Emily Ratajkowski Can't Stop Wearing These Perfect Reebok Sneakers
When it comes to celebrity sightings in New York City, Emily Ratajkowski is one of our favorites. Not only does she have Colombo, the big dog that makes her easy to spot around the Lower East Side, but she's also perfected off-duty style in all seasons. As we're animal and fashion lovers, that makes Ratajkowski worth double on our celeb bingo card.
From the hottest summer nights to the most blustery winter mornings, EmRata's casual looks always capture our attention. When we spotted her wearing Reebok's Premier Road Modern Sneakers half a dozen times over the past two months, we knew these were shoes worth stealing.
Ahead, check out three different ways Emily Ratajkowski has worn her Reeboks so far this season, and shop her favorite style in three different colors, plus more of our favorite classic Reebok designs. We have a feeling Colombo loves them too.
On Emily Ratajkowski: 437 sweatshirt and sweatpants; Reebok sneakers
On Ratajkowski: Thirty Years jacket; Reebok sneakers
On Ratajkowski: Palace Kappa x Alpine sweatshirt; Keith Haring "Television Head Businessman" leather jacket; ALO leggings; Reebok sneakers
Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Reeboks
There's just something a bit extra about these special silver sneakers.
Change up an all-black athletic attire routine with these bright-blue beauties.
Shop More Reebok Sneakers
Especially when they're part of a designer collab.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
-
