At Least 3 Celebs Just Wore These Anti-Trend, Anti-Skinny Pants That Go With Every Sneaker Color

If it feels like all we've been talking about is how everyone is wearing leggings and that skinny jeans are coming back and you're tired of hearing about it, you might find what I'm about to say refreshing. At least when it comes to celebrities, baggy pants are still the go-to pant style to wear with sneakers. Specifically, it's black baggy pants I see most often.

Just this week, three very chic NYC-based celebs were all photographed wearing baggy black pants—Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, and Emily Ratajkowski—and they all paired their pants with a different sneaker color. Lawrence wore black ones, Holmes wore white, and Ratajkowski wore red. Sure, it's not really news that black pants go with every sneaker color, but it's nice to see the IRL proof, don't you think? With that, keep scrolling to see the outfits for yourself and shop baggy black pants and sneakers of every color to wear with them.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

WHO: Jennifer Lawrence

WEAR: vintage Prada bag; Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers ($950); Celine Triomphe Oval Metal Sunglasses ($550)

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

WHO: Katie Holmes

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

WHO: Emily Ratajkowski

WEAR: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers ($100)

