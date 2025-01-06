Zoë Kravitz Just Wore 2025's Most Expensive-Looking Trend to the Golden Globes

With so many big-deal films and TV shows this year, we knew the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards was going to have a good turnout, but I, for one, didn't anticipate it being as good as this. Shocker, Zoë Kravitz was one of the best dressed people on the guest list.

To kick off the official award-season calendar, Kravitz chose a strapless black-and-white gown designed by Saint Laurent's creative director and her long-time friend, Anthony Vaccarello. But the color palette and silhouette aren't what really stood out about the classic look. Instead, it was the fabric Vaccarello made it out of. The gown—which features a sweetheart neckline and white satin belt and train—was otherwise fabricated completely out of velvet, one of 2025's richest and most talked-about trends.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Zoë Kravitz

WHAT: Golden Globes 2025

WEAR: custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress; Jessica McCormack jewelry

STYLED BY: Andrew Mukamal

Over the last year, interest in velvet has been gradually increasing, including sightings at Schiaparelli's F/W 24 show during Paris Fashion Week and in Chloé's Resort 25 collection. Popular brands among stylish women, like Liberowe and Blazé Milano, have also leaned into the trend. Now, with an appearance on Kravitz at the Golden Globes, velvet is set to experience its biggest spike yet.

Scroll down to see Kravitz's velvet Golden Globes look from every angle.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)