I Just Found the Perfect $30 Alt for J.Lo's $800 Gucci Jeans—You're Welcome
Jennifer Lopez might be best known for her stunning selection of elegant sundresses (often styled alongside platform heels and a Birkin bag), but she's just as masterful at casual dressing, even if she doesn't show off her skills quite as often. Fortunately for us J.Lo style lovers who err more on the side of laid-back fashion, the actress and singer was just spotted in Beverly Hills wearing the perfect effortless jeans-and-tee outfit that's surprisingly easy to copy on a budget—minus the Birkin, of course.
For a lunch date with her child at E. Baldi, a celeb-favorite Italian restaurant on Canon Drive, Lopez wore a cropped white T-shirt with a cream Hermès Birkin bag, orange-tinted Bottega Veneta sunglasses, Femme Los Angeles suede pumps, and an immaculately distressed pair of Gucci wide-leg jeans. Since I am so used to seeing Lopez in skirts and dresses, I immediately zeroed in on her jeans, falling in love with the shape and wash. At $810 per pair, that's not exactly shocking. They better be flawless.
On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Horsebit-Detail Wide-Leg Jeans ($810); Hermès bag; Femme Los Angeles shoes; Jennifer Fisher earrings; Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses ($550)
Here's where the budget-friendly part comes in. After peeking at my credit card bill and ruling out the idea of splurging on her exact Gucci jeans, I went on a search for something similar that wouldn't set me back quite as significantly in the financial department. That's when I stumbled across a pair of H&M jeans with a similar faded wash, a high rise, and an ultra-wide leg. They also have tons of great reviews and cost just $30.
"I just bought my 4th pair because of how often I was wearing my first two (which are still in perfect condition after 8 months of consistent wear)," wrote one happy customer. "I love these jeans so much I have purchased 4 pairs in different shades," said another.
If you're as convinced as I am to press purchase on the $30 jeans, scroll down. They are literally just a click away.
Shop J.Lo's exact Gucci jeans:
Shop the $30 H&M alt I'm buying:
Shop more wide-leg jeans:
You can't go wrong with a pair of Levi's. If you prefer a higher rise, always choose the Ribcage styles.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Anti-Trend Top That I Keep Seeing on French Women
A fashion-insider favorite.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Split My Time Between NYC and Cape Cod—35 Picks That Scream "City Meets Coastal Chic"
Good luck not wanting every last piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Whoa, This Abercrombie Sale Is Full of Incredibly Chic Finds—25 Standouts That Have My Attention
Everything from cool jeans to sleek dresses.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
J.Law Skipped Her $890 Version of This Shoe Trend and Wore a $69 Alt Instead
*Adds to cart.*
By Eliza Huber
-
Elsa Hosk Just Wore the Outdated Top Trend That's Runway Approved
If my muse approves, I approve.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Julia Garner Broke the One Airport-Style Rule I Follow to a T Every Time I Travel
Take note for your next flight.
By Eliza Huber
-
My Friend Wants to Start Looking at Fall Fashion—I Sent Her These Finds From H&M, Madewell, and Abercrombie
From jackets to sweaters.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Eva Mendes Wore the Anti-Trend Dress Style That Looks Expensive Every Time—Guaranteed
I'd pick it over an LBD any day.
By Eliza Huber