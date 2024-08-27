I Just Found the Perfect $68 Alt for Laura Harrier's Favorite Fall Accessory

(Image credit: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

The best dressers differentiate themselves by the way they style their clothing as opposed to just wearing it. It’s a skill that takes time and effort to perfect—and it shows. For proof of its effectiveness, see the look Laura Harrier just posted to her Instagram Stories. There, you’ll find a simple clothing combination made praiseworthy with strategically placed accessories.

In the mirror selfie, the White Men Can't Jump actress is wearing a black, cropped tube top with black pumps, a matching shoulder bag, and a pair of mid-rise black trousers. See what I mean about it being simple? But that all changed with the addition of one item: a black-and-silver Western-style Saint Laurent belt, a piece that fashion girls have come to rely heavily on to amp up their otherwise understated ensembles.

Fortunately for anyone who’s champing at the bit to re-create her belted outfit, I found the chicest affordable alt to try it with. The best part? It’s just $68, comes in multiple colors, and is available to purchase right now. Scroll down to shop Madewell's viral and best-selling belt (which I own and rate highly) and more pieces to get her look.

On Laura Harrier: Elsa Peretti Large Bone Cuff ($2500); Saint Laurent Folk Buckle Belt ($645)

Saint Laurent Folk Buckle Belt $645 SHOP NOW This Italian-made, calf-leather belt with brass hardware has been worn by Harrier a handful of times, including to a Frame x Amelia Gray dinner at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles back in the spring.

Shop Madewell's $68 Western belt:

madewell Triple Metal Keeper Belt $68 SHOP NOW One reviewer says, "I'm obsessed with this belt. I ordered in both colors. Some reviews say it's stiff, which it is, but I prefer that. It makes it look more high-end."

More Madewell belts:

Madewell Studded Western Belt $78 SHOP NOW The studs on this one mean it's an easy outfit-maker. Just add jeans and a white T-shirt for a very Harrier-esque ensemble.

Madewell Chunky Metal Statement Belt $68 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with this gold-metal option with a larger buckle. It makes just the right statement.

madewell Skinny Western Belt $48 SHOP NOW For a slightly smaller, skinnier option, choose this even more affordable option.

Shop Laura's look:

H&M Wide-Leg Pants $40 SHOP NOW These can't stop selling out, and for good reason if you ask me.

B-Low the Belt Jordana Mini Moto Belt $209 SHOP NOW I own this belt, and I think you should too.

Reformation Mason High Waist Wide Leg Pants $178 SHOP NOW Kaia Gerber loves these classic Ref trousers.

Streets Ahead Larkin Belt $223 SHOP NOW This vintage-looking style is one of Revolve's best-selling belts.

Good American Luxe Suiting Wide Leg Pants $179 SHOP NOW You really can't go wrong with Good American, whether you're shopping for jeans, swimwear, or tailored separates.

Favorite Daughter The Jordan Belt $98 SHOP NOW Ask any WWW editor and they'll tell you how much they love Favorite Daughter for elevated basics.

Nordstrom Flat Front Wide Leg Pants $109 SHOP NOW Nordstrom's in-house brand is my go-to for affordable but expensive-looking wardrobe staples.

Shashi Aura Buckle Belt $108 SHOP NOW This one's a beauty.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants $218 SHOP NOW What did I say about Favorite Daughter's perfect basics? Exactly.