At Least 3 Celebs Just Wore These Anti-Trend, Anti-Skinny Pants That Go With Every Sneaker Color

If it feels like all we've been talking about is how everyone is wearing leggings and that skinny jeans are coming back and you're tired of hearing about it, you might find what I'm about to say refreshing. At least when it comes to celebrities, baggy pants are still the go-to pant style to wear with sneakers. Specifically, it's black baggy pants I see most often.

Just this week, three very chic NYC-based celebs were all photographed wearing baggy black pants—Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, and Emily Ratajkowski—and they all paired their pants with a different sneaker color. Lawrence wore black ones, Holmes wore white, and Ratajkowski wore red. Sure, it's not really news that black pants go with every sneaker color, but it's nice to see the IRL proof, don't you think? With that, keep scrolling to see the outfits for yourself and shop baggy black pants and sneakers of every color to wear with them.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a hoodie and trench coat with black pants, sneakers, and a leopard bag.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

WHO: Jennifer Lawrence

WEAR: vintage Prada bag; Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers ($950); Celine Triomphe Oval Metal Sunglasses ($550)

Katie Holmes wearing a sweatshirt, black pants, and sneakers.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

WHO: Katie Holmes

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a black coat, black pants, and red sneakers.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

WHO: Emily Ratajkowski

WEAR: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers ($100)

Shop Baggy Black Pants

Double Pleat Pants
ZARA
Double Pleat Pants

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pants

Enza Costa Twill Everywhere Pants
Enza Costa
Twill Everywhere Pants

Madewell, Low-Slung Baggy Pants in Faux Leather
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Pants in Faux Leather

Lioness Serenity Pants
Lioness
Serenity Pants

Shop Chic Sneakers

Speedcat Og Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneakers

Salomon Xt-6 Sneakers
Salomon
XT-6 Sneakers

Air Superfly Sneaker
Nike
Air Superfly Sneakers

Leather and Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather and Suede Sneakers

New Balance U9060 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
U9060 Sneakers

Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

