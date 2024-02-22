Emma Watson’s Anti-Trend Jeans Outfit Feels So 2024 Thanks to This Styling Trick

Having arrived in Milan ahead of what I imagine is an appearance at Prada's autumn/winter 2024 show, Emma Watson stepped out in the classy and easy-to-copy ensemble that editors have been styling to Fashion Week events all month long. Opting for a simple trench coat and jeans outfit, the actor updated her look with very 2024 styling trick—casually slinging a camel jumper over her shoulders and knotting the knit at the front.

Bringing a relaxed yet smart element to her outfit, the draping knit balanced the polished nature of the blue cotton shirt she wore layered underneath her trench, whilst adding an additional layer of colour and texture to her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for light-wash jeans, black loafers, and beige trench coat, Watson took an anti-trend approach to her Fashion Week styling, centreing her ensemble around wardrobe staples.

Already spotted on showgoers across Copenhagen, New York and London Fashion Week, the style set are embracing this no-cost trick for its casual and preppy edge. No only a stylish addition, the knit around the shoulder offers the option of extra warmth that early spring days often call for.

Whilst Watson paired hers with reliable spring pieces, Fashion Week saw editors wear knits slung over boxy blazers or worn stacked up on top of other knits.

To achieve Watson's expertly styled, smart/casual outfit, read on to shop her look below.

SHOP EMMA WATSON'S ANTI-TREND LOOK

Sézane Scott Trench Coat £223 SHOP NOW A trench coat is a spring-time necessity.

Reformation Vann Cashmere Sweater £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and pink.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt £95 SHOP NOW A classic striped shirt is a versatile wardrobe staple I’ll always come back to.

Mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Style with a silk blouse or wear with a fresh white tee.

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon Bag £1449 SHOP NOW This cult bag comes in so many different colours.

Prada Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers £920 SHOP NOW Style with colourful tights or white socks.