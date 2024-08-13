I Just Found the Perfect $30 Alt for J.Lo's $800 Gucci Jeans—You're Welcome

Jennifer Lopez might be best known for her stunning selection of elegant sundresses (often styled alongside platform heels and a Birkin bag), but she's just as masterful at casual dressing, even if she doesn't show off her skills quite as often. Fortunately for us J.Lo style lovers who err more on the side of laid-back fashion, the actress and singer was just spotted in Beverly Hills wearing the perfect effortless jeans-and-tee outfit that's surprisingly easy to copy on a budget—minus the Birkin, of course.

For a lunch date with her child at E. Baldi, a celeb-favorite Italian restaurant on Canon Drive, Lopez wore a cropped white T-shirt with a cream Hermès Birkin bag, orange-tinted Bottega Veneta sunglasses, Femme Los Angeles suede pumps, and an immaculately distressed pair of Gucci wide-leg jeans. Since I am so used to seeing Lopez in skirts and dresses, I immediately zeroed in on her jeans, falling in love with the shape and wash. At $810 per pair, that's not exactly shocking. They better be flawless.

Jennifer Lopez wearing orange-tinted eyewear with a white tee, Gucci wide-leg jeans, and heels while out to lunch with one of her kids.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Horsebit-Detail Wide-Leg Jeans ($810); Hermès bag; Femme Los Angeles shoes; Jennifer Fisher earrings; Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses ($550)

Here's where the budget-friendly part comes in. After peeking at my credit card bill and ruling out the idea of splurging on her exact Gucci jeans, I went on a search for something similar that wouldn't set me back quite as significantly in the financial department. That's when I stumbled across a pair of H&M jeans with a similar faded wash, a high rise, and an ultra-wide leg. They also have tons of great reviews and cost just $30.

"I just bought my 4th pair because of how often I was wearing my first two (which are still in perfect condition after 8 months of consistent wear)," wrote one happy customer. "I love these jeans so much I have purchased 4 pairs in different shades," said another.

If you're as convinced as I am to press purchase on the $30 jeans, scroll down. They are literally just a click away.

Shop J.Lo's exact Gucci jeans:

Horsebit-Detail Wide-Leg Jeans
Gucci
Horsebit-Detail Wide-Leg Jeans

Shop the $30 H&M alt I'm buying:

Wide Ultra High Jeans
H&M
Wide Ultra High Jeans

Shop more wide-leg jeans:

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

For a slightly more narrow silhouette, opt for these equally popular jeans.

Ribcage Wide Leg
LEVI'S
Ribcage Wide Leg

You can't go wrong with a pair of Levi's. If you prefer a higher rise, always choose the Ribcage styles.

h&m, Wide-Cut Jeans
h&m
Wide-Cut Jeans

These are too good to pass up.

Sailor Jeans
Damson Madder
Sailor Jeans

I love the trouser-like fit of these.

Madewell, The Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

They're not called Perfect Jeans for no reason.

High-Rise Superwide-Leg Jean in Elliot Wash
J.Crew
High-Rise Superwide-Leg Jean in Elliot Wash

Sale alert!

Palmer Lived-In Baggy Jeans
Reformation
Palmer Lived-In Baggy Jeans

I'm so here for this darker wash.

Annina High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Annina High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

This even darker wash isn't half bad either.

Madewell, The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Just add a T-shirt and boots, loafers, or flats.

Wide-Cut Jeans
H&M
Wide-Cut Jeans

Just easy.

Medium-Rise Wideleg Jeans
MANGO
Medium-Rise Wideleg Jeans

If you size up, you can wear these low like the model.

The Kickback Jeans
DAZE
The Kickback Jeans

Oh, these are very tempting.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

