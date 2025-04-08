No Offense to White Dresses, But This Expensive-Looking Color Is Even Prettier

As we all know, fashion is constantly changing and evolving to suit the times, but certain things are constant—one being that white dresses will be everywhere every spring and summer no matter where you are in the world. But that doesn't mean there's not room for something a bit different from season to season. This season, a fluctuation is a white-adjacent dress color trend that's also starting to be everywhere—including on celebrities.

The celebrities I'm referring to in this case are Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski, who made an appearance together at an event in NYC over the weekend. They clearly coordinated their outfits because both wore pretty buttercream-colored dresses. Sweeney opted for a draped minidress while Ratajkowski went with a '90s-inspired knee-length bodycon dress. Feel free to disagree with me, but I think that rich, creamy dresses look even more expensive than stark white ones and that the soft, glowing hue is even prettier.

Keep scrolling to see what I mean and shop some of the prettiest buttercream-colored dresses on the market (there happen to be a lot to choose from right now).

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Sydney Sweeney: Magda Butrym Draped Cotton-Blend Minidress ($1820); Bottega Veneta Knot Sandals ($1600)

