It's Here: The 2025 Version of Skinny Jeans

If you cringe a bit every time you read "skinny jeans are back," I get it. They're not for everyone, and you may feel like you've been there, done that. But I'm here to share that there's a new skinny-jeans trend that's a bit different and feels fresh right now. Yes, I'd even call it the 2025 version of skinny jeans. In fact, I've noticed several celebrities and influencers have been wearing the style in recent weeks—including Emily Ratajkowski, who was photographed wearing a pair a few days ago.

In case you haven't yet guessed, the specific skinny-jeans trend I'm referring to is skinny flares. I'm sure by now you've heard that flared jeans are also back, so it makes perfect sense that pairs that combine the two trends are gaining momentum by the day. Heads up: Most of the skinny flares on the market have some stretch in them, and that'll give you the most authentic slim-fitting interpretation of the trend. (They're comfortable too, so that's a plus.) If you want some styling inspiration, keep scrolling to see how chic Ratajkowski made hers look with a leather jacket and sneakers and shop some of the most elite pairs of skinny, flared jeans on the market.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Prada Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Jeweled Belt ($4400)

More Skinny-Flare Inspiration

Elsa Hosk is another celebrity fan of the trend.

The French-girl way to wear skinny flares, courtesy of Camille Charrière.

This exaggerated pair brings the drama.

Shop Skinny, Flared Jeans

FRAME Le High Flare High-Rise Flared Jeans $268 SHOP NOW

ZARA Flare Z1975 Jeans With a High Waist $46 SHOP NOW

Veronica Beard Jean Beverly High Rise Skinny Flare Jeans $298 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter Valentina Super High Rise $198 SHOP NOW

Good American Good Classic High Waist Bootcut Jeans $159 $119 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans $90 SHOP NOW

MOTHER The Runaway Flare Leg Jeans $238 SHOP NOW