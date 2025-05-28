No Hate to the '60s and '80s, But EmRata Just Called the Decade Defining Cool Summer Style

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger)

Fashion is no stranger to nostalgia. From retro silhouettes to vintage-inspired aesthetics, the glamour of bygone eras continues to shape today's trend cycle. At first glance, it might seem like a revival of the familiar, but when you look closer, there's an unmistakable sense of freedom in embracing the sun-soaked spirit of classic Americana. For its High Summer 2025 campaign, Kurt Geiger channels this effortless charm with a transatlantic twist. Drawing inspiration from languid summer days and road trips along Route 66 in the 1970s, the London-based brand heads stateside, setting its latest story against the golden glow of Palm Springs. Fronting the campaign is none other than American model Emily Ratajkowski, who brings her signature allure to the sun-drenched desert backdrop.

The collection is a vibrant homage to vintage Americana—think rainbow fringe, rich suede, and boldly printed denim bags that feel as though they've been plucked from the Technicolor wardrobe of a fabulously stylish great-aunt. With playful bag charms, towering platform heels, and Kurt Geiger's unmistakable flair, the capsule is a joyful reimagining of mid-century cool. As the season heats up, we caught up with Ratajkowski—a longtime muse of the brand—to talk through her favorite pieces, the spirit behind the campaign, and the vintage fashion she's taking with her on the road this summer.

What was it like stepping into that cool, retro road-trip vibe for the Kurt Geiger shoot? Did it bring back any fun vintage memories or travel moments?

I grew up in San Diego, and driving out to the desert was a regular part of my adolescence. It was very fun to get to do it in a much chicer, grown-up way for Kurt Geiger.

If you could only pack one item from this campaign to bring with you on a cross-country summer road trip, which would it be, and why? Are you going for something functional or something that's more of a style statement?

I'm very into the massive platforms. [They're] absolutely not functional, but I think there is something very fabulous, fun, and feminine about a heel by a pool.

Sequins, fringe, rainbow tassels, and bold prints—how do you balance wearing these bold pieces in everyday life without going over the top?

I think it's always about the classic Coco Chanel thing of taking one thing off right before you leave the house. But I say go for it. It's summer!

So many nostalgic, free-spirited styles inspired by the '70s are trending right now. What's one retro trend you're excited to see come back, and what's one you're skipping out on this summer?

I'm definitely skipping out on any fringe or feather situation. I also have to say I'm leaving behind most high-waisted pants. I'm into the color palette, though! Bright, contrasting colors and a mix of materials. I also love a big earring at the moment.

What does wearing Kurt Geiger's accessories make you feel, especially in terms of confidence and embracing life's adventures?

I think we can all get too caught up in taking fashion seriously and avoiding taking risks. I love that Kurt Geiger is encouraging us all to go for it.

If you could plan your own dream road trip inspired by this KG campaign, where would you go?

I've never done a cross-country trip and have always wanted to! … I've lived in New York for most of my life now, but I'll always be a California girl at heart, and there is nothing better than hopping in the car and heading to Mexico for a weekend. It's been years, but I love the Valle de Guadalupe. Beautiful wine country and amazing food.

