Emily Ratajkowski Can't Stop Wearing These Perfect Reebok Sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to celebrity sightings in New York City, Emily Ratajkowski is one of our favorites. Not only does she have Colombo, the big dog that makes her easy to spot around the Lower East Side, but she's also perfected off-duty style in all seasons. As we're animal and fashion lovers, that makes Ratajkowski worth double on our celeb bingo card.

From the hottest summer nights to the most blustery winter mornings, EmRata's casual looks always capture our attention. When we spotted her wearing Reebok's Premier Road Modern Sneakers half a dozen times over the past two months, we knew these were shoes worth stealing.

Ahead, check out three different ways Emily Ratajkowski has worn her Reeboks so far this season, and shop her favorite style in three different colors, plus more of our favorite classic Reebok designs. We have a feeling Colombo loves them too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: 437 sweatshirt and sweatpants; Reebok sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ratajkowski: Thirty Years jacket; Reebok sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ratajkowski: Palace Kappa x Alpine sweatshirt; Keith Haring "Television Head Businessman" leather jacket; ALO leggings; Reebok sneakers

Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Reeboks

Reebok Premier Road Modern Sneakers $240 SHOP NOW Black sneakers go with any athleisure look.

Reebok Premier Road Modern Silver Sneakers $245 SHOP NOW There's just something a bit extra about these special silver sneakers.

Reebok Premier Road Modern Sneakers $245 SHOP NOW Change up an all-black athletic attire routine with these bright-blue beauties.

Shop More Reebok Sneakers

Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more retro than this.

Reebok Club C Double Platform Sneakers $85 SHOP NOW We love subtle platform sneakers.

Reebok Classic Nylon Sneakers $75 SHOP NOW Classics never go out of style…

Reebok x Maison Margiela Classic Leather Sneakers $60 SHOP NOW Especially when they're part of a designer collab.

Reebok Premier Trinity KFS Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW A slightly more affordable version of EmRata's fave runners.

Reebok BB4000 II Low Foundation Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW How low can you go?