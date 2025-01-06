Zoë Kravitz Just Wore 2025's Most Expensive-Looking Trend to the Golden Globes
With so many big-deal films and TV shows this year, we knew the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards was going to have a good turnout, but I, for one, didn't anticipate it being as good as this. Shocker, Zoë Kravitz was one of the best dressed people on the guest list.
To kick off the official award-season calendar, Kravitz chose a strapless black-and-white gown designed by Saint Laurent's creative director and her long-time friend, Anthony Vaccarello. But the color palette and silhouette aren't what really stood out about the classic look. Instead, it was the fabric Vaccarello made it out of. The gown—which features a sweetheart neckline and white satin belt and train—was otherwise fabricated completely out of velvet, one of 2025's richest and most talked-about trends.
WHO: Zoë Kravitz
WHAT: Golden Globes 2025
WEAR: custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress; Jessica McCormack jewelry
STYLED BY: Andrew Mukamal
Over the last year, interest in velvet has been gradually increasing, including sightings at Schiaparelli's F/W 24 show during Paris Fashion Week and in Chloé's Resort 25 collection. Popular brands among stylish women, like Liberowe and Blazé Milano, have also leaned into the trend. Now, with an appearance on Kravitz at the Golden Globes, velvet is set to experience its biggest spike yet.
Scroll down to see Kravitz's velvet Golden Globes look from every angle.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
