will *Actually* Want to Wear
Coming from an F1-obsessed fashion editor.
By Eliza Huber
-
3 Chic Anti-Trend Flats J.Lo Keeps Wearing With Her Petite-Friendly Trousers
Buh-bye, platforms.
By Natalie Munro
-
These 23 Madewell and J.Crew Sale Finds Are So Chic You'll Be Getting Compliments Left and Right
Instant cool-girl factor.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes