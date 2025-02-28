At Least 3 Celebs Just Wore These Anti-Trend, Anti-Skinny Pants That Go With Every Sneaker Color
If it feels like all we've been talking about is how everyone is wearing leggings and that skinny jeans are coming back and you're tired of hearing about it, you might find what I'm about to say refreshing. At least when it comes to celebrities, baggy pants are still the go-to pant style to wear with sneakers. Specifically, it's black baggy pants I see most often.
Just this week, three very chic NYC-based celebs were all photographed wearing baggy black pants—Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, and Emily Ratajkowski—and they all paired their pants with a different sneaker color. Lawrence wore black ones, Holmes wore white, and Ratajkowski wore red. Sure, it's not really news that black pants go with every sneaker color, but it's nice to see the IRL proof, don't you think? With that, keep scrolling to see the outfits for yourself and shop baggy black pants and sneakers of every color to wear with them.
WHO: Jennifer Lawrence
WEAR: vintage Prada bag; Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers ($950); Celine Triomphe Oval Metal Sunglasses ($550)
WHO: Katie Holmes
WHO: Emily Ratajkowski
WEAR: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers ($100)
Shop Baggy Black Pants
Shop Chic Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
I'm Sorry, But I Feel So Basic Wearing My Black Sambas—6 Styles I'm Buying to Feel Cool Again
Hear me out.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Here It Is: The First "Ugly" Shoe Trend of 2025
Thoughts?
By Michelle Scanga
-
I'm Not Saying White Sneakers Are Out, But This Other Anti-Trend Pair Is Officially In for 2025
You heard it here first.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Sneaker Trend Looks Great With Everything, But Fashion People Are Wearing Them Like This
Take note.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
There We Have It: The Chic New Sneakers That Are Set to Dominate in 2025
Act fast.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These Throwback Sneakers Will Be the Talk of 2025
They're beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Bag Charm Trend Is Very Me, and Now I'm Trying It on My Sneakers
A vibe.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Let Me Guess: You Weren't Expecting Ashley Olsen to Wear These Under-$150 Sneakers
Neither was I.
By Nikki Chwatt