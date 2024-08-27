I Just Found the Perfect $68 Alt for Laura Harrier's Favorite Fall Accessory

Laura Harrier at the Frame x Amelia Gray Dinner held at Chateau Marmont on April 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a black button-down shirt, blue jeans, and a black and silver Western belt.

(Image credit: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

The best dressers differentiate themselves by the way they style their clothing as opposed to just wearing it. It’s a skill that takes time and effort to perfect—and it shows. For proof of its effectiveness, see the look Laura Harrier just posted to her Instagram Stories. There, you’ll find a simple clothing combination made praiseworthy with strategically placed accessories.

In the mirror selfie, the White Men Can't Jump actress is wearing a black, cropped tube top with black pumps, a matching shoulder bag, and a pair of mid-rise black trousers. See what I mean about it being simple? But that all changed with the addition of one item: a black-and-silver Western-style Saint Laurent belt, a piece that fashion girls have come to rely heavily on to amp up their otherwise understated ensembles.

Fortunately for anyone who’s champing at the bit to re-create her belted outfit, I found the chicest affordable alt to try it with. The best part? It’s just $68, comes in multiple colors, and is available to purchase right now. Scroll down to shop Madewell's viral and best-selling belt (which I own and rate highly) and more pieces to get her look.

Laura Harrier taking a photo in the mirror in a bathroom wearing a black cropped tube top, Tiffany & Co. cuff bracelet, black trousers, black pumps, and a silver-and-black western belt.

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

On Laura Harrier: Elsa Peretti Large Bone Cuff ($2500); Saint Laurent Folk Buckle Belt ($645)

Saint Laurent, Folk Buckle Belt
Saint Laurent
Folk Buckle Belt

This Italian-made, calf-leather belt with brass hardware has been worn by Harrier a handful of times, including to a Frame x Amelia Gray dinner at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles back in the spring.

Shop Madewell's $68 Western belt:

madewell, Triple Metal Keeper Belt
madewell
Triple Metal Keeper Belt

One reviewer says, "I'm obsessed with this belt. I ordered in both colors. Some reviews say it's stiff, which it is, but I prefer that. It makes it look more high-end."

More Madewell belts:

Madewell, Studded Western Belt
Madewell
Studded Western Belt

The studs on this one mean it's an easy outfit-maker. Just add jeans and a white T-shirt for a very Harrier-esque ensemble.

Madewell, Chunky Metal Statement Belt
Madewell
Chunky Metal Statement Belt

You can't go wrong with this gold-metal option with a larger buckle. It makes just the right statement.

madewell, Skinny Western Belt
madewell
Skinny Western Belt

For a slightly smaller, skinnier option, choose this even more affordable option.

Shop Laura's look:

Wide-Leg Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Pants

These can't stop selling out, and for good reason if you ask me.

Jordana Mini Moto Belt
B-Low the Belt
Jordana Mini Moto Belt

I own this belt, and I think you should too.

Mason High Waist Wide Leg Pants
Reformation
Mason High Waist Wide Leg Pants

Kaia Gerber loves these classic Ref trousers.

Larkin Belt
Streets Ahead
Larkin Belt

This vintage-looking style is one of Revolve's best-selling belts.

Luxe Suiting Wide Leg Pants
Good American
Luxe Suiting Wide Leg Pants

You really can't go wrong with Good American, whether you're shopping for jeans, swimwear, or tailored separates.

The Jordan Belt
Favorite Daughter
The Jordan Belt

Ask any WWW editor and they'll tell you how much they love Favorite Daughter for elevated basics.

Flat Front Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Flat Front Wide Leg Pants

Nordstrom's in-house brand is my go-to for affordable but expensive-looking wardrobe staples.

Shashi, Aura Buckle Belt
Shashi
Aura Buckle Belt

This one's a beauty.

The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants

What did I say about Favorite Daughter's perfect basics? Exactly.

Narrow Semi Formal Calf Leather Belt
Anderson's
Narrow Semi Formal Calf Leather Belt

If you want a timeless belt that will last you decades, go to Anderson's.

