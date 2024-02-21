Emily Ratajkowski Can't Stop Wearing These Perfect Reebok Sneakers

Drew Elovitz
By Drew Elovitz
published

emily ratajkowski sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to celebrity sightings in New York City, Emily Ratajkowski is one of our favorites. Not only does she have Colombo, the big dog that makes her easy to spot around the Lower East Side, but she's also perfected off-duty style in all seasons. As we're animal and fashion lovers, that makes Ratajkowski worth double on our celeb bingo card.

From the hottest summer nights to the most blustery winter mornings, EmRata's casual looks always capture our attention. When we spotted her wearing Reebok's Premier Road Modern Sneakers half a dozen times over the past two months, we knew these were shoes worth stealing.

Ahead, check out three different ways Emily Ratajkowski has worn her Reeboks so far this season, and shop her favorite style in three different colors, plus more of our favorite classic Reebok designs. We have a feeling Colombo loves them too.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Reebok sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: 437 sweatshirt and sweatpants; Reebok sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Reebok sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ratajkowski: Thirty Years jacket; Reebok sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Reebok sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ratajkowski: Palace Kappa x Alpine sweatshirt; Keith Haring "Television Head Businessman" leather jacket; ALO leggings; Reebok sneakers

Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Reeboks

Premier Road Modern sneakers
Reebok
Premier Road Modern Sneakers

Black sneakers go with any athleisure look.

Premier Road Modern

Reebok
Premier Road Modern Silver Sneakers

There's just something a bit extra about these special silver sneakers.

Premier Road Modern sneakers
Reebok
Premier Road Modern Sneakers

Change up an all-black athletic attire routine with these bright-blue beauties.

Shop More Reebok Sneakers

Club C 85 Sneaker
Reebok
Club C 85 Sneakers

It doesn't get more retro than this.

Club C Double Platform Sneaker
Reebok
Club C Double Platform Sneakers

We love subtle platform sneakers.

Classic Nylon Sneaker
Reebok
Classic Nylon Sneakers

Classics never go out of style…

x Maison Margiela Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok x Maison Margiela
Classic Leather Sneakers

Especially when they're part of a designer collab.

Premier Trinity KFS Sneakers
Reebok
Premier Trinity KFS Sneakers

A slightly more affordable version of EmRata's fave runners.

BB4000 II Low Foundation Sneakers
Reebok
BB4000 II Low Foundation Sneakers

How low can you go?

Freestyle Hi Sneakers
Reebok
Freestyle Hi Sneakers

White Velcro-strap Reeboks are truly iconic.

