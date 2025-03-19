The End Is Near for '90s-Inspired Oval Shades—Say Hello to Their Usurper

By
published
in News

Unlike the overarching fashion world, sunglasses trends don't come and go by the day. Usually, one style will reign for a number of seasons or even years until another plans a coup and steps into power. For a long time, thanks to loyal fans like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, that one dominant trend has been '90s-inspired, oval-shaped sunnies, often in black or tortoiseshell. Now, however, a potential usurper has declared interest in '90s eyewear's throne, and with celebrities already getting on board, it's only a matter of time before this developing trend makes its big move.

If you haven't guessed already, I'm talking about wire-rim sunglasses, which have slowly but surely become the favorite over acetate styles for 2025.

Suki Waterhouse is seen in Tribeca on March 17, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Suki Waterhouse: Isabel Marant coat, pants, and boots

One A-lister in particular, Suki Waterhouse, just debuted a gold-rim pair during a trip to New York City. She was spotted in Manhattan earlier this week wearing a bohemian ensemble from Isabel Marant's Pre-Fall 2025 Étoile collection, including a shearling jacket, corduroy pants, and knee-high suede boots. Her gold eyewear only added to the retro look.

More celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Sydney Sweeney, Lisa, and Beyoncé have all debuted the trend in recent months, often grabbing for Celine's Triomphe styles. For other options, try Prada, Versace, Khaite, or Saint Laurent. Or keep scrolling—there are plenty of wire-rim sunglasses to choose from below.

Shop wire-rim sunglasses:

Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses in Metal
CELINE
Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses

54mm Round Sunglasses
BP
54mm Round Sunglasses

57mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
57mm Rectangular Sunglasses

Polarized Sunglasses
H&M
Polarized Sunglasses

+ Khaite 1998c Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses
OLIVER PEOPLES x Khaite
1998C Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses

Luvlou the Boston Sunglasses
Luvlou
Boston Sunglasses

Quay Anyways Sunglasses
Quay
Anyways Sunglasses

Rectangular Sunglasses
H&M
Rectangular Sunglasses

Sl 747 in Light Gold and Green
Saint Laurent
SL 747 in Light Gold and Green

55mm Irregular Sunglasses
Tory Burch
55mm Irregular Sunglasses

Echo
Otra
Echo

Sunglasses With the Iconic Metal Plaque
Prada
Sunglasses With the Iconic Metal Plaque

Krewe Emery Sunglasses
Krewe
Emery Sunglasses

+ Khaite 1984c Cat-Eye Gold-Tone Sunglasses
OLIVER PEOPLES x Khaite
1984C Cat-Eye Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Illesteva Tucson Matte Black Sunglasses
Illesteva
Tucson Sunglasses

Medusa Deco Oval Sunglasses
VERSACE
Medusa Deco Oval Sunglasses

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸