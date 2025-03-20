It's Here: The 2025 Version of Skinny Jeans
If you cringe a bit every time you read "skinny jeans are back," I get it. They're not for everyone, and you may feel like you've been there, done that. But I'm here to share that there's a new skinny-jeans trend that's a bit different and feels fresh right now. Yes, I'd even call it the 2025 version of skinny jeans. In fact, I've noticed several celebrities and influencers have been wearing the style in recent weeks—including Emily Ratajkowski, who was photographed wearing a pair a few days ago.
In case you haven't yet guessed, the specific skinny-jeans trend I'm referring to is skinny flares. I'm sure by now you've heard that flared jeans are also back, so it makes perfect sense that pairs that combine the two trends are gaining momentum by the day. Heads up: Most of the skinny flares on the market have some stretch in them, and that'll give you the most authentic slim-fitting interpretation of the trend. (They're comfortable too, so that's a plus.) If you want some styling inspiration, keep scrolling to see how chic Ratajkowski made hers look with a leather jacket and sneakers and shop some of the most elite pairs of skinny, flared jeans on the market.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Prada Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Jeweled Belt ($4400)
More Skinny-Flare Inspiration
Elsa Hosk is another celebrity fan of the trend.
The French-girl way to wear skinny flares, courtesy of Camille Charrière.
This exaggerated pair brings the drama.
Shop Skinny, Flared Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
