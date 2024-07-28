Jennifer Lopez Wears This Denim Trend Every Time She Goes to NYC in 2024

When you're Jennifer Lopez, a trip to NYC isn't just a trip to NYC—it's a trip to NYC in which photographers follow your every move. And if you keep tabs on Jennifer Lopez's travels, you may have noticed that she's spent a lot of time in the Big Apple in 2024. As someone whose job it is to report on what J.Lo (and others, of course) are wearing, I've been studying her NYC outfits throughout the year, and have found that she favors a glamorous, polished look that's also somewhat casual in the city. Speaking of casual, Lopez often wears jeans in New York, and there's a specific trend she's wearing more often than not during her 2024 trips.

That trend is baggy jeans but not just any baggy jeans—pleated or paper bag-waist baggy jeans. Given that Lopez often wears crop tops or fitted tops, it makes sense that this voluminous denim trend would be a favorite of hers. The best outfits include pieces that balance each other out.

Keep scrolling to see a few of Lopez's pleated jean outfits from this year, with the first two being from just this past week, and shop the trend for yourself while you're at it if it speaks to you.

With a white blazer and sports bra in July 2024

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: St. Agni blazer; Isabel Marant Jordy Pants ($490); Hermès bag; Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses ($550); Aquazzura shoes

With a fitted blazer and sneakers in July 2024

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans; Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses ($550); Hermès bag

With a crop top and Uggs in April 2024

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans; Dior bag; Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots ($170)

With a sweater in April 2024

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci jeans; K-Swiss sneakers

Shop Pleated and Paper Bag Baggy Jeans

Agolde Ellis Trousers $268 SHOP NOW

Levi's Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Dad Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Jordy Pants $490 SHOP NOW

Gap x DÔEN High Rise Denim Trousers $100 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Harlow High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $138 SHOP NOW

SLVRLAKE Taylor Jeans $329 SHOP NOW

ABrand Pleated Iris Pants $138 SHOP NOW