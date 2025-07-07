The Most Controversial Anti-Skinny-Pant Trend of the Year Is About to Be Everywhere in the U.S.

The summer clothing narrative may be dominated by talk of skirts, dresses, and shorts, but many of us still wear pants in the summer as well. And given that we're in the midst of the dog days of summer, we're on a constant search for pant trends to replace our jeans with. One of the trends that's made a strong comeback this summer is skinny pants, but the anti-skinny style fashion people keep reaching for is genie pants. Yes, genie pants.

Earlier this summer, we reported that genie pants were the new viral pant trend European women were wearing. These pants, which are fitted at the ankles to create a bubble-like silhouette, may not be for everyone, but they've been steadily gaining momentum among the fashion crowd, and I've noticed while perusing online retailers' new arrivals that they keep selling out. And now, the trend just got a major endorsement from Jennifer Lopez. While out in Beverly Hills over the weekend, Lopez wore a pair of pale-green chino-style genie pants with a white cropped tee, newsboy cap, and her favorite PVC heels. Given that J.Lo has worn genie pants on stage (and off-duty) on multiple occasions throughout the decades that she's been in the public eye, I'm not surprised in the least that she's one of the first celebrities to embrace the trend now that it's popular again. I predict the trend will continue to rise in popularity in the U.S. as it has across the pond in Europe.

Keep scrolling to shop the internet's best pairs of genie pants if you'd like to join Lopez and others.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a newsboy cap, white crop top, and genie pants with heels in Beverly Hills

(Image credit: BlueLoveImages/Backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez wearing a newsboy cap, white crop top, and genie pants with heels in Beverly Hills

(Image credit: BlueLoveImages/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Femme Los Angeles shoes

Shop Elevated Genie Pants

Textured Balloon Pants
ZARA
Textured Balloon Pants

MANGO, Floral-Print Balloon Pants
MANGO
Floral-Print Balloon Pants

James Clip Dot Pants
AFRM
James Clip Dot Pants

MANGO, Balloon-Style Pants With Bows
MANGO
Balloon-Style Pants With Bows

Tie Ankle Balloon Pants
ELOQUII
Tie Ankle Balloon Pants

Chloé, Silk Jacquard Wide-Leg Pants
Chloé
Silk Jacquard Wide-Leg Pants

Flowy Balloon Pants
ZARA
Flowy Balloon Pants

Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Harem Pants
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Harem Pants

Asos Design Billow Pants in Washed Navy
ASOS DESIGN
Billow Pants in Washed Navy

Anastasia Bubble Pants
Free People
Anastasia Bubble Pants

Balloon Pant
ALAÏA
Balloon Pants

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

