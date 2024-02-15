Sabrina Carpenter Wore a $128 Reformation Dress On a Date With Barry Keoghan

(Image credit: Backgrid)

There's a new It couple in town. On Monday, just days after being spotted together at Nobu, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan and Who What Wear's January cover star Sabrina Carpenter were seen leaving a dinner date at Delilah in Los Angeles's West Hollywood neighborhood before heading to Ysabel, a nearby lounge. According to People, the duo first sparked dating rumors in January after spending an evening together at an artsy theme park called Luna Luna.

For the occasion, both Keoghan and Carpenter dressed in their Monday best, with the former choosing a reversible red bomber jacket from Burberry, a white tee, and khaki pants. The latter, who's become one of Gen Z's most beloved style stars, kept her palette more muted, opting for an all-black look that included an in-stock $128 Reformation minidress and matching knee-high "go-go" boots, one of her signatures. Her boots, named the Nylah boots, are also from Reformation. On top, she added a leather blazer, along with a black handbag.

Soak in their chic date-night looks now. It'll be a while until their next one; after all, Carpenter's probably already halfway to Australia right now, where she's set to re-join Taylor Swift's Eras Tour (the first show date is in Melbourne on February 16th). On the bright side, at least we'll have tons of new on-stage looks to distract us.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sabrina Carpenter: Reformation Alden Knit Dress ($128) and Nylah Nappa Knee Boot ($448)

On Barry Keoghan: Burberry Check Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket ($2890)

