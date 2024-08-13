I Just Found the Perfect $30 Alt for J.Lo's $800 Gucci Jeans—You're Welcome

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez might be best known for her stunning selection of elegant sundresses (often styled alongside platform heels and a Birkin bag), but she's just as masterful at casual dressing, even if she doesn't show off her skills quite as often. Fortunately for us J.Lo style lovers who err more on the side of laid-back fashion, the actress and singer was just spotted in Beverly Hills wearing the perfect effortless jeans-and-tee outfit that's surprisingly easy to copy on a budget—minus the Birkin, of course.

For a lunch date with her child at E. Baldi, a celeb-favorite Italian restaurant on Canon Drive, Lopez wore a cropped white T-shirt with a cream Hermès Birkin bag, orange-tinted Bottega Veneta sunglasses, Femme Los Angeles suede pumps, and an immaculately distressed pair of Gucci wide-leg jeans. Since I am so used to seeing Lopez in skirts and dresses, I immediately zeroed in on her jeans, falling in love with the shape and wash. At $810 per pair, that's not exactly shocking. They better be flawless.

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Horsebit-Detail Wide-Leg Jeans ($810); Hermès bag; Femme Los Angeles shoes; Jennifer Fisher earrings; Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses ($550)

Here's where the budget-friendly part comes in. After peeking at my credit card bill and ruling out the idea of splurging on her exact Gucci jeans, I went on a search for something similar that wouldn't set me back quite as significantly in the financial department. That's when I stumbled across a pair of H&M jeans with a similar faded wash, a high rise, and an ultra-wide leg. They also have tons of great reviews and cost just $30.

"I just bought my 4th pair because of how often I was wearing my first two (which are still in perfect condition after 8 months of consistent wear)," wrote one happy customer. "I love these jeans so much I have purchased 4 pairs in different shades," said another.

If you're as convinced as I am to press purchase on the $30 jeans, scroll down. They are literally just a click away.

For a slightly more narrow silhouette, opt for these equally popular jeans.

You can't go wrong with a pair of Levi's. If you prefer a higher rise, always choose the Ribcage styles.

These are too good to pass up.

I love the trouser-like fit of these.

They're not called Perfect Jeans for no reason.

Sale alert!

I'm so here for this darker wash.

This even darker wash isn't half bad either.

Just add a T-shirt and boots, loafers, or flats.

If you size up, you can wear these low like the model.