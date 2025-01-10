Which Shoes Should You Wear With Flared Jeans? Suki Waterhouse Knows

Does life imitate art or is it the other way around? Suki Waterhouse played Karen in Daisy Jones & the Six, the popular television series set in the '70s. Waterhouse and the other actors wore a slew of period-appropriate fashion trends in the show, including suede skirts, crochet sweaters, round sunglasses, fringed handbags, and more. Today, nearly two years after the show's premiere, Waterhouse looks like she stepped right off the Daisy Jones set in her very '70s outfit.

Photographed en route to Sant Ambroeus in New York City, she wore a furry coat with flared jeans and lug-sole boots. I'm especially intrigued by her choice of shoes. I always wear flared jeans with slim silhouettes such as pointy-toe heels or open-toe sandals, but Waterhouse just convinced me to go the opposite route and try chunky boots instead. Scroll down to see how she styled flared jeans in NYC.

