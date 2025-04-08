No Offense to White Dresses, But This Expensive-Looking Color Is Even Prettier

As we all know, fashion is constantly changing and evolving to suit the times, but certain things are constant—one being that white dresses will be everywhere every spring and summer no matter where you are in the world. But that doesn't mean there's not room for something a bit different from season to season. This season, a fluctuation is a white-adjacent dress color trend that's also starting to be everywhere—including on celebrities.

The celebrities I'm referring to in this case are Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski, who made an appearance together at an event in NYC over the weekend. They clearly coordinated their outfits because both wore pretty buttercream-colored dresses. Sweeney opted for a draped minidress while Ratajkowski went with a '90s-inspired knee-length bodycon dress. Feel free to disagree with me, but I think that rich, creamy dresses look even more expensive than stark white ones and that the soft, glowing hue is even prettier.

Keep scrolling to see what I mean and shop some of the prettiest buttercream-colored dresses on the market (there happen to be a lot to choose from right now).

Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Sydney Sweeney: Magda Butrym Draped Cotton-Blend Minidress ($1820); Bottega Veneta Knot Sandals ($1600)

Shop Buttercream Dresses

Voluminous Short Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Voluminous Short Dress ZW Collection

Reformation Cleodora Dress
Shopbop
Reformation Cleodora Dress in Cream

Rio Mini Dress
Posse
Rio Mini Dress in Dusty Citron

Draped Cotton-Blend Minidress
Magda Butrym
Draped Cotton-Blend Minidress in Cream

Astr the Label Zori Dress
ASTR the Label
Zori Dress in Cream

Wells Sleeveless Button Front Sheath Dress
PAIGE
Wells Sleeveless Button Front Sheath Dress in Cream

MANGO, Knitted Dress Openwork Details in Ecru
MANGO
Knitted Dress Openwork Details in Ecru

Stars Align Lace Trim Satin Halter Minidress
LIONESS
Stars Align Lace Trim Satin Halter Minidress in Cream

Ecru Dress
Reformation
Ecru Dress in Butter

Staud Una Dress
Shopbop
Staud Una Dress in Ecru

MANGO, Short Chiffon Combined Dress in Ecru
MANGO
Short Chiffon Combined Dress in Ecru

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

