Sabrina Carpenter Wore a $128 Reformation Dress On a Date With Barry Keoghan
There's a new It couple in town. On Monday, just days after being spotted together at Nobu, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan and Who What Wear's January cover star Sabrina Carpenter were seen leaving a dinner date at Delilah in Los Angeles's West Hollywood neighborhood before heading to Ysabel, a nearby lounge. According to People, the duo first sparked dating rumors in January after spending an evening together at an artsy theme park called Luna Luna.
For the occasion, both Keoghan and Carpenter dressed in their Monday best, with the former choosing a reversible red bomber jacket from Burberry, a white tee, and khaki pants. The latter, who's become one of Gen Z's most beloved style stars, kept her palette more muted, opting for an all-black look that included an in-stock $128 Reformation minidress and matching knee-high "go-go" boots, one of her signatures. Her boots, named the Nylah boots, are also from Reformation. On top, she added a leather blazer, along with a black handbag.
Soak in their chic date-night looks now. It'll be a while until their next one; after all, Carpenter's probably already halfway to Australia right now, where she's set to re-join Taylor Swift's Eras Tour (the first show date is in Melbourne on February 16th). On the bright side, at least we'll have tons of new on-stage looks to distract us.
On Sabrina Carpenter: Reformation Alden Knit Dress ($128) and Nylah Nappa Knee Boot ($448)
On Barry Keoghan: Burberry Check Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket ($2890)
Shop more Reformation dresses:
Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.
Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.
