The summer clothing narrative may be dominated by talk of skirts, dresses, and shorts, but many of us still wear pants in the summer as well. And given that we're in the midst of the dog days of summer, we're on a constant search for pant trends to replace our jeans with. One of the trends that's made a strong comeback this summer is skinny pants, but the anti-skinny style fashion people keep reaching for is genie pants. Yes, genie pants.

Earlier this summer, we reported that genie pants were the new viral pant trend European women were wearing. These pants, which are fitted at the ankles to create a bubble-like silhouette, may not be for everyone, but they've been steadily gaining momentum among the fashion crowd, and I've noticed while perusing online retailers' new arrivals that they keep selling out. And now, the trend just got a major endorsement from Jennifer Lopez. While out in Beverly Hills over the weekend, Lopez wore a pair of pale-green chino-style genie pants with a white cropped tee, newsboy cap, and her favorite PVC heels. Given that J.Lo has worn genie pants on stage (and off-duty) on multiple occasions throughout the decades that she's been in the public eye, I'm not surprised in the least that she's one of the first celebrities to embrace the trend now that it's popular again. I predict the trend will continue to rise in popularity in the U.S. as it has across the pond in Europe.

Keep scrolling to shop the internet's best pairs of genie pants if you'd like to join Lopez and others.

(Image credit: BlueLoveImages/Backgrid)

(Image credit: BlueLoveImages/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Femme Los Angeles shoes

Shop Elevated Genie Pants