I Just Found the Perfect $68 Alt for Laura Harrier's Favorite Fall Accessory
The best dressers differentiate themselves by the way they style their clothing as opposed to just wearing it. It’s a skill that takes time and effort to perfect—and it shows. For proof of its effectiveness, see the look Laura Harrier just posted to her Instagram Stories. There, you’ll find a simple clothing combination made praiseworthy with strategically placed accessories.
In the mirror selfie, the White Men Can't Jump actress is wearing a black, cropped tube top with black pumps, a matching shoulder bag, and a pair of mid-rise black trousers. See what I mean about it being simple? But that all changed with the addition of one item: a black-and-silver Western-style Saint Laurent belt, a piece that fashion girls have come to rely heavily on to amp up their otherwise understated ensembles.
Fortunately for anyone who’s champing at the bit to re-create her belted outfit, I found the chicest affordable alt to try it with. The best part? It’s just $68, comes in multiple colors, and is available to purchase right now. Scroll down to shop Madewell's viral and best-selling belt (which I own and rate highly) and more pieces to get her look.
On Laura Harrier: Elsa Peretti Large Bone Cuff ($2500); Saint Laurent Folk Buckle Belt ($645)
This Italian-made, calf-leather belt with brass hardware has been worn by Harrier a handful of times, including to a Frame x Amelia Gray dinner at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles back in the spring.
Shop Madewell's $68 Western belt:
One reviewer says, "I'm obsessed with this belt. I ordered in both colors. Some reviews say it's stiff, which it is, but I prefer that. It makes it look more high-end."
More Madewell belts:
The studs on this one mean it's an easy outfit-maker. Just add jeans and a white T-shirt for a very Harrier-esque ensemble.
You can't go wrong with this gold-metal option with a larger buckle. It makes just the right statement.
For a slightly smaller, skinnier option, choose this even more affordable option.
Shop Laura's look:
Kaia Gerber loves these classic Ref trousers.
You really can't go wrong with Good American, whether you're shopping for jeans, swimwear, or tailored separates.
Ask any WWW editor and they'll tell you how much they love Favorite Daughter for elevated basics.
Nordstrom's in-house brand is my go-to for affordable but expensive-looking wardrobe staples.
What did I say about Favorite Daughter's perfect basics? Exactly.
If you want a timeless belt that will last you decades, go to Anderson's.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Zoë Kravitz Paired a Sheer Tank With the Ultimate Anti-Trend Skirt Style
It's every editor's favorite.
By Eliza Huber
-
In-the-Know Fashion People Are Trading In Their Black Shoes for This Sleek Alt
Just ask Katie Holmes.
By Eliza Huber
-
How Fashion People in Paris and NYC Are Wearing Their Summery White Tops Into Fall
Kaia Gerber does it best.
By Eliza Huber
-
J.Lo Keeps Wearing the Rich-Looking Jeans Fashion People Choose Every Fall
Chic and casual.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm All About the Final Touch—30 Incredibly Chic Accessories and Beauty Picks I Swear By
These get me endless compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Every Celebrity Stylist Is Fighting Over This Dress Right Now
It's easy to see why.
By Eliza Huber
-
Lily Collins's Emily in Paris Press Tour Looks Are 100% French-Girl Coded
She even wore a sequin beret.
By Eliza Huber
-
J.Law Wore the Anti-Classic Pant Trend I Keep Seeing on Fashion People in London
From summer linens to fall cords.
By Eliza Huber