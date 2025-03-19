The End Is Near for '90s-Inspired Oval Shades—Say Hello to Their Usurper

Unlike the overarching fashion world, sunglasses trends don't come and go by the day. Usually, one style will reign for a number of seasons or even years until another plans a coup and steps into power. For a long time, thanks to loyal fans like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, that one dominant trend has been '90s-inspired, oval-shaped sunnies, often in black or tortoiseshell. Now, however, a potential usurper has declared interest in '90s eyewear's throne, and with celebrities already getting on board, it's only a matter of time before this developing trend makes its big move.

If you haven't guessed already, I'm talking about wire-rim sunglasses, which have slowly but surely become the favorite over acetate styles for 2025.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Suki Waterhouse: Isabel Marant coat, pants, and boots

One A-lister in particular, Suki Waterhouse, just debuted a gold-rim pair during a trip to New York City. She was spotted in Manhattan earlier this week wearing a bohemian ensemble from Isabel Marant's Pre-Fall 2025 Étoile collection, including a shearling jacket, corduroy pants, and knee-high suede boots. Her gold eyewear only added to the retro look.

More celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Sydney Sweeney, Lisa, and Beyoncé have all debuted the trend in recent months, often grabbing for Celine's Triomphe styles. For other options, try Prada, Versace, Khaite, or Saint Laurent. Or keep scrolling—there are plenty of wire-rim sunglasses to choose from below.

Shop wire-rim sunglasses:

CELINE Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses $580 SHOP NOW

BP 54mm Round Sunglasses $15 SHOP NOW

Ray-Ban 57mm Rectangular Sunglasses $191 SHOP NOW

OLIVER PEOPLES x Khaite 1998C Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses $485 SHOP NOW

Luvlou Boston Sunglasses $160 SHOP NOW

Quay Anyways Sunglasses $95 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent SL 747 in Light Gold and Green $525 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch 55mm Irregular Sunglasses $209 $102 SHOP NOW

Prada Sunglasses With the Iconic Metal Plaque $560 SHOP NOW

Krewe Emery Sunglasses $375 SHOP NOW

OLIVER PEOPLES x Khaite 1984C Cat-Eye Gold-Tone Sunglasses $385 SHOP NOW

Illesteva Tucson Sunglasses $250 SHOP NOW