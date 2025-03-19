The End Is Near for '90s-Inspired Oval Shades—Say Hello to Their Usurper
Unlike the overarching fashion world, sunglasses trends don't come and go by the day. Usually, one style will reign for a number of seasons or even years until another plans a coup and steps into power. For a long time, thanks to loyal fans like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, that one dominant trend has been '90s-inspired, oval-shaped sunnies, often in black or tortoiseshell. Now, however, a potential usurper has declared interest in '90s eyewear's throne, and with celebrities already getting on board, it's only a matter of time before this developing trend makes its big move.
If you haven't guessed already, I'm talking about wire-rim sunglasses, which have slowly but surely become the favorite over acetate styles for 2025.
On Suki Waterhouse: Isabel Marant coat, pants, and boots
One A-lister in particular, Suki Waterhouse, just debuted a gold-rim pair during a trip to New York City. She was spotted in Manhattan earlier this week wearing a bohemian ensemble from Isabel Marant's Pre-Fall 2025 Étoile collection, including a shearling jacket, corduroy pants, and knee-high suede boots. Her gold eyewear only added to the retro look.
More celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Sydney Sweeney, Lisa, and Beyoncé have all debuted the trend in recent months, often grabbing for Celine's Triomphe styles. For other options, try Prada, Versace, Khaite, or Saint Laurent. Or keep scrolling—there are plenty of wire-rim sunglasses to choose from below.
Shop wire-rim sunglasses:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
Not Black, Not White: The "Just Right" Sneaker Color Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing
Get on board.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Until It's Warm Enough for Summery White Dresses, This Right-Now Alt Will Be Your Chic Best Friend
The perfect way to ease into cotton and linen.
By Eliza Huber
-
Spotted on the Streets of L.A.: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Black Trousers
Sorry, sneakers—it's not your time.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Non-Boring Bag Color Trend Fashion People Are Wearing to Make Their Spring Basics Feel Special
It makes them look expensive too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Alix Earle Takes Fashion Risks for Miu Miu (Yes, That Includes Socks With Heels)
Anything for Mrs. Prada.
By Ana Escalante
-
Heads Up: This Underrated Denim Color Trend Will Outperform Both Black and White Jeans This Spring
Guaranteed.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Suddenly, Every Classy Fashion Person in Paris Is Wearing This Elegant Heeled-Shoe Trend
A fresh take on classic Mary Janes.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Don't Ask Me How, But I *Know* New Yorkers Will Love This Katie Holmes–Backed Tote Bag
I'm always right.
By Nikki Chwatt