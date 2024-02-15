Sabrina Carpenter Wore a $128 Reformation Dress On a Date With Barry Keoghan

By Eliza Huber
published

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan on a date in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

There's a new It couple in town. On Monday, just days after being spotted together at Nobu, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan and Who What Wear's January cover star Sabrina Carpenter were seen leaving a dinner date at Delilah in Los Angeles's West Hollywood neighborhood before heading to Ysabel, a nearby lounge. According to People, the duo first sparked dating rumors in January after spending an evening together at an artsy theme park called Luna Luna.

For the occasion, both Keoghan and Carpenter dressed in their Monday best, with the former choosing a reversible red bomber jacket from Burberry, a white tee, and khaki pants. The latter, who's become one of Gen Z's most beloved style stars, kept her palette more muted, opting for an all-black look that included an in-stock $128 Reformation minidress and matching knee-high "go-go" boots, one of her signatures. Her boots, named the Nylah boots, are also from Reformation. On top, she added a leather blazer, along with a black handbag.

Soak in their chic date-night looks now. It'll be a while until their next one; after all, Carpenter's probably already halfway to Australia right now, where she's set to re-join Taylor Swift's Eras Tour (the first show date is in Melbourne on February 16th). On the bright side, at least we'll have tons of new on-stage looks to distract us.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan on a Valentine's Day date.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sabrina Carpenter: Reformation Alden Knit Dress ($128) and Nylah Nappa Knee Boot ($448)

On Barry Keoghan: Burberry Check Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket ($2890)

Alden Knit Dress
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress

Nylah Nappa Knee Boot
Reformation
Nylah Nappa Knee Boot

Shop more Reformation dresses:

Elvira Dress
Reformation
Elvira Dress

The back of this dress is simply too pretty to not show.

Zenni Satin Dress
Reformation
Zenni Satin Dress

If you like your dresses easy and versatile, this is the one for you.

Nelle Knit Dress Es
Reformation
Nelle Knit Dress Es

The white details really make the dress, if you ask me.

Luella Dress
Reformation
Luella Dress

The white version of this dress is already almost sold out. Black is next.

Zada Dress
Reformation
Zada Dress

That little flower detail has me feeling weak in the knees.

Alli Silk Dress
Reformation
Alli Silk Dress

This color!

Mayve Knit Dress
Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress

Throw this dress on for any occasion, be it brunch or date night.

Percy Linen Dress
Reformation
Percy Linen Dress

This linen halter is giving serious Alaïa vibes.

Vea Dress
Reformation
Vea Dress

This one's a no brainer.

Lorelai Knit Dress
Reformation
Lorelai Knit Dress

I love the shoulder cutouts a little too much I think.

Alivia Dress
Reformation
Alivia Dress

Just add flat, strappy sandals.

Vina Dress
Reformation
Vina Dress

If it features anything sheer, I probably want it.

Babette Dress
Reformation
Babette Dress

Say yes to bubble hems.

Nataly Knit Dress
Reformation
Nataly Knit Dress

Mhmm, you need this one.

Zoisa Knit Dress
Reformation
Zoisa Knit Dress

I'm such a halter-dress person this year.

Ismay Dress
Reformation
Ismay Dress

That high slit, though.

Celebrity Style Couples Reformation Dresses Little Black Dress Date Night Shopping
